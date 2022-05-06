Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter's Relationship Timeline

From meeting on set to their surprise wedding, here’s everything to know about the Sherlock star and the playwright’s lasting love

Benedict Cumberbatch has a famously adoring fan base, but only one woman has captured his heart: his wife Sophie Hunter.

The playwright and director, who reportedly first met the Power of the Dog actor while starring alongside him in 2009's Burlesque Fairytales, is rather laid back about the attention the star receives from women, he previously told PEOPLE.

"She's just so in command of it," he said. "It could be a difficult thing, but she's just really cool. It's really impressive."

The couple, who wed in a surprise ceremony in 2015, have kept their romance and life together largely out of the spotlight, avoiding social media and keeping their children out of the public eye as well.

Still, the private pair have offered glimpses into their relationship over the years, from old-fashioned engagement announcements to rare PDA-filled red carpet appearances. Here's everything you need to know about Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter's relationship.

2009: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter Meet on set of Burlesque Fairytales

The two are reported to have first met on the set of 2009's Burlesque Fairytales, a thriller set in 1930s London in which a group of theater-goers are trapped inside The Chapel Theatre for a series of bizarre performances.

While they shared the screen, their romantic relationship didn't begin until years later.

June 2014: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the French Open together

The low-profile pair made one of their first public appearances at the French Open in June 2014, where they were photographed together as they took in the Men's Final on Day 15. For the occasion, Cumberbatch wore a fedora, while Hunter stepped out in a floral top.

A few months later, the couple was spotted together once again, this time leaving a dinner together at Quaglino's restaurant in London on Oct. 18, 2014.

November 5, 2014: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter announce their engagement

The couple shocked fans when they announced their engagement in November 2014. While the public timeline of their relationship was brief, the more surprising aspect was the mode of announcement: an old-fashioned newspaper write-up in the births, deaths and marriages column of The Times.

The notice in the U.K. newspaper stated, "The engagement is announced between Benedict, son of Wanda and Timothy Cumberbatch of London, and Sophie, daughter of Katherine Hunter of Edinburgh and Charles Hunter of London." No date was given for the wedding at the time.

Cumberbatch's rep added, "I am delighted to confirm this morning's announcement that Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are engaged."

November 17, 2014: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are seen for the first time since their engagement announcement

Two weeks after news of their engagement broke, the pair stepped out together to attend The Imitation Game premiere together, marking their first public outing since their engagement.

Speaking about their engagement announcement, Cumberbatch told PEOPLE, "It's what I would have done if I wasn't sort of famous. It's what we do. It's a kind of traditional thing to do."

"I wanted to have some control over the message. I don't Tweet or do social media. It's too impersonal," he said, adding, "I would rather do what we did, and have people find it, and not see us from some s—ty, grainy footage staring lovingly into each other's eyes with a ring on someone's finger. I wanted it to be ours."

He continued: "We're so happy, and we just wanted to let everyone know how happy we are."

When asked how he felt about potentially breaking the hearts of his female fans, Cumberbatch responded, "Fine in the sense that I made one person's heart, the most important person's, happy."

January 6, 2015: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter announce they're expecting their first child together

Less than two months after the pair announced their engagement, they revealed yet another dose of good news for fans: a baby on the way!

"I am delighted to confirm that Benedict and Sophie are expecting their first child," his rep told PEOPLE at the time. "They are both over the moon."

Speaking a few months earlier about potentially expanding their family, the Sherlock star had joked to PEOPLE that his "mother is also waiting for Cumberbabies."

February 14, 2015: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter tie the knot

Cumberbatch and Hunter said "I do" in front of nearly 40 loved ones in a surprise Valentine's Day wedding soon after announcing their baby news. The intimate private ceremony took place at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church in Mottistone, located on the Isle of Wight in England. A reception followed at Mottistone Manor.

Famous faces at the ceremony included Tom Hiddleston, Cumberbatch's Sherlock nemesis, Andrew Scott, as well as Guy Garvey, the lead singer of Elbow, playwright Polly Stenham, actor Tobias Menzies and pianist James Rhodes.

February 22, 2015: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter make their red carpet debut as newlyweds at the Oscars

Days after the newlyweds secretly tied the knot, they made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the Academy Awards.

That year, Cumberbatch was up for Best Actor for his turn in 2014's Imitation Game.

June 13, 2015: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter welcome their first child together

Cumberbatch and Hunter became first-time parents after welcoming a baby boy, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

"Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are delighted to announce the arrival of their beautiful son," the rep said in a statement. "We would kindly ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during these next few precious weeks."

The pair initially kept their little one's name private, but PEOPLE later confirmed their son's moniker: Christopher "Kit" Carlton.

November 10, 2015: Sophie Hunter supports Benedict Cumberbatch at his CBE ceremony

Hunter supported her husband when Cumberbatch was honored by Queen Elizabeth II with the CBE (Commander of the British Empire award) in recognition of his contributions to the performing arts and to charity in November 2015.

"It's fantastic, it's quite nerve-wracking, there is nothing really that prepares you for it," he told the BBC of the experience. "It's a unique occasion and I feel very privileged to be here and flattered to be recognised in this way," he continued.

"It was wonderful, it was the first time I've ever met her [Queen Elizabeth] and to meet her and be honored by her was extraordinary," Cumberbatch said.

November 2015: Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about fatherhood and married life on The Graham Norton Show

Speaking about his first few months as a new dad and newlywed, the actor joked to host Graham Norton, "I've become a father and a husband, and in the right order — just," adding, "I might go for a (Cumber) batch of boys!"

"It's everything. I have a new life form that needs his father's help in the world and his mother needs a little help once in a while," the actor continued, saying, "It's what being a parent is about so it's not an excuse to get away from what I am doing — it's what I ought to be doing. After three and half hours of Hamlet, I think that's okay."

June 2016: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are spotted at Wimbledon together

The tennis-loving couple attended Wimbledon together in 2016, where they were photographed enjoying a match. The pair have been spotted on numerous occasions taking in the game, often seated best fellow A-listers including Bradley Cooper, Ellen DeGeneres, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

October 20, 2016: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter reveal they're expecting again at the Dr. Strange premiere

Cumberbatch and his visibly pregnant wife walked the red carpet together at the October 2016 Dr. Strange premiere in Los Angeles.

"Everyone is absolutely thrilled," the actor's rep told PEOPLE of their second pregnancy.

"It's a joyous thing," Cumberbatch later told PEOPLE of adding to their family. "I'm very happy to have them in my life, very lucky as well."

March 3, 2017: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter welcome their second child together

The pair welcomed their second son, Hal Auden, into the world on March 3, 2017, PEOPLE confirmed. Baby Hal joined big brother Kit, then 21 months.

At the time, PEOPLE also confirmed that Hunter had officially changed her last name to Cumberbatch.

September 18, 2018: Sophie Hunter sparks pregnancy rumors at the Emmy Awards

The pair sparked rumors of baby number three ahead of the 2018 Emmy Awards, where Hunter appeared to debut a baby bump in a black-and-white dress at the Showtime Emmy Eve Party in L.A.

At the post-show Emmy Awards Governors Ball, Hunter was also seen resting her arms over her belly. However, as of 2022, the couple has yet to confirm the birth of their third son.

May 6, 2019: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter make their Met Gala red carpet debut

While Cumberbatch had previously attended The Met Gala in 2014, he returned to fashion's biggest night in 2019 with wife Hunter on his arm. The theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion, was well-reflected in the actor's three-piece white suit and cane alongside Hunter's voluminous pastel gown.

September 2, 2021: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the Venice Film Festival

February 28, 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Emmy winner received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2022, and wife Hunter was on hand to witness the honor. The actor's star marked the 2,714th addition to Hollywood Boulevard in California.

March 9, 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch wins the Cinema Vanguard Award with Sophie Hunter by his side

The theater director showed her support for Cumberbatch as the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor took home the Cinema Vanguard Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Asked at the event if their children know he's famous, Cumberbatch, "We try to give them as much of a normal childhood as we can."

That doesn't always go as planned, however. "They get it more from their friends that I'm Doctor Strange," he added. "The time will come where they can either enjoy that or run a million f-----g miles from it!"

March 28, 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the Oscars

