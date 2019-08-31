Benji Madden Shares Romantic Tribute on Wife Cameron Diaz's 47th Birthday: 'Yours Forever'

Benji Madden couldn’t help but gush over his wife Cameron Diaz for her 47th birthday on Friday.

The musician, 40, posted a sweet message along with a black-and-white photo of the two on Instagram for the special day.

“Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife,” he began the caption with a string of heart emojis.

“You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give ❤️ I’m Yours Always Forever ❤️ Many More Baby ❤️,” the Good Charlotte band member wrote along with the picture of the couple riding together on a boat.

Diaz was spotted celebrating her birthday on Friday shopping for jewelry in Beverly Hills.

She was photographed walking down the street, looking relaxed and laid back in a colorful plaid jumpsuit while getting in a little retail therapy.

Diaz’s outing comes weeks after the actress opened up about taking a step back from the spotlight.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” Diaz said in an interview for InStyle’s 25th-anniversary issue.

She continued, “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to.”

“I don’t miss performing,” she added.

Image zoom BACKGRID

RELATED: Summer Chic! Cameron Diaz Steps Out in Beverly Hills on Her 47th Birthday

Diaz is also focusing on her marriage to Madden. The two, who married in January 2015, live a quiet life outside of the public eye and are rarely seen out and about.

“It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to,” she said. “Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

Now Diaz said she’s settling into what she believes is her “best decade.”

“I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband,” she said. “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner.”