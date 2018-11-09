The Grinch's Benedict Cumberbatch Tells You What Every Man Wants for Christmas

It’s the same question, every time the holidays roll around.

What, exactly, are you supposed to gift your dad, your husband, or any adult male that usually just buys what he wants, when he wants.

Benedict Cumberbatch has the answer.

The British actor, 43, who’s now starring as the voice of The Grinch, says there are plenty of things you can consider for that special fella in your life.

“There’s quite a lot of good stuff out there!” he tells PEOPLE. “There’s all this survivalist stuff. You can get really cool camping gear, there’s always a Leatherman tool, which is a multi-purpose tool for all men—and women actually. They aren’t gender specific tools.”

The dad of two, who is rumored to be expecting his third baby with his wife Sophie Hunter, 42, also recommends “a nice chess board, or a lovely whiskey or bottle of wine if they drink.” Cumberbatch adds that he doesn’t mind receiving the one thing most men get each year: Socks.

“I hate to be boring, but certain socks are nice!” he says.

Benedict Cumberbatch as The Grinch Kevin Mazur/Getty ; Illumination and Universal Studios

Still, he says the greatest gift you can give someone else is an experience—like a trip to nature, or a camping adventure—so the giver can also enjoy the result.

And if you’re on a budget? “A bit of vinyl, or a trip to a concert. Live music is always good,” he says. Cumberbatch adds the best gift he ever got growing up was his BMX bike, and the Michael Jackson Bad cassette, which came along a brand new walkman. (“Remember cassettes?” he asks.)

The one things Cumberbatch does hope people consider this year at the holidays is spreading a little goodwill.

“Love and goodness are the things we need most of right now,” he says. ‘Everyone has the power in them to do something good to make things better—no matter how enfeebled or unimportant you may feel as an individual. It’s only by people down good things that good things can happen on a large scale.”

The Grinch is now playing in theaters.