From Sex and the City to Friday Night Lights: Your Favorite Movie & TV Proposals, Ranked

What do the Sex and the City movie and Friday Night Lights have in common? Aside from providing us with quality screen time, they both boast swoon-worthy proposal scenes fans dream of experiencing themselves.

We’re taking a look back at the most memorable onscreen proposals, on both the big and small screens.

Sex and the City‘s Big and Carrie: The Shoe Lover’s Dream

Cry ranking: 5/10

How’d it go down? Months after leaving his bride at the altar, Big (Chris Noth) redeemed himself with a sweet proposal, asking Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) to marry him in their would-be penthouse closet. Did we mention he used a blue Manolo Blahnik pump? Dreams do come true.

Why you love it so much: A proposal and a new pair of shoes? We’ll take it.

Love Actually‘s Jamie and Aurélia: The Portuguese Proposal

Cry ranking: 6/10

How’d it go down? After falling hard for his Portuguese housekeeper Aurélia (Lúcia Moniz), Jamie (Colin Firth) took an intensive Portuguese class in order to pop the question in Aurélia’s native language. She answered in his English.

Why you love it so much: The fact that they both cared about each other so much they began studying each other’s languages was pretty darn adorable.

Sex and the City‘s Harry and Charlotte: The ‘At Last!’ Proposal

Cry ranking: 8/10

How’d it go down? A brief breakup didn’t deter Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry (Evan Handler) from finally getting their happy ending. The divorce lawyer asked his girlfriend to marry him at a Jewish singles event Charlotte was attending. Romantic!

Why you love it so much: Because even though they were total opposites, Charlotte and Harry gave us almost as many relationship goals as Beyoncé and JAY-Z — and that’s saying a lot.

Sweet Home Alabama‘s Andrew and Melanie: The ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’ Believer

Cry ranking: 2/10

How’d it go down? Melanie (Reese Witherspoon) got the thrill of a lifetime when she was surprised with a trip to Tiffany & Co., where her boyfriend, Andrew (Patrick Dempsey), popped the question and let her choose whichever ring she wanted.

Why you love it so much: Do we really have to explain this one?

Friday Night Lights‘ Matt and Julie: The Fast Food Proposal

Cry ranking: 4/10

How’d it go down? High school sweethearts Matt (Zach Gilford) and Julie (Aimee Teegarden) took their relationship to the next level right outside their favorite date spot, The Alamo Freeze.

Why you love it so much: It was emotional, awkward and everything lovely you’d expect from a Matt Saracen proposal.

A Walk to Remember‘s Landon and Jamie: The Simple Question

Cry ranking: 10/10

How’d it go down? Jamie (Mandy Moore) was fighting leukemia but that didn’t stop Landon (Shane West) from proposing to his girlfriend by asking “Will you marry me?” while the pajama-clad pair were looking through a telescope.

Why you love it so much: It was so bittersweet, considering Jamie’s deteriorating health, we had to be extra-careful not to cry all over our popcorn.

How I Met Your Mother‘s Barney and Robin: The Over-the-Top, How-Is-This-Real Proposal

Cry ranking: 4/10

How’d it go down? Barney’s (Neil Patrick Harris) life as a womanizer came to an end when he ran his final play, “The Robin,” in The Playbook in order to propose to Robin (Cobie Smulders).

Why you love it so much: Because there’s something really heart-warming about a guy like Barney finding his one true love.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding‘s Ian and Toula: The Sleepy Proposal

Cry ranking: 5/10

How’d it go down? Ian (John Corbett) and Toula (Nia Vardalos) became engaged during a cuddle session in bed, with Ian breaking the silence with an “I love you” and sweet, low-key proposal.

Why you love it so much: It’s probably one of the more relatable, just-as-sweet proposals from this list.

Friends‘ Chandler and Monica: The ‘I’m Taking Matters into My Own Hands’ Moment

Cry ranking: 10/10

How’d it go down? Monica (Courteney Cox) surprised longtime love Chandler (Matthew Perry) with a candlelit proposal in their living room — but it was Chandler who took the lead once Monica broke down crying and was left speechless.

Why you love it so much: Two of our favorite Friends became engaged, of course! Also, Chandler’s sweet words were enough to make us all cry: “I thought that it mattered what I said or where I said it then I realized the only thing that mattered Is you make me happier than I ever thought I could be.”

The Wedding Singer‘s Robbie and Julia: The Romantic Ballad

Cry ranking: 5/10

How’d it go down? On a flight to Las Vegas, Robbie (Adam Sandler) professed his love for Julia (Drew Barrymore) by performing an original song, “I Wanna Grow Old with You.” And if that wasn’t enough, the moment also included a cameo from Billy Idol. Casual.

Why you love it so much: After months of flirting, the couple finally made their love story official.