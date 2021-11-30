Here's a List of the Best Christmas Scenes from Non-Christmas Movies

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Some of the best Christmas scenes take place in non-holiday-themed films, so we've rounded up a "nice list" to add to your movie marathon

Grab the popcorn and candy canes!

'Tis the season for cozying up next to the fireplace and turning on your favorite holiday movie. Between festive films like Elf and Christmas classics like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, so many people start enjoying them as soon as the calendar flips to Nov. 1 – while others begin to binge-watch right after Thanksgiving.

If you're frustrated that you only have a month to squeeze in these festive films, you better not pout and we're telling you why. Some of the best holiday scenes are in movies that aren't holiday-themed – so we've rounded them up you can celebrate the "most wonderful time of the year" all year round. (Oh, and of course add them to your Christmas movie-marathon list as well!)

Mean Girls

Right next to Rudolph, Regina George and the Plastics' winter talent show performance "goes down in history" as one of the most iconic Christmas moments of all time. Their choreography to "Jingle Bell Rock" while decked out in Santa-styled outfits may have been on the naughty side of Mr. Claus' list, but Tina Fey's Mean Girls should definitely top your list of non-Christmas movies this year.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

The Harry Potter films never fall short of magic, so there's no denying that Christmas magic is definitely in the air during the holidays at Hogwarts – especially in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The giant, ornament-filled trees that line the Great Hall and the snowy courtyard outside set the tone for a cozy, holiday scene. The best part? When Harry and Ron wake up on Christmas morning to presents under the tree – marking the first, happy holiday Harry's ever experienced.

Step Brothers

The 2008 film centers around 40-year-old stepbrothers Brendan and Dale (played by Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, respectively) who still live at home and are forced to co-exist with each other after their parents fall in love. The movie ends in a hilarious holiday scene that shows both brothers sleep-walking, while sleep-destroying the Christmas presents under the tree.

Although a nontraditional holiday movie, some may argue that it is since it takes place during a Christmas timeline while encompassing relatable themes that many families experience during the holidays.

Lady and the Tramp

Add another animated hit to the Christmas cartoons that everyone knows and loves such as Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas. Disney's 1995 Lady and the Tramp centers around a cocker spaniel who was a Christmas present to Darling from her husband Jim Dear. Grab a bowl of spaghetti and feast your eyes on this cartoon classic.

Toy Story

The animated flicks don't stop there! What would Christmas be without toys, and which film does it better than Toy Story? (Answer: none.) The movie wraps up with all of the toys in Andy's house on Christmas morning.

All seems merry and bright since the toys have reached their destination safely, but the scene mirrors Andy's birthday party in the film's opening – the toys might be getting replaced by newer and cooler toys. But don't worry! There is a sequel (actually three), so you can predict the fate of these beloved, plastic characters.

Goodfellas

We know what you're thinking: How does a gangster film squeeze in holiday cheer? A theme of merry and bright... Holly and jolly? Well, Martin Scorsese's crime classic does just that (sort of) during the iconic Christmas party scene. The tense scene centers around Robert De Niro's master thief, Jimmy Conway, and his decked-out cronies at the bash – all set to the tune of "Frosty the Snowman" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Rocky

Taking place on Christmas Eve marks a pivotal scene in the movie when a fuming, drunken Paulie (Rocky's best friend) barges in on Sylvester Stallone's Rocky and his love interest Adrian (Paulie's sister) after everything appears to go sour for him. With a baseball bat in hand and a Christmas wreath on his arm, this scene is basically a nightmare before Christmas for the boxer.

Edward Scissorhands

Tim Burton's obscure tale of self-discovery has a magical scene in the back third of the movie centering around Edward (Johnny Depp) and his love interest, Peg (Winona Ryder). The moment happens during Peg's annual Christmas party in a neighborhood that's fully in the holiday spirit. The most Christmas-y scene takes place when she finds Edward making an angel ice sculpture that creates a beautiful sprinkling of "snow."

Love Actually

The 2003 rom-com starring Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley may not blatantly be considered a traditional holiday film, but the plot takes place five weeks before Christmas, primarily dealing with love in all forms (and who doesn't want that on Christmas?). The premise centers around the theme that the holidays are better when you spend them with the ones you love.

