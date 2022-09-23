The 31 Best Halloween Movies to Stream

It's time to cuddle up with a bowl of candy and binge-watch some Halloween movies.

If you're hoping to have a movie night ahead of Oct. 31, there are plenty of titles streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and more.

For the scary movie fan, there are slasher classics such as A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th. However, if you're looking for something the whole family can enjoy, you can have a movie marathon with all four of the Halloweentown movies.

Of course, you can't forget Halloween classics such as Hocus Pocus and The Addams Family.

Read ahead for all the best 31 Halloween movies to stream online.

Hocus Pocus

Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock.

When a young teen lights a Black Flame Candle, he unknowingly brings back the infamous Sanderson sisters (played by Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker) as they run amok around Salem, Massachusetts trying to steal the lives of little children.

Almost 30 years after the film's release, Disney is bringing the trio of witches back together again for the anticipated sequel, which will be released on Sept. 30.

Watch Hocus Pocus on Disney+

The Haunted Mansion

Eddie Murphy in The Haunted Mansion. The Haunted Mansion

Loosely based on the Disney attraction of the same name, the 2003 film follows a realtor (Eddie Murphy) and his family as they take on more than they bargained for when they arrive at the haunted Gracey Manor.

Watch The Haunted Mansion on Disney+

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Tim Burton's spooky tale follows Jack Skellington, the King of "Halloween Town," as he stumbles upon "Christmas Town" and becomes obsessed with the idea of the cheery holiday. Bonus: you can continue watching this film well into December as it serves as both a Halloween and Christmas film.

Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+

Halloweentown

Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Disney Channel Original Movie follows a young girl (Kimberly J. Brown) who makes the fascinating discovery that she's a witch as she follows her grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) to her home of Halloweentown.

You can turn your Halloween movie night into a movie marathon seeing as there are three additional sequels: Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, Halloweentown High, and Return to Halloweentown. (And fun fact: Brown met her eventual fiancé on the set of Halloweentown II, which you can appreciate during your rewatch!)

Watch Halloweentown on Disney+

Twitches

Everett

Starring real-life twins Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry, the Disney Channel Original Movie follows two twins separated at birth who learn that they are witches destined to rule the magical kingdom of Coventry. Be sure to tune into the film's equally fun sequel Twitches Too as well!

Watch Twitches on Disney+

Edward Scissorhands

20th Century Fox

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder star in this tale about an artificial humanoid named Edward with scissors for hands who falls in love with a young girl named Kim Boggs.

Watch Edward Scissorhands on Disney+

Corpse Bride

Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Tim Burton regulars Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter voice the main characters of this dark fantasy about a young man who finds himself married to a corpse bride.

Watch Corpse Bride on HBO Max

Scary Movie

Moviestore/Shutterstock

A parody of classic slasher films such as Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, this film is the perfect choice for those hoping to go a more comedic route for their Halloween movie night.

Watch Scary Movie on HBO Max

Young Frankenstein

Moviepix

Gene Wilder stars as a descendant of Dr. Victor Frankenstein in this comedy horror film from 1974.

Watch Young Frankenstein on HBO Max

It

Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

A remake of the 1986 novel of the same name by Stephen King, the 2017 film follows a group of children from Derry, Maine who come face-to-face with a terrifying being called Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

If that's not enough spookiness for you, you can follow up by watching It Chapter Two which follows the Losers' Club as adults.

Watch It on HBO Max

A Nightmare on Elm Street

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

From director Wes Craven comes the iconic 1984 slasher film that started the notable A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. If you have a lot of time on your hands, you can watch all of Freddy Krueger's terrifying escapades as well as the 2010 remake of the same name.

Watch A Nightmare on Elm Street on HBO Max

Friday the 13th

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Another slasher classic from the '80s, Friday the 13th follows a group of teens at a local camp who find themselves terrorized by a mysterious murderer on the loose. Like A Nightmare on Elm Street, there are plenty of sequels to watch all October long.

Watch Friday the 13th on HBO Max

Gremlins

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Though the film takes place during Christmastime, the 1984 film certainly packs the horror thrills as a group of destructive monsters wreak havoc on a small town.

Watch Gremlins on HBO Max

Practical Magic

Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witch sisters, the film is the perfect balance of supernatural spookiness and classic '90s romantic comedy.

Watch Practical Magic on HBO Max

Scooby-Doo

Jasin Boland/Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock

This 2002 live-action film follows the iconic Scooby-Doo gang played by an all-star cast, including Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellin.

Watch Scooby-Doo on HBO Max

The Witches

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Based on Roald Dahl's book of the same name, the 1990 film follows a young boy and his grandmother who discover a group of evil witches parading as ordinary women while vacationing in Norway.

Watch The Witches on HBO Max

Ghostbusters

(from left to right) Ivan Reitman, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray and Dan Akyroyd in Ghostbusters . Snap/REX/Shutterstock

The 1984 film, which has spawned a series of sequels and reboots, follows a group of parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City.

Watch Ghostbusters on Hulu

Hubie Halloween

Everett

Starring Adam Sandler and an all-star ensemble cast, the comedy centers on a town outsider who works to save everyone when a kidnapper is on the loose.

Watch Hubie Halloween on Netflix

Monster House

Moviestore/Shutterstock

If animated movies are more your jam, you can tune into this 2006 film about a haunted house that scares a group of children during Halloween.

Watch Monster House on Netflix

Dark Shadows

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Based on the soap opera of the same name, Johnny Depp stars as a vampire who remains buried alive until his grave is unearthed in the 1970s — and he must adjust to the present day while trying to enact revenge on the witch who cursed him centuries ago.

Watch Dark Shadows on Netflix

The Addams Family

Orion/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

A remake of the popular 1964 TV series, the film follows the creepy and kooky Addams family as they welcome a new person into their mix, who has her own sinister plans for the family.

Watch The Addams Family on Paramount+

Scream

Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

Yet another iconic slasher film by Wes Craven, this 1996 movie follows a group of friends who are targeted by a masked killer. Since its release, the franchise has expanded with a series of sequels and a TV show.

Watch Scream on Paramount+

The Craft

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

The 1996 film follows a group of teenage girls who learn the hard way that dappling in witchcraft comes with some frightening consequences.

Watch The Craft on Paramount+

A Quiet Place

Starring real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, the film tells the story of a family of five who struggles to survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by creatures that prey on sound.

Watch A Quiet Place on Paramount+

Beetlejuice

Moviestore/Re/REX Shutterstock

In an attempt to get their home back, a recently deceased couple teams up with a "bio-exorcist" (Michael Keaton) to scare humans away in this Tim Burton film.

Watch Beetlejuice on Peacock

Casper

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

A friendly ghost forms a connection with a young girl after she moves into his childhood home in this '90s film.

Watch Casper on Peacock

Harry Potter

Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.

Based on the book series of the same name, the franchise follows a young boy who makes the magical discovery that he is actually a wizard.

Watch the Harry Potter movies on Peacock

Little Shop of Horrors

Warner Bros/The Geffen Company Presents A Frank Oz Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

Little Shop of Horrors is a Halloween film for musical lovers! An adaptation of the 1982 off-Broadway musical of the same name, the film follows a floral shop worker who discovers a plant that feeds on human blood.

Watch Little Shop of Horrors on Tubi

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. abc

The Peanuts gather for a heartwarming Halloween special originally released in 1966.

Watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Apple TV+

Halloween

ITV/Shutterstock

This 1978 slasher, which has spawned numerous sequels, follows a murderer named Michael Myers who escapes from a sanitarium and goes on a killing spree.

Watch Halloween on Amazon Prime Video

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Everett

Starring Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the film follows twin sisters as they try to save their aunt from her own evil twin sister.

Watch Double, Double, Toil and Trouble on Amazon Prime Video