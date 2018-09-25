Benedict Cumberbatch Breaks His Silence on Saving Delivery Guy from an Alleged Attempted Robbery

Benedict Cumberbatch is opening up about how he saved a man’s life as an alleged attempted robbery was taking place in London.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor, 42, humbly addressed the reports of an incident he helped stop last November while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. Cumberbatch seemed hesitant to speak about what transpired but told host Ellen DeGeneres he “didn’t think twice” about getting involved.

“I heard you were in London and you saved someone from getting robbed,” DeGeneres, 60, said.

“Basically, yeah. I feel weird about this because I haven’t talked about it at home — it became this huge furor,” the actor said. “I saw a Deliveroo bicycle delivery guy surrounded by some guys on a very cold November night. I just stopped the Uber we were in, got out and tried to intervene and tried to calm the kids down.”

He continued, “[They] looked riled up, [I] tried to calm [the delivery guy] down, who looked like he was about to fight for his life.”

Benedict Cumberbatch TheEllenShow/YouTube

“[I] didn’t really think twice about knives, or acid or any of the other things that can be a part of that situation,” Cumberbatch admitted. “It’s a bit foolhardy, but no real bravery or heroics.”

“But you stopped it from happening?” DeGeneres asked.

Cumberbatch visibly hesitated before saying, “I don’t know. I literally just got in the way. I also tried to stop traffic so they could witness it and if anything did happen [I wanted to make sure] that there were people there and that they might scare any violence out of the situation.”

“But it was just you? The Uber driver didn’t join you, didn’t help?” DeGeneres asked.

“This is where it gets embarrassing because he said he was in there and I was fighting — it’s all been a bit exaggerated,” Cumberbatch said. “He was very supportive that night.”

“Like keeping the car running,” DeGeneres joked, causing her audience to laugh. “You’re saying he was supportive — he kept the car running.”

Cumberbatch replied, “It was a cold night and we needed the warmth afterward, especially with that adrenaline shock.”

RELATED: Are Benedict Cumberbatch and Wife Sophie Hunter Expecting Third Child?

News of Cumberbatch’s bravery broke in June when the Uber driver, Manuel Dias, told The Sun of the incident.

“The cyclist was lucky, Benedict’s a superhero,” Dias said. “I was taking Benedict and his wife to a club — but I didn’t know it was him at first.”

“My passenger jumped out, ran over and pulled the men away,” Dias explained. “He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting: ‘Leave him alone.’ He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest.”