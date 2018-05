The 25 Best Holiday Movies of the Past 30 Years

Bridget Jones’s Diary follows the titular single thirtysomething British woman (Renée Zellweger) over the course of one year as she works to better herself in life and love — and keeps a record of it in her journal. A charmingly flawed protagonist, Bridget soon finds herself caught between two men, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) and Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), which leads to hilarious brawling and, eventually, heartfelt moments. Based on the novel by Helen Fielding, which is loosely inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the film begins and ends with the holidays and features Firth in a wonderfully ugly reindeer sweater, so it’s a well-regarded rom-com that’s in the spirit of the holidays too. – C. Molly Smith