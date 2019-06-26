Benedict Cumberbatch's Edison and Michael Shannon's Westinghouse Face Off in The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Thomas Edison electricity thriller is finally seeing the light of day.

The movie was originally scheduled for release after its 2017 Toronto International Film Festival debut before falling into limbo following the Harvey Weinstein controversy. The former mogul and his Weinstein Company tabled the movie after the backlash hit.

Now, the movie starring Cumberbatch as Edison, Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse and Nicholas Hoult as Nikola Tesla is finally set to hit theaters, and a new trailer was released on Wednesday to preview the new cut of the film.

The Current Wars looks at what is dubbed “The War of the Currents,” which refers to events that introduced electricity through a series of power transmission systems. It was a slug fest between Edison, with his direct current electricity, and Westinghouse, with his alternating current system. You may have heard the story of how Edison killed an elephant named Topsy to discredit his opponent.

“If you want to be remembered, it’s simple: shoot a president. But if you prefer to have what I call a legacy, you leave the world a better place than you found it,” Shannon’s Westinghouse says in the trailer as he strives to prove his electricity patent is better than Edison’s.

But in the end, “Only one man will rise,” Cumberbatch’s Edison pointedly says.

Also starring in the film are Katherine Waterson (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Matthew Macfadyen (Anna Karenina), and Tuppence Middleton (The Imitation Game).

The Current War hits theaters Oct. 4.