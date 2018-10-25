Benedict Cumberbatch Hilariously Tries His Hand at The Grinch Trivia with Costar Rashida Jones

How much does Benedict Cumberbatch know about The Grinch — the character he voices in the new animated film?

Judging from his playful answers to Grinch trivia questions in the exclusive clip above, the 42-year-old actor might need to do a bit more studying on the subject.

“How much I don’t know about The Grinch — okay, great!” Cumberbatch said jokingly before beginning the round of questions about all things Grinch-related alongside costars Rashida Jones, Scarlett Estevez, Ramone Hamilton and Cameron Seely.

When asked the names of Cindy Lou Who’s brothers, the father of two took a guess, saying, “Brad and Brett?”

Jones, 42, and Estevez were much closer to the right answer.

“I know one’s Bean,” Estevez said, while Jones replied, “Busker and Bean!”

She jokingly added, “That’s my kids’ names.”

Benedict Cumberbatch voices The Grinch in his upcoming film Kevin Mazur/Getty ; Illumination and Universal Studios

Next up is a question about how small The Grinch’s heart is said to be, which Jones answers with, “Two times too small.”

“However many sizes too small his heart is, there is a very strong beating heart to this,” Cumberbatch adds. “There’s a reason why he is so lost.”

RELATED: Benedict Cumberbatch Breaks His Silence on Saving Delivery Guy from an Alleged Attempted Robbery

The upcoming film centers on The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, as they live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. The Grinch gets aggravated around Christmastime as his neighbors in Whoville begin to prepare for the holidays.

When the celebrations begin to take a toll on The Grinch, he embarks on a mission to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and finally silence the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all.

The Grinch is in theaters Nov. 9.