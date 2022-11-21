The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022

'Tis the season for hot cocoa and Christmas movies! As the weather gets colder, nothing beats cuddling up at home with a great movie that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The only problem is the paralysis that comes with too many choices.

Hulu has no shortage of holiday films locked and loaded for 2022, but with so many options, it can be tough to choose. We've combed through their massive selection to make it easier for you to sit back, relax and enjoy your spiked eggnog with the perfect one.

Whether you're looking for a family-friendly adventure, a cheesy straight-to-TV movie that's perfectly predictable (in the best way,) a holiday classic or a comedy that will keep you laughing all the way, we've got you covered. Scroll through Hulu's best Christmas movies in 2022, below.

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Santa Claus' son Arthur takes on the major responsibility of delivering a Christmas gift for the first time when the man in red accidentally misses a child. Kids will love watching the goofy holiday hero taking on various challenges to complete his merry mission in this PG-rated movie. The 2011 film features the voices of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy, Jim Broadbent and Imelda Staunton.

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker (1993)

Cuddle up with a classic! This 1993 ballet features Darci Kistler, Damian Woetzel, Kyra Nichols, Bart Robinson Cook, Macaulay Culkin, Jessica Lynn Cohen, Wendy Whelan, Margaret Tracey, Gen Horiuchi and Tom Gold with the New York City Ballet. It's narrated by Kevin Kline.

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

This 1985 film stars Dudley Moore, John Lithgow and David Huddleston telling the story of Santa's origins and battle to save one of his elves from a greedy toy company executive. The fantasy film is rated PG, so it's a fun throwback for the whole family.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)

This animated 2009 film is a perfect watch for little ones around the holiday season. Featuring the voices of Elizabeth Daily, Frank Welker and Jeff Bennett, this sweet, sentimental film follows the infamous monkey and The Man in the Yellow Hat as they try to find the perfect Christmas gifts for one another.

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

This Groundhog Day-inspired holiday film follows a woman who must relive her holiday blind date over and over with hilarious and eventually heartwarming results. The 2011 film stars Amy Smart, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Peter MacNeill.

A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)

This star-studded holiday movie from 2014 is as hilarious as it is touching. Joel McHale, Robin Williams and Lauren Graham star in the comedy about a man who gets stuck spending the holidays at his parents' house and learning to get along with his eccentric father after years of estrangement.

Christmas With the Andersons (2016)

The Andersons are used to making each Christmas bigger and better than the last, but when dad Michael ends up unemployed before the holidays, they learn the real meaning of the holidays — with the help of their wacky aunt. The 2016 flick features Christy Carlson Romano, George Stults, Julie Brown, Barry Livingston and Kathleen Gati.

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2016)

Tammin Sursok, Brent Bailey, Lindsey McKeon, Abigail Klein and John Brotherton star in this fun story about a group of girls getting revenge on an ex-boyfriend who wronged them all around the holidays. The plan gets a little more complicated when Livvy gets a chance at real love.

Black Christmas (2006)

Not the holly-jolly type? This holiday horror takes a turn for the dark as a group of sorority sisters fight for their lives against a murderous stalker during the holidays. Katie Cassidy, Lacey Chabert and Mary Elizabeth Winstead star in this 2006 film.

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

The CEO of a struggling pet tracking device company leans on a new hire to help him fix his failing product and find new homes for many puppies left behind after a photo shoot. Spending time with the adoptive families and completing holiday activities helps the unlikely duo see each other in a new light. The 2019 romance features Charlotte Sullivan and Donny Boaz.

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

Two sisters long for a romantic Christmas as they have in the movies — but when they find themselves in one, they realize it's not all it's cracked up to be! Brant Daugherty, Lana McKissack and Kimberly Daugherty bring all the fuzzy feels in this 2019 flick.

Christmas Belle (2013)

Haylie Duff, Nicholas Gonzalez, C. Thomas Howell, Mark Famiglietti and Sheree J. Wilson bring the story of Beauty and the Beast into the modern era for this 2013 romance. When Belle shows up to help an icy Hunter catalog his belongings for an estate sale, she begins to melt his tough exterior.

Married by Christmas (2016)

When two sisters realize the first to wed will inherit the family business, they set out on a wild race to walk down the aisle before Christmas. April Bowlby, Jes Macallan, Lee Garlington, Adam Senn and Meera Rohit Kumbhani bring this hilarious (and romantic) 2016 holiday romp to life.

Angels in the Snow (2015)

The intense Montgomery family is horrified when they get snowed into their cabin together for the holidays. When the warm, loving Tuckers show up seeking shelter, the Montgomerys learn a thing or two about family. This heartwarming 2015 film stars Kristy Swanson, Chris Potter, Colin Lawrence, Catherine Lough Haggquist and Lizzie Boys.

Happiest Season (2020)

A young woman (Kristen Stewart) plans a special holiday proposal for her girlfriend (Mackenzie Davis) but is surprised to learn that she hasn't come out to her family yet. After trying to hide their relationship, both girls learn something about being true to themselves. Alison Brie, Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza also star in this touching and hilarious 2020 Hulu original.

Christmas in the Heartland (2017)

Sierra McCormick, Brighton Sharbino, Bo Derek, Shelley Long and Christopher Rich star in this fun holiday switcheroo film. Two girls become friends on a flight to the heartland to meet their families for the first time and decide to go to each others' place in this 2017 comedy.

A Nasty Piece of Work (2019)

In this scary spin on a holiday film, a businessman gets an offer to make some extra money after learning he won't be getting a bonus. Things get violent when his boss offers him a promotion to compete against a rival. Molly Hagan, Natalie Hall, Kyle Howard, Dustin Milligan and Julian Sands star in this holiday horror.

Trolls Holiday in Harmony (2021)

In a fun holiday film from the world of the DreamWorks Trolls, Poppy plans a gift swap for everyone. Kids will love this touching and colorful movie, which was released in 2021 and stars the same cast they know and love from the original film, including Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson, Rachel Bloom and Ron Funches.

Madagascar: A Little Wild - Holiday Goose Chase (2021)

This adorable short teaches kids the value of doing kind things — especially around the holidays. Melman sets out to help a lost goose find his family in the hopes of adding another sticker to his holiday "nice" list. This rated G film is only 20 minutes and is a cute adventure for the little ones.

Naughty & Nice (2014)

In yet another film featuring Haylie Duff, a bitter L.A. DJ finds himself in a quaint town for the holidays, where he meets the only person who can warm his cold heart. The 2014 movie also stars Tilky Jones, Maureen McCormick, Terrence "T.C." Carson and Jim O'Heir.

Saying Yes to Christmas (2021)

As most good holiday movies do, this film includes a magical wish. This time, it's for an intense and focused businesswoman to instead say "yes" to all of the fun holiday invitations she receives. When an old flame comes along for the ride, things start to heat up! This 2021 romance stars Erika Prevost and Romaine Waite.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special (2020)

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme star in this next-level holiday drag spectacular. This hysterical 2020 special has plenty of singing, dancing and hilarity and features surprise appearances from other iconic queens.

Just Getting Started (2017)

In this holiday comedy, an ex-mob lawyer and former FBI agent in witness protection need to outrun a mob hit to make it through the holidays safely. The knee-slapping 2017 hit stars big names like Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo, Joe Pantoliano and Glenne Headly.

My Dad Is Scrooge (2014)

Two kids and their animal friends work to show their crotchety father the meaning of Christmas while saving their beloved farm. The sweet 2014 comedy stars Brian Cook, Laurie Campbell and Bonnie Wright.

The Holiday Fix Up (2021)

Jana Kramer, Ryan McPartlin, Steve Vinovich, Maria Menounos and Brandon Ford Green star in this tender romance about a big-shot interior designer returning home for the holidays to help restore an old inn. The only problem? The contractor is the ex who broke her heart, and the feelings are still there! The Holiday Fix Up was released in 2021.

A Christmas Switch (2018)

In a holiday spin on the story of Freaky Friday, two people switch bodies for the holidays and get a new perspective on their families and relationships. The sweet, funny movie from 2018 stars Jackie Seiden, Ashley Wood and Oana Gregory.

Holly's Holiday (2013)

Holly wants the perfect guy — but is perfection all that it's cracked up to be? That's what she has to learn after hitting her head and waking up to a mannequin-turned-boyfriend. This quirky 2013 romp features Claire Coffee, Ryan McPartlin, Gabrielle Dennis, Matt Riedy and Robin Riker.

Catering Christmas (2022)

When a caterer lands the biggest cooking gig of the year, she finds herself getting surprisingly close with a member of the important family. This tasty 2022 tale stars Daniel Lissing, Merritt Patterson, Christopher Hayes, R Austin Ball and Donno Mitoma.

Christmas Movie Magic (2021)

When a local theater owner and an entertainment writer team up to learn where a classic Christmas movie song came from, they find their feelings for each other are an even bigger mystery. Holly Deveaux and Drew Seeley bring this 2021 romance to life.

The Magic Crystal (2011)

In this animated winter adventure, a young orphan is tasked with saving the world when a villain steals a powerful magical crystal. The whole family will enjoy this fun flick from 2011.

Ghosts of Christmas Past (2021)

No, not that kind of ghost! When a serial dater (and ghoster) named Ellie visits a fortune teller, she learns that she needs to make amends with the people she's hurt before the holidays, or she risks being alone forever. Perhaps one of the men she left behind was The One all along? Annie Clark, Dan Jeannotte, Angelica Alejandro, Morgan David Jones and Connie Wang star in this 2021 drama.

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Laura Bell Bundy, Brendon Zub, Paloma Kwiatkowski, Frazey Ford and Johannah Newmarch star in this 2017 holiday romance about a struggling baker and the mysterious Christmas calendar she receives from a secret admirer. Could it hold the key to solving her bakery's financial issues in time for the holidays?

The Enchanted Christmas Cake (2021)

A local baker agrees to help a big-shot TV producer film a Christmas special in her town. Could the unlikely friendship help rekindle her love for the holidays? Erica Durance, Robin Dunne, Brandon Ludwig, Arcade Riley and Kyana Teresa star in the 2021 movie.

Cupid for Christmas (2021)

Move over, Santa, this 2021 film is all about a different mythical man — Cupid! The god of love is tired of making romance happen, so he gets to work finding a replacement for the sweet but goofy Ruby. Melanie Stone, Ryan Carnes and Richard Kind are featured in this film.

My Santa (2013)

Jen hates the holidays, so she surprises even herself when she begins to fall for a handsome mall Santa. The plot twist? He's the real Santa Jr! This sweet 2013 comedy stars Samaire Armstrong, Matthew Lawrence, Julie Brown, Jim O'Heir and Ben Gavin.

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

Emma Rigby, Peter Porte, Sarah Stouffer, Leland B. Martin and Lesley-Anne Down star in this 2016 film about a holiday-themed masquerade ball. In this modern Cinderella story, workaholic Angie has the time of her life and meets a mystery man at the event. If and when he finds her, will he love who she really is?

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale (2015)

A local dog walker finds herself in a tough position when her boss reveals a plan to destroy the dog park to open a spa instead. Jonathan Bennett, Lexi Giovagnoli, Dina Meyer, Patrick Muldoon and Jennifer Joseph star in the 2015 romance.

Dear Santa (2020)

If you're looking for something a little different to watch, enjoy this 2020 documentary about the U.S. Postal Services' Operation Santa, which works hard each year to deliver thousands of children's letters to the man in red.

Holiday in Santa Fe (2021)

Mario Lopez and Emeraude Toubia star in this 2021 flick, which follows a greeting card exec visiting New Mexico in hopes of acquiring a small family business that makes handmade ornaments celebrating Mexican holiday traditions. The heartwarming movie also features Aimee Garcia.

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

Things get a little wild when a fake New York socialite who lied about her backstory to get a book deal gets a visit from her publisher on the farm. The problem? They think she's Australian. This 2021 flick stars Poppy Montgomery, Darren McMullen and Hugh Sheridan.

Guess Who's Coming to Christmas (2014)

A bitter rock star makes a child's Christmas wish come true by visiting their family for the holidays — to hilarious effect. The 2014 movie features Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey's brother Drew Lachey, MacKenzie Porter and Ellie Harvie.

Santa Who? (2000)

Leslie Nielsen, Steve Eckholdt, Robyn Lively, Max Morrow and Tommy Davidson star in this 2000 film about Santa Claus hitting his head and getting amnesia. A jaded TV reporter may be the only one who can help him remember who he is in time to save Christmas!

