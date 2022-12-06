The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now

Need a laugh? Netflix has you covered.

From classic rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to newer satires like Don't Look Up, the streaming service has plenty of options for your next movie night. Interested in a movie marathon? Consider watching comedy trilogies like Austin Powers or Men in Black.

No matter what comedy you are in the mood for, we did the work for you and rounded up some of the most hysterical films available on Netflix at the moment. So before you start mindlessly scrolling through the streamer yet again, keep reading to find the best comedies on Netflix to watch now.

Always Be My Maybe

Netflix

Childhood best friends who went their separate ways reunite in 2019's Always Be My Maybe. Ali Wong plays Sasha, a celebrity chef, while Randall Park plays her former best friend and high school hookup, Marcus, who still lives in their hometown. The pair need to decide if there's still romance between them while they're confronted by their differing lifestyles and Sasha's new connection to Keanu Reeves — yes, the Keanu Reeves — as himself.

Watch Always Be My Maybe on Netflix

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

The first Austin Powers movie, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, was released in 1997. The James Bond parody stars Mike Myers as the titular spy, who is woken up after being cryogenically frozen since 1967. Powers must take on his nemesis Dr. Evil (also played by Myers) while also acclimating to life in the 1990s. Elizabeth Hurley, Robert Wagner and Seth Green costar.

Watch Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery on Netflix

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

K Wright/New Line

Two years after the first movie premiered, Myers returned as Austin Powers for The Spy Who Shagged Me. Battling it out once again, Powers and Dr. Evil are joined by new sidekicks: Felicity Shagwell (Heather Graham) and Mini-Me (Verne Troyer).

Watch Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me on Netflix

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Melinda Sue Gordon/New Line

In 2002, Austin Powers and Dr. Evil returned for Austin Powers in Goldmember. This time, they were joined by Beyoncé in her movie debut as undercover FBI agent Foxxy Cleopatra.

Watch Austin Powers in Goldmember on Netflix

Bridget Jones's Baby

Giles Keyte

The third movie in the Bridget Jones franchise, Bridget Jones's Baby follows Bridget (Renée Zellweger) after she learns she's pregnant — and has to figure out which of two men she's been seeing is the father. Colin Firth returns as Mark Darcy, while Patrick Dempsey joins the cast as a new love interest, a mathematician named Jack Qwant.

Watch Bridget Jones's Baby on Netflix

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Warner Bros

Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling star in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Cal (Carell) is a man recently separated from his wife (Julianne Moore), while Jacob (Gosling), younger and much suaver, teaches him how to hit the dating scene. Meanwhile, Jacob begins dating a recent law school grad, Hannah (Emma Stone), as everyone's lives become increasingly intertwined.

Watch Crazy, Stupid, Love on Netflix

Clueless

Alicia Silverstone in Clueless (1995). Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The 1995 classic Clueless is an adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma and centers around a young woman who fancies herself a matchmaker in 1990s Los Angeles. Alicia Silverstone stars as Cher, a popular high school student dealing with her friendships with best friend Dionne (Stacey Dash) and new girl Tai (Brittany Murphy) — and her love life, including complicated feelings for her ex-stepbrother, Josh (Paul Rudd).

Watch Clueless on Netflix

Do Revenge

Kim Simms/Netflix

Released in 2022, Do Revenge is inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock movie Strangers on a Train, in which two strangers make a trade to enact revenge. In this updated dark comedy set in high school, Eleanor (Maya Hawke) wants revenge on a student who started a rumor about her, while Drea (Camila Mendes) is looking to get back at her ex-boyfriend.

Watch Do Revenge on Netflix

Dolemite Is My Name

Netflix

Eddie Murphy stars in the 2019 comedy biopic Dolemite Is My Name as comedian and filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore, who was known for his character and eponymous crime film Dolemite. Set in the 1970s, the movie also features Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Keegan-Michael Key and Wesley Snipes.

Watch Dolemite Is My Name on Netflix

Don't Look Up

NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

The climate change satire Don't Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two scientists who discover that an asteroid — one big enough to wipe out all of humanity — is heading toward Earth. They have to convince a complacent media, the U.S. government and an apathetic general public to do something about it. Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill costar.

Watch Don't Look Up on Netflix

Dope

Forest Whitaker's Significant Prods

In Dope, a high schooler accidentally becomes involved in a drug scheme while also trying to ace the interview portion of his Harvard University application. He and his friends use their computer know-how to help them out of the conundrum. Shameik Moore stars in this 2015 film alongside Zoë Kravitz, Kiersey Clemons, Tony Revolori, Chanel Iman and A$AP Rocky.

Watch Dope on Netflix

Dumplin'

Netflix

Dumplin' is a coming-of-age comedy about teenager Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald) as she is raised by her aunt (Hilliary Begley). When Willowdean's mother Rosie (Jennifer Aniston) — a former beauty queen who calls Willowdean by the nickname Dumplin' — begins running the local pageant, Dumplin' joins the pageant herself as a form of protest.

Watch Dumplin' on Netflix

The Forty-Year-Old Version

NETFLIX

Radha Blank stars in The Forty-Year-Old Version, which she also wrote and directed. The 2020 film follows a teacher and playwright who decides to become a rapper as she nears her 40th birthday. Comedy and drama ensue as she juggles careers, starts a relationship with her music producer (Oswin Benjamin) and has the opportunity to put on a production of one of her plays.

Watch The Forty-Year-Old Version on Netflix

Hail, Caesar!

Alison Cohen Rosa/Universal

Hail, Caesar! has a little bit of everything: music, dance, mystery and comedy. The 2016 Coen brothers movie is about Hollywood in the 1950s, including a Western actor (Alden Ehrenreich), a dancer (Channing Tatum), a starlet who does water stunts (Scarlett Johansson) and a movie star who goes missing (George Clooney). Other members of the ensemble cast include Josh Brolin, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand.

Watch Hail, Caesar! on Netflix

He's Just Not That Into You

Darren Michaels/New Line Cinema

Based on the book of the same name, He's Just Not That Into You follows one social circle and its members' relationship woes. The title serves as words of advice given to main character Gigi (Ginnifer Goodwin) from Alex (Justin Long). The rest of the cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore and Bradley Cooper.

Watch He's Just Not That Into You on Netflix

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in this 2003 rom-com classic. The movie follows Andie (Hudson), a magazine journalist who is writing an article titled "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." For the article, she tasks herself to start dating a new man, Ben (McConaughey), and get him to break up with her in 10 days. Of course, the plan isn't as easy as it sounds: Ben is taking part in his own scheme that involves keeping a relationship going.

Watch How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days on Netflix

The Incredible Jessica James

Netflix

Jessica Williams stars in 2017's The Incredible Jessica James, a romantic comedy about a playwright who starts dating a new man, Boone (Chris O'Dowd), while getting over her ex. Turns out, Boone is also struggling to get over his ex-wife, and the pair bond over that shared connection.

Watch The Incredible Jessica James on Netflix

A Knight's Tale

Egon Endrenyi/Columbia

Heath Ledger stars in the 2001 comedy A Knight's Tale, which is about a peasant who pretends to be a knight to enter various competitions. While the film is set in the 14th century, the dialogue and music are definitely not of the time, putting a modern twist on a medieval story.

Watch A Knight's Tale on Netflix

Men in Black

Melinda Sue Gordon/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

The 1997 sci-fi comedy Men in Black stars Tommy Lee Jones as Agent K, one of the members of a secret organization that deals with extraterrestrials and Earth. Will Smith plays a new agent, Agent J, who is recruited to join MIB. Agent J soon learns how aliens are actually part of everyday life.

Watch Men in Black on Netflix

Men in Black II

Columbia Pictures/Getty

In the first sequel to Men in Black, Agent J and Agent K team up again. This time, Agent J has to convince the recently retired Agent K to rejoin the Men in Black to fight off a new alien threat.

Watch Men in Black II on Netflix

Men in Black 3

Amblin/Kobal/Shutterstock

2012's Men in Black 3 gets a new twist: time travel. Agent J goes back in time to work with Agent K's younger self (Josh Brolin) in order to prevent Agent K's death.

Watch Men in Black 3 on Netflix

The Nice Guys

Daniel McFadden/Warner Bros.

The Nice Guys follows a detective (Ryan Gosling) and an enforcer (Russell Crowe) who team up to find a missing teenager (Margaret Qualley) in 1977 L.A. The 2016 buddy cop movie also stars Kim Basinger and Matt Bomer.

Watch The Nice Guys on Netflix

National Lampoon's Vacation

Everette Collection

The first in the Vacation series, 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation follows the Griswold family on a cross-country road trip. Hijinks ensue as the Griswolds try to make it to an amusement park called Walley World. Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Anthony Michael Hall and Dana Barron star.

Watch National Lampoon's Vacation on Netflix

Notting Hill

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in Notting Hill. MCA/Everett Collection

Nineties rom-com regulars Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts teamed up for the British flick Notting Hill. Anna Scott (Roberts) is a famous American actor, while Will (Grant) is an English bookstore owner who has a chance meeting with Anna. Their very different lives and Anna's fame challenge their potential romance.

Watch Notting Hill on Netflix

Ocean's Eleven

Warner Brothers

In Ocean's Eleven, friends Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) plan a Las Vegas casino heist with nine other men, who each bring their own skill to the grand plan. The ensemble cast of the 2001 film includes Andy García, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Bernie Mac.

Watch Ocean's Eleven on Netflix

Ocean's Twelve

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The 2004 sequel to Ocean's Eleven sees the original cast reunite — this time, for an international crime. The owner of the casino they robbed (García) tracks the group down, demanding that they return the money — so the group attempts a bigger heist to pay him back. The twelfth member of the group is Danny Ocean's ex-wife, Tess (Roberts).

Watch Ocean's Twelve on Netflix

Ocean's Thirteen

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The final movie in the trilogy, Ocean's Thirteen was released in 2007. Now with 13 members, the group returns to Las Vegas to sabotage a hotel opening and rig some casino machines. New cast members for this sequel include Ellen Barkin and Al Pacino.

Watch Ocean's Thirteen on Netflix

Paddington

Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Inspired by the children's book series, this 2014 live-action movie is about Paddington Bear's adventure in London, where he is taken in by the Brown family. The titular character is voiced by Ben Whishaw, and Paddington's human castmates include Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Nicole Kidman.

Watch Paddington on Netflix

Risky Business

Warner Bros

See Tom Cruise in one of his earliest movies with 1983's Risky Business. Cruise stars as high school student Joel, who goes wild when his parents go out of town. His weekend romp includes crashing his father's Porsche into Lake Michigan and turning his home into a brothel with sex worker and romantic interest Lana (Rebecca De Mornay).

Watch Risky Business on Netflix

Runaway Bride

Paramount

Nine years after Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts and Richard Gere reunited for Runaway Bride. Roberts plays Maggie, a woman who has left three fiancés at the altar. Gere plays Ike, a journalist who plans to write a story about Maggie's multiple instances as a runaway bride. Of course, Maggie and Ike end up making a connection themselves.

Watch Runaway Bride on Netflix

Set It Up

Netflix

Two assistants scheme to set up their respective demanding bosses in order to get them off their backs. Naturally, these assistants also form a connection along the way. Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs star in this 2018 rom-com.

Watch Set It Up on Netflix

She's Gotta Have It

Forty Acres And A Mule Filmworks

Spike Lee's 1986 debut feature, She's Gotta Have It, is centered on Nola Darling (Tracy Camilla Johns), a woman who is dating three men: possessive Jamie (Tommy Redmond Hicks), immature Mars (Lee) and self-absorbed Greer (John Canada Terrell). The men meet each other and Nola feels she must choose between them, but the end of this comedy-drama is not a typical rom-com resolution.

Watch She's Gotta Have It on Netflix

Someone Great

Netflix

Gina Rodriguez stars in 2019's Someone Great as Jenny, a woman whose longtime boyfriend (Lakeith Stanfield) breaks up with her right before she moves across the country for a new job. To cope, she embarks on a wild day and night of partying in New York City with her best friends (DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow).

Watch Someone Great on Netflix

Sorry to Bother You

Annapurna Pictures

Lakeith Stanfield stars in the surreal 2018 comedy Sorry to Bother You as a telemarketer, Cash, who quickly moves up the ranks of his company by talking in his "White voice" (voiced by David Cross). In this commentary on capitalism, Cash is faced with continuing in the increasingly suspicious company or joining his friends in protest.

Watch Sorry to Bother You on Netflix

St. Vincent

Atsushi Nishijima/Chernin/Crescendo Prods/Goldenlight/Weinstein Company

2014 comedy-drama St. Vincent stars Bill Murray as Vincent, a man whose wife (Donna Mitchell) is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Vincent generally keeps to himself, until he's befriended by his young neighbor Oliver (Jaeden Martell) and his mother Maggie (Melissa McCarthy). Vincent and Oliver teach each other life lessons as they spend more time together.

Watch St. Vincent on Netflix

Steel Magnolias

Snap/Shutterstock

The 1989 dramedy Steel Magnolias follows a group of southern women dealing with their health, relationships and parenthood. The ensemble cast includes Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis.

Watch Steel Magnolias on Netflix

Think Like a Man

Screen Gems/Kobal/Shutterstock

Based on Steve Harvey's self-help book of the same name, Think Like a Man follows multiple couples, each including a woman taking advice from the book. The men in the relationships find out about the book and try to act accordingly. The cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Meagan Good, Regina Hall and Gabrielle Union.

Watch Think Like a Man on Netflix

Tully

K French/Focus Features

In Tully, Charlize Theron stars as Marlo, a mother who hires nanny Tully (Mackenzie Davis) after the birth of her third child. The pair form a close relationship as they raise Marlo's children, while Marlo works through her relationship with her husband Drew (Ron Livingston).

Watch Tully on Netflix

Vice

Matt Kennedy/Annapurna

Christian Bale stars in the dark comedy Vice, a satire about the life of former Vice President Dick Cheney. The film shows his rise to power and his role during the presidency of George W. Bush. The cast includes Sam Rockwell as Bush, Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, and Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld.

Watch Vice on Netflix

Wedding Crashers

Richard Cartwright/New Line

Two men, who make a habit of partying at strangers' weddings in order to meet women, end up involved in one family's lives when they're invited to spend the weekend with them following the nuptials. John (Owen Wilson) tries to form a connection with Claire (Rachel McAdams), who already has a boyfriend (Bradley Cooper). Meanwhile, Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) starts a relationship with Claire's eccentric sister Gloria (Isla Fisher) in this 2005 comedy.

Watch Wedding Crashers on Netflix

When Harry Met Sally

Castle Rock/Nelson/Columbia

Iconic rom-com When Harry Met Sally stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as friends with a will-they-or-won't-they relationship lasting years. The duo ponder the question of whether they can really be just friends with the help of their respective best friends (Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby).

Watch When Harry Met Sally on Netflix