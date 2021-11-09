The Best in Doge Show will be a live competition "centered around celebrating the unique, individual and special qualities of a dog"

Best in Show Cast Reunites After More Than 20 Years to Reveal How Your Pup Can Be 'Best in Doge'

There's a new dog show in town!

On Monday, the cast of the 2000 mockumentary Best in Show reunited after more than 20 years to announce the Best in Doge Show — which is set to air live later this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Best in Doge Show will be a live competition "centered around celebrating the unique, individual and special qualities of a dog."

In a video promoting the upcoming competition, Jane Lynch joins her former castmates — including Jennifer Coolidge, Bob Balaban, and John Michael Higgins — to discuss ideas for the latest issue of American Bitch (a fictional magazine for lesbian owners of purebred dogs founded by Lynch's character Christy Cummings).

"I need a splashy idea for American Bitch magazine," Lynch explains. "Readership is down. I need a winner."

The crew throws around some ideas including doggy perms and exposés. Finally, Don Lake (who played show chairman Graham Chisholm) suggests the group put on another dog show.

"Something where we can celebrate the unique characteristics we've come to love so much in our furry best friends," Lake explains.

The Best in Doge Show is presented by Ollie dog food. The show will be live on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. EST.

Lynch will serve as master of ceremonies. Judges include Jon Naylor, Craig Silva, Rafael De La Rosa, and Janet Smith.

Best in Show Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Dog owners who want to put their furry friends up for the Best in Doge award can submit videos of their pets to several categories. Some categories include: Tenacious Talent, Naughty by Nature, Soft Skills, Heartful Heroes, Fierce Foodies, and Freestyle.

Grand prize winners can expect a gift from Proper Hotels, Southwest Airlines, and Ollie. other prizes include Apple Airpods, bluetooth speakers, and gift cards.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Best in Show was co-written by Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy — both of whom also starred in the comedy. The mockumentary style film followed five contestants in a prestigious dog show as they travel and compete.