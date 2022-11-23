The Best Kids' Christmas Movies to Stream

Take the cookies out of the oven and prepare to feast your eyes!

While films like Miracle on 34th Street and It's a Wonderful Life are surely holiday classics, there are a plethora of Yuletide titles that take a family-friendly twist on the snowy scene.

Sure, Hallmark and Lifetime movies will give you that warm, fuzzy feeling with a good old happy ending — but did you ever want to see an animated Alien discover the meaning of Christmas? Well thanks to a number of kid Christmas movies like Alien Xmas, you can!

Whether you want to dive into the holiday season for a fish-filled adventure with films like Fishmas! or join the journey of a Douglas fir tree whose dream is to become the town's most famous Christmas tree with the movie Albert, streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more have got you covered.

If your kids are video game fiends, turn on 8-Bit Christmas. If they are automotive obsessed, press play on A Trash Truck Christmas. Craving holiday fam favorites? Queue up singalongs like Frozen or quotable comedies like Elf to get you in the spirit this season.

Keep scrolling for the best Christmas movies for kids, including where to watch them.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

apple tv+

Turn on the TV and gather around the Christmas tree — or in this case, a forlorn little fir — because it's time to watch the ultimate holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas! Rediscover the true meaning of Christmas alongside Charlie, Snoopy and their pals as they attempt numerous ways to get into the holiday spirit.

Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on AppleTV+

It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown

Once you've finished A Charlie Brown Christmas, roll right into It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown! Like its predecessor, the primetime animated TV special is based on the comic strip Peanuts, by Charles M. Schulz. It was the first Christmas-themed Peanuts special since the first in 1965.

Watch It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown on AppleTV+

8-Bit Christmas

Sabrina Lantos/Warner Bros.

If the latest and greatest game or gadget tops your child's wish list, then 8-Bit Christmas is the film for you! Based on the Kevin Jakubowski novel of the same name, the Neil Patrick Harris-led comedy chronicles a 10-year-old's quest to get the video game system of his dreams.

Watch 8-Bit Christmas on HBO Max

Elf

Make yourself a bowl of maple syrup-drenched spaghetti and feast your eyes on Elf, a quotable Christmas comedy-turned-classic! As he makes his way from the North Pole to New York City, join Buddy the Elf on his journey through the seven layers of the candy cane forest in search of his human biological father while rediscovering the origins of Christmas.

Watch Elf on HBO Max

Fred Claus

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

This Christmas comedy sees a lot of ho-ho-hos, but twice as many oh-no-nos! Fred Claus tells the tale of the two Claus brothers who are very much the opposite of each other. When the crime-committing bro finds himself in some series trouble, his saintly sibling bails him out — but only under one condition: he must work off his debt by making toys in Santa's workshop.

Watch Fred Claus on HBO Max

Jack Frost

What would Christmas be without the music? Jack Frost, a 1998 dark fantasy drama, tells the story of a musical father who was killed in a car crash and can only be brought back to life by a magical harmonica. (And by "back to life," we mean in the form of a snowman!)

Watch Jack Frost on HBO Max

The Polar Express

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Can you hear the bells? The Polar Express chronicles the magical journey of a doubting young boy who boards a mysterious train on Christmas Eve, joining a slew of other children as they make their way up to the North Pole. There, they learn that the wonder of the holiday is still alive — but only if they believe.

Watch The Polar Express on HBO Max

Arthur Christmas

Everyone knows that Santa delivers presents to every child on Earth all in one night, but what they don't know is that there's an advanced, high-tech system beneath the North Pole that helps him accomplish that feat. One Christmas Eve, the Big Man is made aware that deliveries were made to all but one kid — so Santa's youngest son, Arthur, attempts to save the day!

Watch Arthur Christmas on Hulu

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

PBS

Swing into the holiday spirit with Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas! Watch along as George and the Man in the Yellow Hat search to find each other gifts before Christmas morning. The only problem? They have no clue what to get each other!

Watch Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas on Hulu

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

He's a mean one, Mr. Grinch! The 2000 live-action adaptation of the beloved children's tale by Dr. Seuss tells the story of the bitter, green Grinch — joined by his pup, Max, of course — who tries to ruin Christmas in Whoville. But when he meets the endearing Cindy Lou Who, his evil plans change.

Watch Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Hulu

Disney's A Christmas Carol

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

It simply wouldn't be the holidays without a little humbug ... right? Thanks to Disney's A Christmas Carol and its miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, viewers get to join the crotchety chap on his ghost-guided journey through his past, present and future in the hopes of transforming his holiday hatred into Christmas cheer.

Watch Disney's A Christmas Carol on Disney+

Frozen

If you're searching for songs to get stuck in your head, look no further than Disney's Frozen! The singalong, animated hit tells the story of Princess Anna on her quest to find her estranged sister, Elsa, whose icy magical powers have trapped their kingdom into an eternal winter.

Watch Frozen on Disney+

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Disney

Did someone say "Mickey ears and holiday cheers?" If so, then press play on Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas, Disney's anthology comedy comprised of three stories told by Mickey and Minnie, Goofy and Max and Donald Duck's three nephews who recall their most memorable Christmas moments.

Watch Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas on Disney+

Prep & Landing

The days leading up to Christmas can be a bit hectic — and no one knows that better than Wayne, a super smart elf from a high-tech team who's tasked to prep homes around the world for Santa's arrival. But things go south for the North Pole native real quick when he's paired with a rookie elf instead of receiving a promotion. Can the mismatched elves complete their mission in time to save the season? Watch Prep & Landing to find out!

Watch Prep & Landing on Disney+

Tim Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas

Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

One of the best parts about this film? If you missed it around Halloween, you can catch it again in December because Tim Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas is a spooky take on the holly, jolly season! Will the Pumpkin King's mission to overtake Christmastown be a success? Grab the candy canes and candy corn while you watch to find out!

Watch Tim Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Holiday in the Hundred Acre Wood? Sign us up! Join Winnie the Pooh, Piglet and pals as they reminisce about Christmas past in Disney's A Very Merry Pooh Year. The furry friends also work together to create New Year's resolutions in the hopes of becoming the best versions of themselves.

Watch Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year on Disney+

5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas

NBC

Who needs a Christmas calendar when you can use sleep to tell time! The young boy in 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas, a Jimmy Fallon narrated picture based on his bestselling book of the same name, plans out every second of the last few days leading up to Dec. 25 — but just when he thought his meticulous plan would make the time pass faster, things go awry real quick!

Watch 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas on Peacock

Aliens First Christmas

Seasons greetings, Earthlings! Nothing says an "out-of-this-world Christmas plot" like presents and planets — and thanks to Aliens First Christmas, you get just that! No telescopes are needed to watch along as the Peoples family spend the holidays at their new home in the Cosmos with the help from their alien neighbors.

Watch Aliens First Christmas on Peacock

Barbie in A Christmas Carol

Mattel Entertainment

Come on Barbie, let's go Christmas party! Singer extraordinaire Eden Starling pushes her fellow performers extra hard when she forces them to work on Christmas Day — but when she's greeted by three ghosts who take her on a magical journey, she's instilled with the proper holiday spirit.

Watch Barbie in A Christmas Carol on Peacock

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Pooches, paws and presents oh my! When Santa's sack is stolen by crooks on Christmas Day, the lovable St. Bernard em-barks (sorry, we had to) on a mission to save the holiday. Snuggle up with your four-legged friend to watch the magic unfold in Beethoven's Christmas Adventure.

Watch Beethoven's Christmas Adventure on Peacock

Elf Day

Peacock

Crimes on Christmas? Not on these elves' watch! When Santa's beloved tree goes missing after Christmas, the E.L.F. Detective Agency set out on a mission to track it down. Pointing you to Elf Day, a film that chronicles people with pointy ears and pointy hats who work together to save the holiday.

Watch Elf Day on Peacock

Fishmas!

Dive into the Christmas season with Fishmas!, a fun and fish-filled film that follows Fifi and her friends as they prepare to enjoy their holiday vacation. The only problem? Their shark pal goes missing and they have to search the sea to save the day before their anticipated vacay!

Watch Fishmas! On Peacock

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (2020)

NETFLIX

No sleighs in the making of this film, only cars! The automotive animation tells the story of kid car Cory Carson's mission to bring Santa Cars' memory back after he loses it in a crash. The vehicle friends work together to help the jolly truck remember the magic of Christmas in an attempt to save the holiday.

Watch A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas on Netflix

A Trash Truck Christmas (2020)

You know what really stinks? When Santa's sleigh crash-lands in a junkyard on Christmas Eve, an unfortunate occurrence that has the town down in the dumps in the animated film A Trash Truck Christmas. Now it's up to Hank, Trash Truck and their animal pals to get themselves out so that the holiday doesn't — wait for it — go to waste!

Watch A Trash Truck Christmas on Netflix

Alien Xmas (2020)

NETFLIX

These aliens do not come in peace! A young elf mistakes a tiny alien for a toy, but doesn't know the creature has plans to destroy Christmas. But how can such creatures cause worldwide havoc? Easy, they simply stop gravity and levitate all of the presents from Earth! Will the extraterrestrial team be successful? Watch Alien Xmas to find out!

Watch Alien Xmas on Netflix

Angela's Christmas (2018)

Everyone needs an Angela in their lives! The 2018 movie, based on Frank McCourt's children's book of the same name, tells the heartwarming story of a young girl's innocent desire to make sure everyone feels loved, warm and safe at Christmas time.

Watch Angela's Christmas on Netflix

Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue (2020)

NETFLIX

Anything is possible when the Elf of a Shelf, Santa's reindeer and the Big Man himself join forces — a combination needed when Santa's sleigh faces test flight troubles in Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue. Thankfully, the whimsical grouping of fantastical North Pole pals unites their powers to hopefully make magic happen just in time for Christmas!

Watch Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue on Netflix

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

If there's one thing that's synonymous with Christmas, it's obviously the toys! And toymaker Jeronicus Jangle would agree with you — that is, until he rediscovers the deeper meaning of the holiday thanks to his curious granddaughter who comes into his life.

Watch Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Netflix

Klaus (2019)

Netflix

Mail is simply essential come Christmas time, obviously, as it's the only way Santa receives wishlists ahead of the big day! For the town of Smeerensburg, the job lies in the hands of new postman Jesper — but the duty is bigger than it seems as he's stationed on a secluded island above the Arctic Circle. Turn on Klaus to find out what happens when Jesper comes across a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin filled with homemade toys!

Watch Klaus on Netflix

Robin Robin (2021)

Soar into the holiday spirit with Robin Robin, a stop-motion animated story about a young bird who makes a wish on a Christmas star to learn how to fly. You might be wondering, "Don't all birds know how to fly?" Not Robin. He was raised by a family of mice — but due to his optimism, anything is possible!

Watch Robin Robin on Netflix

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020)

Netflix

The holidays are surely heating up for twins Dak and Leyla and the dragons who raised them, but not in the way you might think! Snowfall marks the start of Odinyule, the Viking holiday of giving —but it's no faint flurry. The crazy weather could cancel the tradition unless the Rescue Riders swoop in.

Watch Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday on Netflix

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)

At the beginning of this film, Scrooge is most definitely on the naughty list. This animated, musical adaptation is a supernatural, time-traveling twist on Charles Dickens' classic novel. The grumpy old man has one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. (Ghosts, of course, are involved in the making of this film!)

Watch Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Netflix

No "bah humbugs" in this picture, only "baas!" Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas chronicles the chaotic Christmas Eve events that take place when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back? Guess ewe will have to watch to find out!

Watch Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas on Netflix

Albert

Trees have big wishes, too! Meet Albert, the titular character in Nickelodeon's first original, animated TV movie. Albert is a Douglas fir tree whose hope and dream is to become the most famous Christmas tree in his hometown.

Watch Albert on Paramount+

Santa and the Three Bears

LMPC/Getty

Who needs sleep on Christmas? According to Mama Cub, her two little bear cubs do! But when her wide-eyed offspring learn of Santa and the holiday from a park ranger, they want to skip hibernation and celebrate. (Can you blame them?)

Watch Santa and the Three Bears on Paramount+