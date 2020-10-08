Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to Join Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3: Report

Benedict Cumberbatch is reportedly joining the spider-verse.

The actor is bringing his character of Doctor Strange to the upcoming Spider-Man 3 starring Tom Holland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the outlet, Strange will take on more of a mentor role to Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man after Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man 3 is intended to begin filming in Atlanta, Georgia in October, THR reported.

Earlier this month, it was reported Jamie Foxx was in talks to reprise his role of Electro for the next Spider-Man installment.

Foxx first played the character in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging superhero.

While story details for the upcoming movie are being kept under wraps, it’s expected Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon will reprise their franchise roles in the new film.

In August 2019, Holland opened up about the future of the character following the news that Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, and Sony had failed to reach a deal on new films.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life.”

He added, “It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

A month later, Sony and Marvel Studios reached an agreement to allow Spider-Man’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.