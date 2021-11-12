Benedict Cumberbatch on 'Interesting' Power of the Dog Nude Scenes: 'Literally Exposing Myself'

Benedict Cumberbatch had to strip down for his latest role as a rancher in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch attends Netflix's "Power of the Dog" premiere during the 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 1, 2021 in New York City.

Benedict Cumberbatch is leaving little to the imagination in his latest film.

The actor, 45, told The Hollywood Reporter that he had to film nude scenes for The Power of the Dog, his upcoming drama from director Jane Campion. Cumberbatch stars in the film as Phil Burbank, a rancher with a mean streak who deals with his romantic feelings for a younger man by treating him cruelly.

In one scene, Cumberbatch had to be fully nude while his character is taking a dip in a river. And as a true method actor, Cumberbatch stripped right down.

"I'm literally exposing myself in this film, and that's interesting," he told THR.

Benedict Cumberbatch Benedict Cumberbatch | Credit: P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty

While onscreen nudity was a challenge of its own, learning to play his character's instrument of choice was much more difficult. Cumberbatch told the outlet his character is a lifelong musician, whereas he had to learn to play the banjo in about a month.

"The most painful thing to me, if I'm f------ honest, is trying to pretend I can play the banjo," he said. "[My character] is someone who has done it all their life, and I'm trying to master it in four weeks or something stupid. That's tough."

Cumberbatch also had to pick up Phil's smoking habit, which came with its own consequences. The actor revealed to Esquire last month that he was constantly smoking cigarettes for the film.

"Filterless rollies, just take after take after take. I gave myself nicotine poisoning three times," he admitted. "When you have to smoke a lot, it genuinely is horrible."

He even wanted to embody Phil right down to his stench, telling the magazine, "I wanted that layer of stink on me. I wanted people in the room to know what I smelt like. It was hard, though."

Cumberbatch continued, "It wasn't just in rehearsals. I was going out to eat and meet friends of Jane and stuff. I was a bit embarrassed by the cleaner, in the place I was living."

The Power of the Dog follows Phil's relationship with Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), the son of a widow (Kirsten Dunst) who moves to the ranch he and his brother (Jesse Plemons) own. The drama is based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name, and marks Campion's return to filmmaking 13 years after his most recent directorial effort, 2008's Bright Star.