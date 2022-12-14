Entertainment Movies PEOPLE Picks the 10 Best Movies of 2022 From a thrilling blockbuster to smaller films you need to stream, here's the best of the big screen By Tom Gliatto Published on December 14, 2022 03:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 10 Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Scott Garfield/Paramount As the czar was to Russia, so Tom Cruise is to Top Gun: Maverick, the soaring, roaring sequel to his hit movie from more than 30 years ago. Movie and star are inseparable. It's hard to guess whether Cruise, now 60, even knows that he isn't Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, so firm is his grip on the role, his command of the camera and his commitment to his own remarkable stardom. Your Brad Pitts, your George Clooneys, your Dwayne Johnsons — these are also great leading men of the day, but they acknowledge, with a wink or a joke or a light dusting of irony, that their films are just projects, not Herculean expressions of the will. That has not been Cruise's approach — not even in misfires like 2001's Vanilla Sky — because that would cheapen his persona, which is virile without necessarily being erotic. He's determined to repay ticket-buyers in full for their investment. And he does. Maverick, a big, burnished, turbocharged engine of a movie, so far has earned $1.4 billion globally. The plot's logic is subservient to its star's cocky charisma. Maverick routinely thumbs his nose at his superiors, yet they all begrudgingly revere him. Sent to instruct a class of fighter pilots for a dangerous overseas mission, he ends up (of course) the only man capable of leading them all and doing America a solid. Cruise's performance is so concretely, confidently physical that doubts are banished from the get-go. This is top-grade Hollywood entertainment. 02 of 10 Everything Everywhere All at Once Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Moviestore/Shutterstock Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, whose daily life unfolds on the usual spectrum of humdrum to sad. Then, in the blink of an eye, she's lost in a chaotic multiverse where she reinvents herself over and over. Everything may not be on the same level as 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, an exploding metaphysical piñata, but it's close. And, here in our own universe, Yeoh could wind up Best Actress. 03 of 10 The Fabelmans Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Steven Spielberg's tender memory film is about a movie-loving kid (Gabriel LaBelle) and his mother (Michelle Williams), whose life is slowly unspooling. 04 of 10 Nope Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock Writer-director Jordan Peele continues his journey into the unknown with this fantasy, an eerie, shape-shifting nightmare about a malevolent UFO starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, among others. 05 of 10 The Batman Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros. An odd new take on the Dark Knight — very film noir, as if Gotham were Chinatown. But Robert Pattinson is super sexy, eyes blazing behind the dark mask. 06 of 10 The Banshees of Inisherin Jonathan Hession/ Searchlight Pictures/ Everett The abrupt end of a placidly unquestioned friendship unleashes a savage emotional battle. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are brilliant as the ex-BFFs. 07 of 10 Decision to Leave mubi A police investigator's obsessive pursuit of a suspect detours into mad romance in the most delirious, audacious Korean film since Parasite. 08 of 10 Tár Focus Features Cate Blanchett gives a thundering performance that would make Beethoven roll over. A powerful film, and highly divisive. 09 of 10 Weird: The Al Yankovic Story ROKU Daniel Radcliffe plays the pop-music parodist in a wildly untrue biopic. For laughs you can't beat it. Eat it? 10 of 10 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Daniel Craig (center) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). John Wilson/Netflix Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in a blithe new whodunit.