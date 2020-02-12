Image zoom Paramount Pictures/AP

There’s always something special about a first kiss.

Whether it’s shared between longtime friends or two characters who give into their instant spark, these on-screen smooches nailed that sweep-you-off-your-feet magic feeling. So in honor of Valentine’s Day, which is coming up this Friday, we’re re-watching them in all of their romantic, over-the-top glory — even if we are still a bit bitter about the unrealistic expectations.

Spider-Man

After rescuing her from a group of muggers, Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) shares an upside-down kiss in the rain with his childhood crush, Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst).

Crazy, Stupid, Love

As Jacob and Hannah, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone demonstrate why their chemistry is one of the most palpable in Hollywood — sharing a sensual bar canoodle in the 2011 rom-com.

Titanic

“I’m flying.” The dreamy score. Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) softly singing in Rose’s (Kate Winslet) ear. The haunting fadeaway into the wreckage. You might need to get your feels checked out if this scene doesn’t hit you right in them.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

After risking their lives (again) to retrieve a Horcrux from the Chamber of Secrets, besties Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) put an end to the “will they, won’t they?” question at last. Everything from their sudden embrace to their post-kiss giggle is purely adorable.

The Empire Strikes Back

Badass pair Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) momentarily pause their bickering to deliver one of the galaxy’s most memorable kisses. C-3PO’s obliviousness is the cherry on top of this cinematic perfection.

The Princess Diaries

When Mia (Anne Hathaway) gets her fairy tale foot-popping kiss, we all get our fairy tale foot-popping kiss.

My Girl

The cuteness is nearly unbearable! Kids Vada (Anna Chlumsky) and Thomas J. (Macaulay Culkin) try kissing on for size “just to see what the big deal is.” And then the movie happily ends and nothing downright devastating happens. (Okay, that last part is a lie.)

Twilight

Fans of the Twilight books weren’t let down by the tense, passionate first kiss between vampire Edward and Bella, the clumsy teen he loves but is desperately trying not to kill. The danger and creepiness (sneaking in to watch someone sleep? No, thanks.) combined with the couple’s extreme attraction make for some serious heat.

Romeo + Juliet

Shortly after falling for each other at first sight, Romeo (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Juliet (Claire Danes) employ some of Shakespeare’s best flirting and make out in the elevator at the Capulet costume party. The forbidden intimacy masterfully captures the excitement and energy of young love.

Fifty Shades of Grey

There really is something about elevators. Tossing his contract policy aside, Christian (Jamie Dornan) gives into his lust for Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and pins her against the wall of his hotel elevator.

Clueless

The moment former step-siblings Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Josh (Paul Rudd) become way, way more is sweet as can be.

(500) Days of Summer

Summer (Zooey Deschanel) surprises Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) with a copy room kiss that definitely isn’t workplace appropriate — but cute, nonetheless.

Never Been Kissed

Josie (Drew Barrymore) gets her first real kiss ever when Sam (Michael Vartan) forgives her for the whole pretending to be his high school student thing and accepts her invitation to meet on a baseball field. The luminescent moment was well worth the wait for both her and the audience.

The Spectacular Now

Aimee (Shailene Woodley) and Sutter’s (Miles Teller) first smooch feels so natural and spontaneous that we (almost) feel voyeuristic watching it.

Sixteen Candles

What’s the one thing that can make up for your family forgetting your 16th birthday? A cake-side kiss from the cutest boy in school, Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling), of course!