The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022

There's no better way to celebrate the spooky season than with a bewitchingly good movie.

Disney+, Disney's popular streaming platform, has dozens of Halloween titles, from cult classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas to animated favorites like Monsters Inc. and Coco.

Plus, there are plenty of nostalgic Disney Channel Original Movies to get you in the Halloween spirit. Relive the '90s and early 2000s with picks like Twitches, Halloweentown and Now You See It.

Whether you're in the mood to laugh or want something a little more hair-raising, here are the best Halloween movies to stream on Disney+.

Hocus Pocus

From L to R: Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus (1993). Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

This cult-favorite stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi as 300-year-old witches from 17th century Salem who return after being conjured up by pranksters. Released in 1993, the film continues to be one of the most popular Halloween movies.

Hocus Pocus 2

The Sanderson sisters returned in September 2022 for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel. The movie, released on Sept. 30, follows Winifred, Sarah and Mary as they seek revenge on present-day Salem. In addition to Midler, Parker, and Najimy, the film also stars Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak, Dirt's Lilia Buckingham and American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo as three teens who work to stop the witches before dawn on Halloween night.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

As Halloweentown's Pumpkin King Jack Skellington grows tired of the same old "scare" routine, he stumbles across Christmastown, where life is much more joyful. Things don't exactly go to plan when he becomes so enamored with the holiday that he decides to take it over, usurping the role of Santa Claus himself. The 1993 Tim Burton classic features spellbinding animation and music by Danny Elfman, who also serves as the singing voice of Jack. Chris Sarandon and Catherine O'Hara also star.

The Haunted Mansion

Walt Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection

In this thrilling comedy from 2003, Eddie Murphy plays a real estate agent whose family must face the many ghosts of Gracey Manor. To break the age-old curse, they team up with a supernatural psychic, played by Jennifer Tilley.

Halloweentown

Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

Released in 1998, this Disney Channel Original Movie follows Marnie (played by Kimberly J. Brown) and her younger siblings who board a magical bus with their grandmother Aggie (Debbie Reynolds) and arrive in Halloweentown, another world where ghosts and witches live. On her 13th birthday, Marnie discovers that she herself is a witch and when an evil force threatens to take over Halloweentown, she joins her mother and grandmother to help save the day.

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Disney

In this 2001 Disney Channel sequel, something strange happens in Halloweentown. When Marnie, a young witch, and her grandmother begin investigating, they discover that a warlock plans to cast a terrible spell on the town and has stolen Aggie's spellbook so that she can't reverse it. Marnie then has to use her newfound powers to stop it and save Halloweentown.

Halloweentown High

Disney Channel/Reel Fx Creat/REX/Shutterstock

The third installment of the popular Disney Channel franchise, Halloweentown High was released in 2004 and follows Marnie's high school adventures. She convinces the Halloweentown Council to send students to her school in the mortal world, promising to give up her magic if any harm should come to them. When the Knight of the Iron Dagger threatens to destroy all things magical, Marnie must save her friends and powers.

Return to Halloweentown

Disney

Marnie (played by Sara Paxton) has received a full scholarship to Halloweentown's prestigious Witch University. However, a new school rule says that no magic is allowed on campus. Marnie then discovers an ancient prophecy with a secret that she must uncover. This 2006 film is the final installment of the Halloweentown franchise.

Twitches

Disney

Based on the best-selling book series, this 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie stars Tia and Tamera Mowry as "twitches," twin witches who were separated at birth. When they're reunited on their 21st birthday, they discover their powers are twice as strong when together — and that they must use them to save the world.

Twitches Too

John Medland / © DISNEY CHANNEL / courtesy everett collection

A 2007 sequel to the Disney Channel Original hit, Twitches Too, follows twin witches Alex and Camryn as they navigate their powers. When evil forces threaten their magical land of Coventry, the sisters have to band together to banish them.

Cruella

Disney+/Moviestore/Shutterstock

This 2021 prequel provides a backstory to one of Disney's most famous villains, Cruella de Vil, who is played by Emma Stone. It's set in 1970s London and follows Estella, a grifter with aspirations in the fashion world who eventually transforms into her alter-ego, the revenge-bent Cruella. Emma Thompson also stars in the thrilling live-action crime drama.

Into the Woods

Peter Mountain/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Based on the stage musical by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods is a modern twist on classic fairytales. With a powerhouse cast including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and James Corden, the 2014 film centers around a baker and his wife who strike a deal with a witch to have a child.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Based on the novel of the same name, this Tim Burton-directed fantasy adventure was released in 2016 and stars Chris O'Dowd and Allison Janney. After the passing of his grandfather, who had told him stories about such a place, Jake discovers another realm where children with unusual powers stay young forever. When danger arises, Jake and the children work together to protect their secret world.

Frankenweenie

Walt Disney Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Disney's twist on the classic tale from Tim Burton, Frankenweenie, tells the story of Victor, who brings his beloved dog Sparky back to life with the help of his science teacher. However, things go awry when the other students discover the resurrected pet. The hilarious and heartwarming stop-motion film was released in 2012 and stars Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder.

Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

In this 2000 comedy, the Hansen siblings set their mom up on a date with a mysterious man so that they can sneak out of the house. However, things get a little more complicated when they discover their mom's date is a vampire. Starring Sabrina the Teenage Witch's Caroline Rhea, this move is bound to get you laughing while also putting you in a spooky mood.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Disney+

This 53-minute musical comedy follows Gonzo's spooky night in the Haunted Mansion, accompanied by fellow beloved Muppets characters like Kermit and Pepé the King Prawn. Released in 2021, it also features human stars John Stamos, Taraji P. Henson and Darren Criss.

Under Wraps

Hallmark Entertainment / Courtesy: Everett Collection

For a spookily good time, tune into this pun-tastic Halloween comedy. It follows three 12-year-old friends, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy, who accidentally revive a mummy they find in a neighbor's basement. They name the mummy Harold and scramble to return him to his final resting place before the clock strikes midnight on Halloween.

Don't Look Under the Bed

Disney

When a mysterious prankster befalls the town of Middlesburg, 13-year-old Frances McCausland gets blamed for the mischief. To prove she's innocent, Frances enlists the help of her brother's imaginary friend, Larry Houdini. After discovering the Boogeyman is responsible for the pranks, they work together to banish him and save the town. Released in 1999, Don't Look Under the Bed stars Erin Chambers and Ty Hodges.

Maleficent

Moviestore/Shutterstock

This 2014 film stars Angelina Jolie as the infamous villain from the Disney classic, Sleeping Beauty. Maleficent tells her backstory as a young woman with a peaceful life in the forest. When invaders arrive, she morphs into a revenge-bent creature and places a curse on the King's newborn daughter, Aurora.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Roth Films/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Taking place five years after the first Maleficent film, Aurora prepares for her wedding to Prince Phillip in this 2019 sequel. However, her mother-in-law plans to destroy all the fairies in the land. Along with Maleficent and a group of outcasts, Aurora hatches a scheme to stop her.

Edward Scissorhands

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

This 1990 Tim Burton classic stars Johnny Depp as Edward, a young man created by an inventor who died before finishing him, leaving him with scissors for hands. A suburban woman named Peg (played by Dianne West) takes pity on Edward and brings him home, where he falls in love with Peg's daughter (Winona Ryder).

Phantom of the Megaplex

Disney

17-year-old Pete Riley works at the local movie theater, which is rumored to be haunted by a phantom. The staff is thrilled when a major Hollywood movie premieres at the theater, but a series of strange occurrences lead them to believe that the supernatural being might actually exist. The 2000 film stars Taylor Handley and Mickey Rooney.

Smart House

Disney

High school science whiz Ben Cooper (played by Ryan Merriman) wins a computerized "smart house" in this 1999 Disney Channel Original Movie. He quickly realizes that rather than make life easier, the system wreaks havoc on his family and eventually traps the Coopers in their home.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Disney+

A follow-up to the Star Wars Holiday Special, this 2021 animated movie follows Poe and BB-8 after crash landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar. While waiting for their X-Wing to be repaired, they meet the loyal servant of Darth Vader, who tells them three spooky stories about iconic villains of the Star Wars universe. The 48-minute adventure stars Tony Vale and Christian Slater.

Spooky Buddies

Walt Disney Home/Kobal/Shutterstock

This adorable and family-friendly movie is the fifth installment of the Air Bud and Air Buddies franchise and this time, the Buddies face a spooky adventure in a mysterious mansion. With the help of some new friends, the pups must save the world by stopping Warwick the Warlock.

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Disney/Everett

This 1949 Disney classic combines two beloved children's stories, "The Wind in the Willows" and "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," and is presented in its original theatrical format. First, join J. Thaddeus Toad on a wild car ride with his friends Mole, Rat and Angus MacBadger. Then, watch as Ichabod Crane competes with the town bully for the heart of Katrina Van Tassel. Narrated by Basil Rathbone and Bing Crosby, it's a timeless adventure the whole family will enjoy.

Z-o-m-b-i-e-s

Disney

In the suburban town of Seabrook, humans and zombies have integrated at the local high school after the government created a device that stops zombies from craving brains. However, when the students have difficulty getting along, a cheerleader named Addison and a zombie named Zed team up to unite them. The 2018 musical comedy stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim.

Z-o-m-b-i-e-s 2

Disney

As zombie and human students continue to unite at Seabrook High, a new group of mysterious werewolves threatens Addison and Zed's progress — as well as their budding romance. As with the original film, the 2020 sequel also features musical numbers.

Z-o-m-b-i-e-s 3

Disney+ /Courtesy Everett Collection

The third Z-o-m-b-i-e-s film, released in 2022, finds Addison and Zed preparing to go off to college. Life in Seabrook is as peaceful as ever between zombies and humans; that is until a group of aliens shows up to compete in the international cheer-off that Addison has organized. When it seems like the aliens have more in mind than just cheerleading, the citizens of Seabrook grow suspicious.

Girl vs. Monster

Bad Angels Prods/Disney Channel/Just Singer Entertianment/Kobal/Shutterstock

While trying to sneak out of the house, Skylar discovers her parents are monster hunters and accidentally releases a monster from a containment chamber. Along with her two friends, she must recapture the creature to save her parents.

The Scream Team

Disney

After their grandfather passes away, Ian and Claire Carlyle accompany their father to his hometown of Steeple Falls for the funeral. As Halloween approaches, they discover that the town is filled with ghosts trapped between earth and the afterlife. One such spirit, the Zachariah Kull, keeps their grandfather's soul hostage, preventing him from reaching eternal rest. The 2002 film stars Mark Rendall and Kat Dennings as the Carlyle siblings.

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

Disney+

When 100-year-old Buxley Hall suffers financially and begins allowing girls into the previously boys-only academy, the school's ghosts let their disapproval be known. They seek out Jeremy, a 13-year-old heir to a massive fortune, to help return Buxley Hall to its old ways — that is until they discover that Jeremy's aunt plans to steal his inheritance and destroy the school.

Descendants

Jack Rowand/Disney Channel

In this 2015 film, the offspring of infamous Disney villains are imprisoned on a forbidden island. The new king makes a proclamation allowing them to attend school in the kingdom alongside the children of Disney heroes like Sleeping Beauty and Mulan. The "descendants" then have to decide if they want to continue their parents' villainous ways or become good for the kingdom's sake. The musical adventure stars Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce and Sofia Carson.

Descendants 2

Disney Channel

Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, returns to the Isle of the Lost to discover that her nemesis Uma has taken over. Uma, along with the other villain kids, embarks on a mission to release the prisoners on the isle once and for all in this 2017 sequel.

Descendants 3

David Bukach/Disney Channel

In the final installment of Descendants, Mal returns to the Isle of the Lost to bring more prisoners to Auradon Prep. When the barrier between the isle and the kingdom is threatened, Mal and the rest of the villainous offspring band together to save everyone.

Toy Story of Terror!

Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Your favorite Toy Story characters come together in this 21-minute spooky adventure. After taking a detour on a road trip, Mr. Potato Head goes missing and the toys are tangled in the web of mystery. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack star in this 2013 release.

The Black Cauldron

Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

In this 1985 classic, a young boy embarks on a quest to find his mystical pig, Hen Wen, which has been kidnapped by an evil king. Along with his misfit friends, he must find the black cauldron before the king can use it to conjure up an army.

Return to Oz

Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection

This 1985 film is the second adventure based on L. Frank Baum's "Oz" books. When Dorothy discovers that her friends have been turned to stone, she teams up with a new gang to save them and restore Emerald City.

Coco

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

A heartwarming tale, Coco follows a young boy with musical aspirations despite his family's generations-old ban on music. He embarks on a journey to uncover the mysteries of his ancestors and, along the way, meets a charming trickster who becomes a friend. Released in 2017, the animated movie stars Anthony Gonzales, Gael García Bernal and Benjamin Bratt.

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

In this 2009 film continuation of the hit Disney Channel series, the Russos attempt to enjoy a tropical family vacation. When Alex, played by Selena Gomez, accidentally casts a dangerous spell, she and her brother search for the Stone of Dreams to help reverse it.

Mr. Boogedy

Disney

In this 1986 film, the Davies family ignores a warning about their new home and quickly discovers it's haunted by a 300-year-old spirit. At first, the ghost's antics are lighthearted but eventually become more frightening, forcing them to face the terrifying Mr. Boogedy.

Bride of Boogedy

ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection.

A sequel to Mr. Boogedy, this 1987 follow-up shows the Davies embracing their new life in New England after leaving their haunted home. As the town prepares for its annual festival, Mr. Boogedy returns and takes Mrs. Davies as his captive. The rest of the Davies family attempts to save her and get rid of Mr. Boogedy once and for all.

Monsters Inc.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

In this 2001 animated hit, Mike and Sully are on the top scare team at Monsters Inc., where they extract screams from human children in the real world. When a little girl named Boo crosses over into their realm, the pair have to figure out how to get her back home. Billy Crystal and John Goodman star as the hilarious and lovable duo.

Monsters University

Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

A prequel to Monsters Inc., Monsters University is the backstory of how the franchise's central characters, Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan, met and became friends. The pair form a rivalry in the University's Scare Program, ultimately getting them both kicked out. To rectify the situation, they're forced to work together along with a group of misfit monsters. The 2013 film stars Crystal and Goodman as Mike and Sully, as well as Steve Buscemi and Helen Mirren.

Now You See It

Disney+

In this 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie, Alyson Michalka plays Allyson Miller, an aspiring television producer who creates a reality show searching for the next great kid magician. The talented Danny Sinclair makes it to the final three contestants when Allyson discovers that his magic is actually real.

