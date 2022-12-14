PEOPLE Picks the 10 Best Movies of 2022

From a thrilling blockbuster to smaller films you need to stream, here's the best of the big screen

By Tom Gliatto
Published on December 14, 2022 03:32 PM
01 of 10

Top Gun: Maverick

Things We're Looking Forward to in 2022 - TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Scott Garfield/Paramount

As the czar was to Russia, so Tom Cruise is to Top Gun: Maverick, the soaring, roaring sequel to his hit movie from more than 30 years ago. Movie and star are inseparable. It's hard to guess whether Cruise, now 60, even knows that he isn't Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, so firm is his grip on the role, his command of the camera and his commitment to his own remarkable stardom. Your Brad Pitts, your George Clooneys, your Dwayne Johnsons — these are also great leading men of the day, but they acknowledge, with a wink or a joke or a light dusting of irony, that their films are just projects, not Herculean expressions of the will. That has not been Cruise's approach — not even in misfires like 2001's Vanilla Sky — because that would cheapen his persona, which is virile without necessarily being erotic. He's determined to repay ticket-buyers in full for their investment. And he does. Maverick, a big, burnished, turbocharged engine of a movie, so far has earned $1.4 billion globally.

The plot's logic is subservient to its star's cocky charisma. Maverick routinely thumbs his nose at his superiors, yet they all begrudgingly revere him. Sent to instruct a class of fighter pilots for a dangerous overseas mission, he ends up (of course) the only man capable of leading them all and doing America a solid. Cruise's performance is so concretely, confidently physical that doubts are banished from the get-go. This is top-grade Hollywood entertainment.

02 of 10

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, whose daily life unfolds on the usual spectrum of humdrum to sad. Then, in the blink of an eye, she's lost in a chaotic multiverse where she reinvents herself over and over. Everything may not be on the same level as 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, an exploding metaphysical piñata, but it's close. And, here in our own universe, Yeoh could wind up Best Actress.

03 of 10

The Fabelmans

Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman in The Fabelmans, co-written, produced and directed by Steven Spielberg.
Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal

Steven Spielberg's tender memory film is about a movie-loving kid (Gabriel LaBelle) and his mother (Michelle Williams), whose life is slowly unspooling.

04 of 10

Nope

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock (13392275h) Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea Nope - 2022
Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Writer-director Jordan Peele continues his journey into the unknown with this fantasy, an eerie, shape-shifting nightmare about a malevolent UFO starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, among others.

05 of 10

The Batman

the Batman
Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros.

An odd new take on the Dark Knight — very film noir, as if Gotham were Chinatown. But Robert Pattinson is super sexy, eyes blazing behind the dark mask.

06 of 10

The Banshees of Inisherin

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, from left: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, 2022. ph: Jonathan Hession /© Searchlight Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection
Jonathan Hession/ Searchlight Pictures/ Everett

The abrupt end of a placidly unquestioned friendship unleashes a savage emotional battle. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are brilliant as the ex-BFFs.

07 of 10

Decision to Leave

Park Hae-il and Tang Wei in Decision to Leave
mubi

A police investigator's obsessive pursuit of a suspect detours into mad romance in the most delirious, audacious Korean film since Parasite.

08 of 10

Tár

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field's TÁR, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features
Focus Features

Cate Blanchett gives a thundering performance that would make Beethoven roll over. A powerful film, and highly divisive.

09 of 10

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Evan Rachel Wood, and Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
ROKU

Daniel Radcliffe plays the pop-music parodist in a wildly untrue biopic. For laughs you can't beat it. Eat it?

10 of 10

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L - R) Kate Hudson as Birdie, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel
Daniel Craig (center) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). John Wilson/Netflix

Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in a blithe new whodunit.

