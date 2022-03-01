Benedict Cumberbatch Remembers Friend Who Died of COVID During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Benedict Cumberbatch remembered his friend who died of COVID-19 and touched on pandemic "anxiety" Monday during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Benedict Cumberbatch is honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, February 28, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch is remembering his "dear friend" who died of COVID-19.

During The Power of the Dog actor's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony speech on Monday, he thanked the late Patrick Monroe, whom he was introduced to by Tom Hardy and worked with on the 2013 short film Little Favour.

The actor shared that Monroe (who died in September at age 52, according to his IMDb page) also trained him for 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness, "to bulk up for playing Khan."

"He had a very difficult time with his health," said Cumberbatch, 45, as shown in a clip shared by Variety. "And yet I thought he was probably one of the strongest, most gentle souls I've ever met."

"The last I heard from him was a text [when he was] on a ventilator in an ICU unit," Cumberbatch added of Monroe.

The Doctor Strange actor acknowledged that "this has been a really painful year for so many hundreds of thousands of millions of people around the world" due in part to the COVID pandemic.

"Not just those who've lost loved ones because of this, but also because of the separation and the anxiety and tensions that that has caused," Cumberbatch added.

"There's a lot going on for us to be considerate of, to be kind of — to try and understand what legacy is, and how to leave something that's gonna last longer than this star in a better [condition] than we found it, and we have to double down our efforts," he continued, after also citing the "global climate crisis."

In January, fellow Marvel star Simu Liu shared that his grandparents died from the virus last year.

"They were still waiting for their vaccines," wrote the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star on Twitter. "I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold."

Added Liu, 32, "The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science."