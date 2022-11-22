The 50 Best Christmas Movies to Stream

'Tis the season to binge-watch your favorite Christmas films.

With the holidays approaching and the weather getting colder, it's the perfect time to snuggle up on the couch with a good movie.

While there are plenty of new Christmas movies hitting Hallmark, Lifetime, and more this season, there are a lot of holiday classics streaming as well, such as Elf, A Christmas Story, and The Santa Clause.

If you're looking for a light-hearted romance, Netflix is full of original films starring your favorite stars. However, if you're wanting to go the comedic route, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have a plethora of options as well.

Keep reading for the best Christmas movies streaming online right now.

Love Hard

The Netflix original film follows a young journalist (Nina Dobrev) who travels across the country to spend the holidays with a guy she matched with online (Jimmy O. Yang). However, once she gets there, she discovers she's been catfished.

Watch Love Hard on Netflix

White Christmas

everett

If you're looking for a Christmas classic to get you in the holiday spirit, look no further than 1954's White Christmas.

Watch White Christmas on Netflix

The Holiday Calendar

Starring The Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham, the Netflix romance movie about a young woman who receives a magical Advent calendar will leave you with all the warm, fuzzy feelings.

Watch The Holiday Calendar on Netflix

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

With music written by John Legend, the musical film will take you on a magical journey, just as the title suggests.

Watch Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Netflix

The Princess Switch

Mark Mainz/Netflix

Netflix has produced a handful of Christmas franchises over the years, but The Princess Switch franchise starring Vanessa Hudgens is certainly a fan-favorite.

Watch The Princess Switch on Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles

JOSEPH LEDERER/NETFLIX

Real-life couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn star as Santa and Mrs. Claus in this delightful Netflix film.

Watch The Christmas Chronicles on Netflix

The Knight Before Christmas

Vanessa Hudgens really is the queen of Netflix Christmas movies. In this film, she falls for a handsome knight who magically gets transported to the present day.

Watch The Knight Before Christmas on Netflix

Let It Snow

Based on the young adult novel of the same name, the film follows a group of teens on Christmas Eve as they navigate, love, life, and friendship.

Watch Let It Snow on Netflix

A Christmas Prince

netflix

If you're looking for a fairytale Christmas movie, look no further than Netflix's A Christmas Prince franchise, which is every bit regal as it is cheesy.

Watch A Christmas Prince on Netflix

Single All the Way

As a young man goes home for the holidays, he convinces his best friend to pose as his boyfriend to avoid any judgment from his family for his recently-ended relationship. Hijinks ensue.

Watch Single All the Way on Netflix

Home Alone

After accidentally getting left home alone during the holiday season, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) has to save his house from burglars in the neighborhood.

Watch Home Alone on Disney+

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

20th Century Fox Film Corp.

When Kevin McCallister gets on the wrong flight, he finds himself alone again for the holidays — only this time he's in the Big Apple.

Watch Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on Disney+

The Santa Clause

Walt Disney Pictures/Getty

A busy salesman gets his whole world turned upside down when he puts on Santa Claus' suit and turns into Father Christmas himself one fateful Christmas Eve.

Watch The Santa Clause on Disney+

The Santa Clause 2

In the sequel to The Santa Clause, Scott Calvin learns that there is another clause in "The Santa Clause" that he originally missed: he must find a Mrs. Claus or forfeit being Santa forever.

Watch The Santa Clause 2 on Disney+

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

As Scott Calvin struggles to find a balance between his duties as Santa and his family, he learns the hard way what life would have been like if he had never become Santa at all.

Watch The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause on Disney+

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

A reimagining of the iconic Nutcracker tale, a young girl finds herself transported to a magical world of fantasy realms when she receives a mysterious gift once owned by her late mother.

Watch The Nutcracker and the Four Realms on Disney+

Noelle

Walt Disney Pictures

Anna Kendrick stars as the cheerful daughter of Kris Kringle who is tasked with getting her brother up to speed on the job of Santa Claus. However, it quickly becomes apparent that he is not up for the challenge.

Watch Noelle on Disney+

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Jonathan Taylor Thomas stars in this '90s film about a young college boy who races against time to make it home for Christmas in order to win his father's prized Porsche.

Watch I'll Be Home For Christmas on Disney+

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Doubling as both a Halloween and Christmas film, Tim Burton's spooky tale follows Jack Skellington, the King of "Halloween Town," as he stumbles upon "Christmas Town" and becomes obsessed with the idea of the cheery holiday.

Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+

Miracle on 34th Street

Michael Weinstein/20th Century Fox

A remake of the original 1947 film, Mara Wilson stars as a young girl who comes in contact with the real-life Santa Claus at the fictitious Cole's department store and ends up getting a magical Christmas as a result.

Watch Miracle on 34th Street on Disney+

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Taylor Momsen and Jim Carrey in How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Melinda Sue Gordon/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey stars as the green, mean Grinch in this live-action remake of Dr. Seuss's 1957 children's book of the same name.

Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas on HBO Max

Elf

New Line/courtesy Everett Collection

A human raised by elves in the North Pole ventures off to N.Y.C. to find his birth father after learning of his family origins from Santa Claus himself.

Watch Elf on HBO Max

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Marking the third installment in the National Lampoon's Vacation franchise, the film follows the Griswold family as they attempt to have a nice Christmas with their eccentric family.

Watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation on HBO Max

Four Christmases

Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon star as a couple who are tasked with visiting all four of their divorced parents' homes on Christmas Day.

Watch Four Christmases on HBO Max

A Christmas Story

MGM/Shutterstock

A holiday classic, A Christmas Story follows a young boy whose only Christmas wish is to receive a Red Ryder BB Gun, despite the constant disapproval of every adult around him.

Watch A Christmas Story on HBO Max

A Christmas Story Christmas

A sequel to the 1983 film A Christmas Story, Peter Billingsley reprises his iconic role as Ralphie Parker as he tries to recreate the Christmas magic he once experienced as a child for his own family.

Watch A Christmas Story Christmas on HBO Max

Fred Claus

After a run-in with the law gets him in trouble, the rebellious brother of Santa Claus must move to the North Pole and help out before Christmas to pay off his debts.

Watch Fred Claus on HBO Max

Prancer

A young girl comes in contact with one of Santa's reindeer and ends up causing a big frenzy in her local town.

Watch Prancer on HBO Max

The Polar Express

A group of young kids goes on the adventure of a lifetime as a magical train transports them to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

Watch The Polar Express on HBO Max

Jack Frost

After dying in a tragic car accident, a young man gets more time with his son as he is brought back to life as a snowman over the holiday season.

Watch Jack Frost on HBO Max

Happiest Season

Lacey Terrell / © Hulu / Courtesy Everett

Starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, the film revolves around a young woman who hides her relationship with her girlfriend while spending the holidays with her family.

Watch Happiest Season on Hulu

Holiday in Santa Fe

When a greeting card executive arrives in Santa Fe to acquire a family business, she ends up forming a strong connection with one of the family members.

Watch Holiday in Santa Fe on Hulu

A Merry Friggin' Christmas

A young man sets out on a road trip with his eccentric father ahead of Christmas in this black comedy starring Robin Williams and Joel McHale.

Watch A Merry Friggin' Christmas on Hulu

Naughty & Nice

Haylie Duff stars in this romantic comedy about two DJs with very different ideals who end up falling for each other when they are forced to work together.

Watch Naughty & Nice on Hulu

Snowglobe

After discovering a magical snow globe, a young woman is transported to a Christmas-themed land.

Watch Snowglobe on Hulu

Surviving Christmas

Not wanting to spend the holidays alone, a wealthy man pays for a family to spend Christmas with him — but they soon find out that they got more than they bargained for.

Watch Surviving Christmas on Amazon Prime Video

Scrooged

Bill Murray stars as a cynical TV executive who is visited by three ghosts in this modern-day retelling of A Christmas Carol.

Watch Scrooged on Amazon Prime Video

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

Based on Mariah Carey's hit holiday tune, the animated film tells the heartwarming story of a little girl who wants a puppy for Christmas.

Watch Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You on Amazon Prime Video

It's a Wonderful Life

Hulton Archive/Getty

Down on his luck, a young family man is visited by an angel on Christmas Eve who shows him what life would be like if he was never born while also unveiling the true meaning of the holiday season.

Watch It's a Wonderful Life on Amazon Prime Video

Eloise At Christmastime

Centered around a little girl who lives at the Plaza Hotel, the film follows Eloise on her fun adventures in the hotel around the holiday season.

Watch Eloise At Christmastime on Amazon Prime Video

The Christmas Train

This Hallmark classic follows a young journalist who takes a trip on a train over the holidays and ends up meeting some interesting people along the way.

Watch The Christmas Train on Amazon Prime Video

Miracle on 34th Street

N.Y.C. gets some special Christmas magic when the real-life Santa Claus plays Santa at Macy's department store in this 1947 film.

Watch Miracle on 34th Street on Amazon Prime Video

The Mistle-Tones

A young woman sets out to audition for a Christmas group founded by her late mother, but when the open spot goes to someone else, she decides to take matters into her own hands and create her own rivalry group.

Watch The Mistle-Tones on Amazon Prime Video

Holiday in Handcuffs

After getting broken up with right before visiting her family for the holidays, a young woman kidnaps a handsome stranger and forces him to pretend to be her fiancé.

Watch Holiday in Handcuffs on Amazon Prime Video

Christmas With the Kranks

Starz

The Krank family always goes all-out for Christmas. However, when their daughter reveals she won't return home for the holidays, they decide to forgo all of their holiday traditions and skip town for a cruise — much to the dismay of their neighbors.

Watch Christmas With the Kranks on Amazon Prime Video

Just Friends

After being friend-zoned by his crush in high school, a young man returns home years later in an attempt to win her heart.

Watch Just Friends on Peacock

The Family Man

Beacon Communications/Kobal/Shutterstock

Starring Nicolas Cage, the film follows a single wealthy businessman who thinks he has it all. However, he begins to rethink his entire life after he mysteriously wakes up married to his college sweetheart with two kids.

Watch The Family Man on Peacock

Love Actually

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Love is portrayed in various forms in this 2003 film about a group of people living in London around Christmas time.

Watch Love Actually on Peacock

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Based on a true story by Dolly Parton, the film revolves around the singer's father as he tries to raise enough money to buy his wife a wedding ring for Christmas.

Watch Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love on Peacock

My Santa

A single mother falls for a man playing Santa at a mall, only to find out that he's actually the son of Kris Kringle himself.

Watch My Santa on Peacock