PEOPLE Picks the 10 Best Movies of 2022

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Scott Garfield/Paramount

As the czar was to Russia, so Tom Cruise is to Top Gun: Maverick, the soaring, roaring sequel to his hit movie from more than 30 years ago. Movie and star are inseparable. It's hard to guess whether Cruise, now 60, even knows that he isn't Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, so firm is his grip on the role, his command of the camera and his commitment to his own remarkable stardom. Your Brad Pitts, your George Clooneys, your Dwayne Johnsons — these are also great leading men of the day, but they acknowledge, with a wink or a joke or a light dusting of irony, that their films are just projects, not Herculean expressions of the will. That has not been Cruise's approach — not even in misfires like 2001's Vanilla Sky — because that would cheapen his persona, which is virile without necessarily being erotic. He's determined to repay ticket-buyers in full for their investment. And he does. Maverick, a big, burnished, turbocharged engine of a movie, so far has earned $1.4 billion globally.

The plot's logic is subservient to its star's cocky charisma. Maverick routinely thumbs his nose at his superiors, yet they all begrudgingly revere him. Sent to instruct a class of fighter pilots for a dangerous overseas mission, he ends up (of course) the only man capable of leading them all and doing America a solid. Cruise's performance is so concretely, confidently physical that doubts are banished from the get-go. This is top-grade Hollywood entertainment.