The Best Action Movies to Stream Now

Whether it's playing catch with cars, running from robots or mastering martial arts, few things can get your adrenaline pumping as much as a good action movie.

Of course, there are plenty of action movies to choose from. There are the classics like Die Hard and First Blood, superhero films such as Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War and spy movies like Casino Royale — which all promise thrilling storylines, intense fight scenes and non-stop excitement.

Looking for something a little more mind-altering? Tune into 2010's Inception. How about a flick that's just as comedic as it is action-packed? Leave it to Will Ferrell and Mark Walhberg in The Other Guys.

Whether it is explosions, muscle cars and mayhem or treasure hunts you are after, you're sure to find an action movie you love. Here are the best action movies you can stream right now.

Die Hard

Welcome to the party, pal! Whether or not you think Die Hard is a Christmas movie, the 1988 thriller is easily one of the best action movies of all time. Bruce Willis' introductory jaunt as John McClane has all the makings of a classic: a working-class hero, a hard-to-get love interest (Bonnie Bedelia), a dangerously charismatic villain (Alan Rickman), earnest sidekicks Alan (Reginald VelJohnson) and Argyle (De'voreaux White) and some of the best catchphrases in the game. Did we mention McClane saves the day while barefoot?

Watch Die Hard on Disney+

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

All of the Terminator movies have killer action scenes, but Judgment Day is a nonstop ride with high stakes and state-of-the-art special effects that blew its 1991 audience away and hold up today. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and a young Edward Furlong deliver stellar performances, and James Cameron's sci-fi flair will keep you on the edge of your seat for the entire 136-minute runtime.

Watch Terminator 2: Judgment Day on HBO Max

Enter the Dragon

Bruce Lee delivers the performance of a lifetime in Enter the Dragon, both for his acting and for the inimitable fight scenes he choreographed himself. This was Lee's final completed film before his tragic death in 1973 at just 32 years old. Widely regarded as the best martial arts film of all time, Enter the Dragon is also one of the most profitable movies in history, making 400 times its budget at the box office.

Watch Enter the Dragon on Amazon Prime Video

First Blood

When John Rambo, a Vietnam War veteran, searches for an old military friend, he faces relentless harassment, abuse and cruelty ... until he snaps. First Blood, released in 1981, was the world's introduction to Sylvester Stallone's iconic Green Beret. The film was a massive success and spawned four explosive sequels, but the original film's themes of action, survivalism and compassion, enhanced by Stallone's nuanced performance, make First Blood the first choice in Rambo flicks.

Watch First Blood on HBO Max

Captain America: Civil War

Marvel movies always have a ton of great action, but Captain America: Civil War brings together fun characters and action sequences in exciting ways — and the questions raised about surveillance and the police state continue to resonate. Chris Evans' tense elevator fight as Captain America was instantly meme-able, and the introduction of Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and Tom Holland's Spider-Man make Civil War a fan favorite.

Watch Captain America: Civil War on Disney+

Black Panther

Black Panther brought much-needed Black representation to the superhero genre. Chadwick Boseman's indelible mark on cinema as T'Challa cannot be overstated, and Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger is as sympathetic and complicated a villain as they come. The supporting cast's performances, especially Angela Bassett and Sterling K. Brown, are just as moving.

Enhanced by its stunning actors, the movie's action is a blast to watch. Whether you're watching Okoye (Danai Gurira) tossing her wig in a fight scene, Shuri (Letitia Wright) showing off her genius or a mixed martial arts battle, every element works.

Watch Black Panther on Disney+

Blade

Before Black Panther, there was Blade. The 1998 film was the first Marvel movie with a Black lead and the first Marvel comic adaptation to be a box-office success. Wesley Snipes' martial arts mastery is on display as the vampire-slaying daywalker, utilizing everything from garlic, syringes and roundhouse kicks to beat the bloodsuckers. Come for the seamless fight scenes and stay for the iconic one-liners and killer late '90s fashion.

Watch Blade on Hulu

The Matrix

In addition to its prescient themes of machines distracting, enslaving and feeding off of human energy, The Matrix revolutionized action movies thanks to two words: "bullet time." Keanu Reeves dodging bullets became an iconic image, and the visual effect has been used in countless action and superhero movies since.

Watch The Matrix on HBO Max

Salt

Though Salt was originally written with Tom Cruise in mind as the title character, the 2010 film was reworked for Angelina Jolie. The spy thriller has high tensions, high stakes and endless twists, plus great supporting performances from Chiwetel Ejiofor and Liev Schreiber. Of course, the action and fights are ferocious, especially one scene involving handcuffs.

Watch Salt on Amazon Prime Video

Wanted

James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie team up with Morgan Freeman in Wanted. Wesley Gibson (McAvoy) is inducted into a group of assassins — but quickly learns a lot is looming under the surface of their already shady activities. The 2008 action film makes great use of both The Matrix's "bullet time" and tongue-in-cheek comic relief.

Watch Wanted on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video

The Expendables

The Expendables' director and screenwriter Sylvester Stallone also stars as Barney Ross, the leader of a team of elite mercenaries — played by classic action stars including Bruce Willis, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Jason Statham and Mickey Rourke, plus fighters like UFC's Randy Couture and WWE vet "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The crew is sent to overthrow a dictator, but they learn there's much more to their mission than meets the eye.

The fight scenes are stellar, and the 2010 film is an explosive homage to classic action flicks of the '80s and '90s — right down to the Arnold Schwarzenegger cameo — and the sequels are just as much fun.

Watch The Expendables on Amazon Prime Video

Road House

Road House might not have been an immediate hit with critics or audiences at its theatrical release, but it developed a cult following in the cable TV and streaming eras. The 1989 film has absolutely no frills — but with Patrick Swayze serving roundhouse kicks to curb corruption, do you really need any?

Watch Road House on Netflix

Face/Off

Face/Off has a premise that's so bizarre that it might just be perfect: FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) is determined to avenge the murder of his son, who was killed in an assassination attempt meant for Archer. When assassin Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) is presumed dead after a plane crash, Archer has his own face surgically removed and replaced with Troy's to gather intel from Troy's brother. But Troy wakes up from his coma and has surgery to replace his own face with Archer's.

In almost anyone else's hands, Face/Off wouldn't work, but Travolta and Cage lean into their roles with full intensity, and John Woo's direction keeps it from becoming unintentionally campy.

Watch Face/Off on Amazon Prime Video

Fast Five

If you like your "family" movies to have muscle and muscle cars, you're in luck. The fifth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is a departure from drag racing in the streets, instead leaning into heists, gunfights and government agents, the latter led by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his Fast debut as Luke Hobbs.

Watch Fast Five on Peacock

Prey

A prequel to the original Predator, Prey follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a fledgling fighter trying to protect the Comanche Nation from the extraterrestrial hunter. Set 300 years before the events of the 1987 classic, the film features an almost entirely Native and First Nation cast and is available to stream entirely in Comanche. At its debut, Prey became Hulu's biggest streaming premiere ever.

Watch Prey on Hulu

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Sure, the first of the Kingsman franchise, The Secret Service, was a joy in itself with its killer action scenes and Samuel L. Jackson playing against type as a nerdy villain. But Kingsman: The Golden Circle is where director and co-writer Matthew Vaughn really goes to town. Taron Egerton returns as Eggsy, flanked once more by Galahad (Colin Firth) and Merlin (Mark Strong), to save the world from Poppy Adams (Julianne Moore) and her cartel.

Moore is intoxicating as a villain, while Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Halle Berry have fun chewing the scenery as Kingsman's American counterparts. However, it's Elton John who steals the show, providing both a soundtrack to killer fight choreography and a cheeky cameo as himself.

Watch Kingsman: The Golden Circle on Disney+

The Northman

With a cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård (who gained 20 pounds of muscle for the role), Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy and Björk, The Northman is a take on the Norse folk tale of Amleth — the very legend that inspired Shakespeare's Hamlet.

When King Aurvandill (Hawke) is murdered by his own brother (Claes Bang), Prince Amleth (Skarsgård) vows to avenge his father's death — but there's far more to the treasonous slaying than meets the eye. With elements of Norse mythology and killer battle scenes, The Northman is a must-see.

Watch The Northman on Amazon Prime Video

Sin City

The 2005 action anthology Sin City is as much an adaptation of Frank Miller's graphic novels as it is a love letter to classic film noir. Visually stunning thanks to its mostly monochromatic palette, director Robert Rodriguez deliberately stayed as close to the source material as possible. With standout performances from Mickey Rourke and Elijah Wood, Sin City paved the way for the later comic book movie revival as a whole.

Watch Sin City on HBO Max

Gladiator

Are you not entertained? Russell Crowe won an Oscar for 2000's Gladiator, which also won Best Picture. Inspiring speeches (one of which Crowe penned himself) and rousing colosseum battles abound, and Joaquin Phoenix delivers an understated and nuanced performance as the corrupt and sociopathic Commodus.

Watch Gladiator on Netflix

Pacific Rim

Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim is an ambitious jaunt. While Charlie Hunnam is great as the scrappy fighter getting his hands dirty and battling monsters to save humanity, it's Idris Elba — who studied speeches from David Cameron, Barack Obama and the film Gladiator to prep for his role — who shines brightest. While the action is obviously a blast to watch, hearing 2018's Sexiest Man Alive inspire a crew to "cancel the apocalypse" is even more riveting.

Watch Pacific Rim on HBO Max

The Dark Knight

Christian Bale is a great Bruce Wayne, but it was Heath Ledger's final completed performance as the Joker that brought The Dark Knight its critical acclaim and commercial blockbuster status. From the opening bank heist to the impossible choices the Joker thrusts upon both Batman and Gotham City, Christopher Nolan's sophomore outing for the caped crusader raises resonant questions about the nature of man.

Watch The Dark Knight on HBO Max

The Batman

Matt Reeves' The Batman, released in 2022, is less like a superhero epic and more of a detective thriller. Robert Pattinson plays a tortured Bruce Wayne and a brooding Batman equally well, while Zoë Kravitz brings Selina Kyle to life as a sensual, cynical Catwoman. Paul Dano is chilling as the Zodiac-inspired Riddler, and he worked very hard to get there: He was such a perfectionist that Reeves said Dano filmed 200 takes of a single scene.

Watch The Batman on HBO Max

Casino Royale

Daniel Craig, with his grizzled demeanor and blonde hair, seemed like an unlikely James Bond at the outset — but once audiences saw him as 007 in 2006's Casino Royale, all doubts dissipated. Riveting from the opening bathroom brawl to his final heartbreak at the hands of Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), Craig brought out a side of Bond never seen before: vulnerability and the ability to feel shaken (if not stirred).

Watch Casino Royale on Netflix

The Old Guard

The Old Guard examines a power granted to many superheroes that often goes unquestioned: the loneliness and boredom associated with immortality. Charlize Theron and the rest of the cast kill it in hand-to-hand combat scenes, and it brought some long overdue LGBTQ+ representation to the superhero genre.

Watch The Old Guard on Netflix

Looper

Looper takes being your own worst enemy to new levels. Director Rian Johnson brings us to a future where time travel is available to the rich on the black market — and crime bosses send enemies into the past to be killed by assassins known as "loopers." When a looper named Joe (Bruce Willis) becomes a target himself, he and his past self (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) find themselves traveling across timelines to prevent disaster.

Watch Looper on Hulu

Uncharted

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg make an unlikely but delightful pair in Uncharted, based on the video game of the same name. Nathan "Nate" Drake (Holland), a bartender-turned-pickpocket, sets off on an adventure to find his lost brother. (Holland worked as a bartender in real life to prepare for the role.) Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Wahlberg) takes Nate under his wing to find a treasure left by Ferdinand Magellan, and it turns out that Sully and Nate are connected in more ways than they realize — and even when their friendship gets tenuous, they need each other to survive.

Watch Uncharted on Netflix

The Gray Man

Oscar winner Ryan Gosling stars as the titular Gray Man, an assassin on the run — with the help of some chewing gum, a precocious child and Ana de Armas — from a former CIA colleague.

After nearly a decade as Captain America, Chris Evans takes a villainous turn — but it's a role he plays so well. Evans chews the scenery as the bad guy in The Gray Man, Anthony and Joe Russo's first Netflix project. The film was successful enough to greenlight both a spin-off and a sequel.

Watch The Gray Man on Netflix

Nobody

Bob Odenkirk — best known as self-sabotaging attorney Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad — may seem like an unlikely action hero, but he makes it clear in Nobody that even an Everyman has his limits.

Odenkirk revealed that the film was partially inspired by his personal experience. "I think most people watching this movie will not realize the level of autobiography there is in it," he said. "I had two home break-ins in Los Angeles. One was particularly traumatic. ... I grabbed the baseball bat; in the movie I grab a golf club. I think I did the right thing, as I told myself, and I told the police a thousand times since then. But it doesn't feel like I did the right thing. Nobody is very related to my actual experience of having someone in the house, threatening my family, trying to keep the damage to a minimum."

Watch Nobody on HBO Max

Inception

Christopher Nolan's dreamy action thriller Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Elliot Page, as well as several The Dark Knight alums, including Ken Watanabe, Michael Caine, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard and Cillian Murphy. An exploration of grief, the subconscious and the very nature of reality, Inception has enough action and explosive twists to keep you awake and on the edge of your seat.

Watch Inception on HBO Max

Point Break

Point Break stars Keanu Reeves as federal agent Johnny Utah as he tracks a string of bank robberies by a gang of surfers, led by Patrick Swayze's Bodhi. The investigation gets complicated when Johnny finds himself smitten with surfer Tyler (Lori Petty) and a little too friendly with her group.

One of Kathryn Bigelow's first blockbusters, Point Break had a successful theatrical run, making $80 million globally, but it grew even more popular on home video and TV. A remake of the film was released in 2015 on Netflix.

Watch Point Break on Netflix

The Fugitive

Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones star in this 1993 adaptation of the '60s TV show. There's a prison break, chase scenes leading off cliffs and through helicopters and a deep connection between the two leads.

Glee star Jane Lynch got one of her first big breaks in The Fugitive. In 2018, Lynch told PeopleTV that Ford gave her a key piece of acting advice on the set: keep your mouth closed on camera.

Watch The Fugitive on Hulu

V for Vendetta

Based on Alan Moore, David Lloyd and Tony Weare's graphic novel of the same name, V for Vendetta stars Hugo Weaving as V, an anarchist vigilante who rescues Evey (Natalie Portman) and enlists her in his chaos. The themes of fascism and authoritarianism are both timely and timeless, and the action is nonstop. As dark as the film can get, its ultimate message is one of hope.

Watch V for Vendetta on HBO Max

The Kid Who Would Be King

A kid-friendly option, The Kid Who Would Be King is as heartwarming as it is adrenaline-pumping. Patrick Stewart is a delight as Merlin (perhaps taking notes from his real-life bestie, Ian McKellen, and his turn as Gandalf) and Rebecca Ferguson is enchanting as wicked sorceress Morgana.

Watch The Kid Who Would Be King on Disney+

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

While star Michelle Yeoh is finally getting her flowers for Everything Everywhere All At Once, her star turn in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is just as stellar. Featuring martial arts choreography from The Matrix's Yuen Woo-ping and transportive direction from Ang Lee, the 2000 smash is equal parts revenge epic and love story. It was also the first foreign-language film to break $100 million at the U.S. box office.

Watch Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon on Hulu or on Amazon Prime Video

Godzilla vs. Kong

What do you do when one monster attacks? Unleash another one, of course. In Godzilla vs. Kong, the real monsters aren't Godzilla or Kong — they're conspiracy theorists and technology. While the action is stellar when the larger-than-life creatures go after each other, the excitement is unstoppable once they team up.

Watch Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max

Zack Snyder's Justice League

While 2017's Justice League — taken on by Joss Whedon partway through production — had an obviously similar story, the stakes immediately feel higher in Zack Snyder's lengthy rendition of the superhero team-up. In the Snyder cut, villain Steppenwolf's motives are clearer, and his defeat of the Amazons proves that he is a force to be reckoned with. Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne is perfectly pensive, Ray Fisher's star turn as Cyborg is fully realized, Jason Momoa's Aquaman makes a splash and Wonder Woman shows her tougher side.

Watch Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max

Taken

Released in 2008, Taken is a thriller brought to life by Liam Neeson and his "particular set of skills." The film, which follows Bryan Mills (Neeson) on a mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter, launched a full-blown franchise, making the Irish actor an action star in his golden years. "I like doing it," Neeson said of being an action hero. "The scripts are good. I'm kind of like a kid in a candy store."

Watch Taken on Peacock

Air Force One

Harrison Ford is one peeved POTUS. When a terrorist (Gary Oldman) hijacks the president's plane, he underestimates the commander-in-chief — who happens to be a decorated helicopter pilot and Vietnam War veteran. Further bolstered by Glenn Close as a commanding vice president laying down the law in the situation room, Air Force One is a cinematic force to be reckoned with.

Watch Air Force One on Netflix

The Other Guys

If you like your action with a side of belly laughs, tune into Adam McKay's The Other Guys. The 2010 buddy cop comedy is a send-up of the entire genre. The film pairs Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as clumsy wannabe detectives, backed by a seriously star-studded supporting cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Michael Keaton and Eva Mendes, plus countless cameos including Derek Jeter, Tracy Morgan and Ice-T.

Watch The Other Guys on Netflix