Benjamin Millepied Says Wife Natalie Portman 'Informed a Lot' While Making His Directorial Debut (Exclusive)

Carmen, directed by Benjamin Millepied, is now in select theaters

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 12:55 PM
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP

Benjamin Millepied, a world-renowned dancer, comes to his first feature-length directing gig, Carmen, more than a decade after choreographing Darren Aronofsky's 2010 movie Black Swan.

While working on that movie, Millepied met and fell in love with its star Natalie Portman, and the pair walked away with an Oscar for Portman's performance, as well as a marriage that's lasted over 10 years.

"Yeah, of course. Of course," Millepied, 45, tells PEOPLE when asked whether Portman gave him advice on making his directorial debut with Carmen. "I think also being on set and hearing what ignites her creativity, [as] a director, was something that I had heard."

"It informed a lot of things for me, for sure," he adds of Portman, 41, with whom he shares son Aleph and daughter Amalia. Millepied adds that he and his wife "tend to" share similar tastes in film.

Millepied filmed Carmen, which stars Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal, in Australia back in 2021. Barrera, 32, recently told PEOPLE at a screening of the movie in New York City that she spent significant downtime with the director and Portman during production, calling the pair "the nicest people ever."

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attends the "Carmen" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Unique Nicole/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was by myself completely. So Ben and Natalie took me in and we went to Byron Bay for Christmas and New Year's. It was like a very family kind of thing," the Scream VI actress said of the experience. "It was the other side of the world. I can't— like, the nicest people ever."

The director's modern version of Carmen offers Millepied's reimagining of a centuries-old story he says he first saw as 1983's Spanish-language film of the same name directed by Carlos Saura.

"So many. Every moment," Millepied tells PEOPLE of which moment he was most excited to put on the big screen. "I found the whole thing really exhilarating to make; this choice of camera and creating and finding the right frame and finding the right image was thrilling."

The actor's first feature-length film comes after he choreographed a number of movies after Black Swan — including 2018's Vox Lux, which also starred Portman — and directed a series of short films through the 2010s.

Carmen (Melissa Barrera) and Aidan (Paul Mescal) Linn in CARMEN
Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Millepied says he hopes audiences "feel the emotional journey" of Barrera and Mescal's characters in Carmen, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

"[Carmen's] desire for freedom or freedom as an individual, his journey as a marine who's a ghost, what it's like for these men to come back with so much trauma that their life is forever changed," the director says of what he wants audiences to take away. "And the fact that two people from completely different backgrounds completely fall in love and leave something special where they come from and who they are. [They] find the beauty and the sincerity of their love."

Carmen is now in select theaters in New York City and Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Melissa Barrera visits Despierta America to promote Scream VI ; Benjamin Millepied at the L.A. Dance Project 10th Anniversary Gala ; Natalie Portman attends the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up Opening
Melissa Barrera Says Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman 'Took Her In' While Filming 'Carmen' (Exclusive)
Carmen (Melissa Barrera) and Aidan (Paul Mescal) Linn in CARMEN
Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera Fall in Love, Dance Through the Desert in 'Carmen' Teaser Trailer
Patrick Wilson in rScreen Gems Insidious: The Red Doo
Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne Return for More Scares in 'Insidious: The Red Door' Trailer
DISNEY AND PIXAR’S “ELEMENTAL” TO CLOSE 76th ANNUAL CANNES FILM FESTIVAL—“Elemental” director Peter Sohn created this custom art piece to celebrate the film’s inclusion as the closing film of the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 27, 2023. “After years of crafting this story, creating and realizing characters made of fire and water—effects in and of themselves—and building a brilliant world that is so much a part of all of us, it’s an honor to share these characters and this film in its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival,” said Sohn, who will attend the festival with producer Denise Ream and Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter. Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. “Elemental” opens in U.S. theaters on June 16, 2023.
Pixar's 'Elemental' Will Close 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Fool's Paradise | Official Trailer
See Ray Liotta Help Charlie Day Get a Job in Hollywood in First Trailer for 'Fool's Paradise'
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn Heads to Hungary to Film Movie After Taylor Swift Breakup: What Else He Has Coming Soon
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the 'A Tale of Love and Darkness' : Party during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2015 in Cannes, France
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's Relationship Timeline
Natalie Portman walks the pink carpet ahead of a game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at BMO Stadium
Natalie Portman Says Success of Women's Sports Is 'So Influential' for Her Son and Daughter
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the Thor: Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in [Hollywood], California on June 23, 2022.
Natalie Portman Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary with Benjamin Millepied: 'Keeps Getting Better'
Melissa Barrera Rollout
'Scream VI' Star Melissa Barrera on Marriage, Hardships and Knowing Your Worth
Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Eva Longoria Says She's on 'Cloud 9' Over Reaction to Directorial Debut 'Flamin' Hot'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Eva Longoria Calls Directorial Debut 'Flamin' Hot' Film 'Emotional': 'I Don't Even Have Words'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Somewhere in Queens Trailer
Ray Romano Shares Trailer for His Directorial Debut 'Somewhere in Queens', Inspired by His Real Life
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal on Who He Is Most Excited to Meet on Oscar Night: 'I'm a Crazy Michelle Williams Fan'
Natalie Portman Black Swan - 2010
'Black Swan' Musical Is in the Works, Director Darren Aronofsky Says: 'We'll See What Happens'