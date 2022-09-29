The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Netflix in 2022

The leaves are changing, the Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks and there's finally a chill in the air again. For Halloween lovers, that means one thing: it's time for a movie marathon.

You can always count on Netflix to offer up a massive selection of films ranging from spooky to family-friendly to downright scary, but the options can get a little overwhelming. That's why we've rounded up the best Halloween movies Netflix has available right now.

Whether you're looking for classic horror like IT, something fun for the whole family like Monster House, a creepy documentary-like Girl in the Picture or something straight-up silly like Scary Movie 4, we've got the perfect film for you. Ahead, the best Halloween movies to stream on Netflix this season.

IT

Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros.

The 2017 remake of Stephen King's infamous story features Bill Skarsgård as devilish clown Pennywise. A group of bullied kids in Derry, Maine — played by Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff and Sophia Lillis — band together to take down the bloodthirsty, shapeshifting menace.

Watch IT on Netflix

Monster House

Moviestore/Shutterstock

This animated 2006 family movie will get you in the Halloween spirit without giving the kids nightmares. Three kids (voiced by Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner and Spencer Locke) learn that a spooky neighborhood home is a living, breathing monster. While there are a few scary moments, the PG-rated film's humor more than makes up for it.

Watch Monster House on Netflix

Scary Movie 4

Marni Grossman/Dimension/Kobal/Shutterstock

The fourth installment of the spooky spoof series came out back in 2006, but the film's fun spin on some of the most iconic horror movies absolutely holds up. Written by Marlon Wayans and featuring some of the funniest actors around like Anna Faris, Regina Hall and Bill Pullman, you're sure to have a fun time watching this comedy classic.

Watch Scary Movie 4 on Netflix

The Girl in the Picture

Netflix

This 2022 Netflix original documentary will have your skin crawling. The true crime film follows the mysterious death of a young mother and her son's kidnapping. The investigation reveals the answers to a decades-long mystery around the mom's identity and the violent fugitive behind the crimes.

Watch The Girl in the Picture on Netflix

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

CBS Films

Horror film legend Guillermo Del Toro reimagined the spooky children's anthology series for the screen in this 2019 film. Great for young folks and those who want a little spookiness but nothing too over-the-top, this PG-13 thriller features a band of bullied kids as they hide in a creepy house and discover some scary stories that come to life and uncover the truth about the book's author.

Watch Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark on Netflix

The Babysitter

Netflix

This 2017 Netflix Original is a modern slasher. Samara Weaving plays a babysitter who made a deal with the devil, along with her friends (Bella Thorne and Andrew Bachelor), and hunts down the teenager she's supposed to be watching to spill "the blood of the innocent." This movie is as fun and funny as it is violent!

Watch The Babysitter on Netflix

Insidious

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Considered by many to be the scariest movie ever made, this chilling 2010 horror film is not for the faint of heart. It features Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins and Lin Shaye, and follows a family trying to save their comatose child from an evil realm after being trapped there by spirits in their new, haunted house. Get ready for violence, gore, jump scares, demons and extremely creepy dolls.

Watch Insidious on Netflix

Sinister II

Focus Features

This terrifying 2015 followup to 2012's Sinister follows ex-deputy So & So, played by James Ransone, as he works to finally end Bughuul's curse and save the new family being tormented by it. The sequel is just as chilling and scary as the first film.

Watch Sinister II on Netflix

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Netflix

Leatherface returns after 50 years of hiding in this sequel to the classic 1974 horror movie. This time, he hunts a group of influencers played by Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham and Moe Dunford. But things get messy when a former survivor of the serial killer returns for revenge.

Watch Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Netflix

The Mist

Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

Creating perhaps the most depressing movie ever, Stephen King's sci-fi/horror novella The Mist was filmed in 2007. The ensemble cast features Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Nathan Gamble, Andre Braugher and Sam Witwer, among many more, and the story chronicles a small town's suffering after a thick mist and its vicious monsters overtake it.

Watch The Mist on Netflix

Creep

Blumhouse Productions

Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass wrote, directed and starred in this freaky 2014 film that follows a videographer who takes on a job for an eccentric client. The man claims to be dying and asks the videographer to help him make videos for his unborn son, but things get disturbing as more information about the client is revealed.

Watch Creep on Netflix

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

Justina Mintz/NETFLIX

This exciting Halloween adventure sees an unwitting babysitter — Tamara Smart — recruited to a secret society of monster-fighting teens. She's forced to confront the Boogeyman and his goons to save the child she's caring for. The 2020 Netflix Original also features Oona Lawrence and Tom Felton.

Watch A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting on Netflix

Hubie Halloween

Scott Yamano/NETFLIX

If "scary" isn't really your thing, this Adam Sandler flick is a great option. The 2020 mystery-comedy follows an unpopular scaredy cat who is forced to protect his hometown of Salem, MA when a fun Halloween starts to turn spooky. The film also features familiar faces like Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph.

Watch Hubie Halloween on Netflix

The Fear Street Trilogy

Netflix

Settle in for a movie marathon and watch Netflix's 2021 Fear Street trilogy. A teen living in Shadyside teams up with her friends to battle an evil spirit responsible for a series of murders. The gory series features Kiana Madeira, Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink, among others.

Watch the Fear Street trilogy on Netflix

Piranha

Dimension Films

This 2010 film features Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott, Jerry O'Connell, Richard Dreyfuss and more trying to survive after a freak earthquake unleashes a swarm of bloodthirsty piranhas in Lake Victoria. The film is as campy as it gets (think Sharknado) and has the perfect combo of blood, frights and fun.

Watch Piranha on Netflix

Nightbooks

CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

This family-friendly pick is fun, suspenseful and full of mystery. Free of any blood and gore, Nightbooks follows a kid who loves scary stories until he ends up forced to tell a new one every night or stay trapped in a witch's lair forever. The 2021 Netflix Original stars Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett and Krysten Ritter.

Watch Nightbooks on Netflix

There's Someone Inside Your House

DAVID BUKACH/NETFLIX

This 2021 horror from Netflix has the cheesy vibe of the '90s flicks like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. It may be goofy, but it's got plenty of funny moments and jump scares to make it an enjoyable watch with friends. The film features Sydney Park, Asjha Cooper and Théodore Pellerin.

Watch There's Someone Inside Your House on Netflix

Countdown

STX/GEM/Kobal/Shutterstock

What would you do if you knew exactly when you would die? This 2019 horror thriller follows a nurse who downloads an ominous app and learns she has three days to beat the grim reaper and survive. The PG-13 movie features Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway and Talitha Eliana Bateman.

Watch Countdown on Netflix

Umma

Saeed Adyani/Sony Pictures

Sandra Oh plays a bee farmer who keeps to herself and lives a quiet life with her daughter until her mother's remains arrive unexpectedly from Korea. She becomes tormented by her spirit and memories, while mysteries unravel for her daughter, played by Fivel Stewart. Dermot Mulroney also stars in this 2022 horror thriller.

Watch Umma on Netflix

The Boy

STX Entertainment

Lauren Cohen portrays a nanny hired to care for an elderly couple's son — who she's surprised to learn is a lifelike doll. Spooky things begin to happen when she brushes off the rules for caring for the doll, but the mystery goes even deeper. Watch this 2016 thriller for intense suspense and a shocking twist.

Watch The Boy on Netflix

Things Heard and Seen

Anna Kooris/NETFLIX

In this 2021 Netflix horror, a young woman leaves New York for small-town life with her husband. As a mystery unravels, she learns both her partner and her new home have a dark side and hidden secrets. Amanda Seyfried, James Norton and Natalia Dyer star in this chilling movie.

Watch Things Heard and Seen on Netflix

Blair Witch

Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

This 2016 sequel follows the brother of Heather, the main character from the 1999 original, as he tries to find her in the same woods. Unfortunately, he and his friends also get lost and face the wrath of the Blair Witch in this spooky-found footage film. The movie features James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez and Corbin Reid.

Watch Blair Witch on Netflix

Constantine

David James/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

In this 2005 fan favorite, a burnt-out demon hunter (played by Keanu Reeves) helps a cop investigate her sister's death. Heaven and hell collide in this horror adventure rife with demons and drama. Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton and Shia LeBeouf also star in the iconic film.

Watch Constantine on Netflix

A Classic Horror Story

Loris T. Zambelli/Netflix

Strangers road-tripping in Italy find themselves in the center of a satanic cult after crashing their RV. Even body horror buffs will shiver at the scenes of mutilation and murder in the woods. The 2021 film stars Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Francesco Russo and Peppino Mazzotta.

Watch A Classic Horror Story on Netflix

Eli

Patti Perret/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

A young boy living with an autoimmune disorder tries experimental therapy before learning he's in grave danger. Get ready for a crazy twist! This chilling 2019 horror movie features Charlie Shotwell, Kelly Reilly and Max Martini.

Watch Eli on Netflix

The Little Vampire

Storm Post Productions

This is the perfect animated movie for the little ones on Halloween. The Little Vampire (2017) is about a kid who helps a vampire family try to escape a vicious vampire hunter. It's a feel-good movie with a spooky edge, and it's rated G, so you don't have to worry about any real violence or scary moments. The film features the voices of Rasmus Hardiker and Amy Saville.

Watch The Little Vampire on Netflix

It Follows

Northern Lights/Animal Kingdom/Two Flints/Kobal/Shutterstock

Maika Monroe plays a young woman haunted by visions after a seemingly innocent sexual encounter. She teams up with her friends to fight back against the evil forces stalking her. This 2015 horror movie features graphic scenes of violence, so be prepared.

Watch It Follows on Netflix

Resident Evil

Rolf Konow/New Legacy/Kobal/Shutterstock

If you haven't seen this scary sci-fi classic, then it's about time. The 2002 film features an elite government task force sent in to handle bloodthirsty zombies after an outbreak in a lab. Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez and Colin Salmon star in this rated-R horror.

Watch Resident Evil on Netflix

The Rental

Allyson Riggs/GEM/IFC/Kobal/Shutterstock

A romantic getaway for two couples takes a nightmarish turn in this thriller written and directed by Dave Franco. When the foursome discovers secret cameras in their idyllic rental, secrets start coming out. The 2020 film stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White.

Watch The Rental on Netflix

The Bye Bye Man

Doug Jones/Stx Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

This 2017 film follows three college students after accidentally unleashing a creepy, murderous demon called The Bye Bye Man. The trio fights to protect themselves — and their minds — from the violent supernatural force. Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount and Cressida Bonas star in this bloody romp.

Watch The Bye Bye Man on Netflix

Vampires vs. the Bronx

Jon Pack / NBC Universal

If you're looking for a fresh take on a Halloween movie, check out Vampires vs. the Bronx. Three brave kids from the Bronx discover vampires are plotting to destroy the place and people they love, so they must fight back. This fun, funny horror/comedy from 2020 is rated PG-13 and features Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III and Gregory Diaz IV.

Watch Vampires vs. the Bronx on Netflix

The Cave

Cos Aelenei/Lakeshore/Screen Gems Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock

In this 2005 film, a group of divers becomes trapped in a network of underwater tunnels. The crew quickly learns they aren't alone — the caves are crawling with hungry monsters out for blood. The movie stars Cole Hauser, Eddie Cibrian, Morris Chestnut and Lena Headey.

Watch The Cave on Netflix

Unfriended

Bazelevs Prods/Blumhouse Prods/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

A group of bullies becomes the target of a violent killer spirit after driving a classmate to suicide in this 2014 horror film. The unique movie features a lengthy Skype conversation between the killer and victims, as they're picked off one at a time and more information is revealed. The movie stars Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm and Renee Olstead, among others.

Watch Unfriended on Netflix

In the Tall Grass

Copperheart/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Another bone-chilling story from Stephen King, this 2019 movie, follows a pregnant woman trying to help a young boy lost in a field of tall grass. But with a mind of its own, she quickly realizes there may be no way out. The supernatural drama has no blood or gore, but it's chock full of suspense and scares. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Laysla de Oliveira.

Watch In the Tall Grass on Netflix

The Privilege

Netflix

This German film follows a wealthy teen and his private school friends as they uncover a conspiracy and dark secrets surrounding supernatural events. The TV-MA movie features Max Schimmelpfennig, Lea van Acken and Tijan Marei.

Watch The Privilege on Netflix

The Old Ways

Soapbox Films

A journalist (played by Brigitte Kali Canales) finds herself captured by an indigenous tribe after visiting Veracruz for a story. The locals believe she's possessed by a demon, and attempt an exorcism. The twists and turns are fresh and new for the genre, and the suspense will surely have you on the edge of your seat.

Watch The Old Ways on Netflix

Gerald's Game

Netflix

A woman named Jessie finds herself in a dire situation when her husband's sexual game goes horribly awry. The 2017 psychological thriller stars Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood. The film is based on Stephen King's 1992 novel by the same name.

Watch Gerald's Game on Netflix

Natural Born Killers

Sidney Baldwin/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

This star-studded 1994 crime film features Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr. and more. Two star-crossed lovers become partners in crime when they go on a mass-murder spree and garner the media's attention, which glorifies it. This controversial rated-R film is extremely graphic and gory, and gained criticism for inspiring copycat criminals.

Watch Natural Born Killers on Netflix

Raw

Petit Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

This film famously cleared out many viewers during its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 for being too realistically gruesome. The story features a young vegetarian's journey into cannibalism after eating a rabbit liver in a hazing ceremony. This rated-R movie isn't for the faint of heart, but gore enthusiasts will love it. Garance Marillier stars in the flick.

Watch Raw on Netflix

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf

Michael Courtney - © 2010 Viacom, International, Inc./Nickelodeon

This 2010 Nickelodeon original movie features Victoria Justice as a high schooler who becomes a werewolf. Unfortunately, her brother (Chase Ellison) decides to become a werewolf hunter and tries to slay her! The fun family comedy will have you laughing much more than jumping.

Watch The Boy Who Cried Werewolf on Netflix

Bird Box

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

In this scary sci-fi, a desperate mother fights to keep her family alive after an ominous unseen creature drives most of society to their death. The 2018 film features Sandra Bullock and John Malkovich, and will have you holding your breath for two hours straight.

Watch Bird Box on Netflix

Before I Wake

Courtesy of Relativity Media

Kate Bosworth and Thomas Lane play a couple who lose their son before welcoming a foster child (Jacob Tremblay) into their home. The child has a special ability: his dreams — and nightmares — come true as he sleeps. The 2016 thriller is rated PG-13.

Watch Before I Wake on Netflix