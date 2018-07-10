Benedict Cumberbatch Goes Partially Bald in First Photos from His New Brexit Series

Benedict Cumberbatch is deep into his latest role covering one of the biggest decisions in Britain’s history.

The British actor, 41, was spotted filming the upcoming series Brexit about the country’s controversial vote to leave the European Union in 2016. The Sherlock Holmes star plays Dominic Cummings, who served as campaign director for Vote Leave that instigated the referendum.

Cumberbatch eerily resembles the British political advisor in the new set pics, where he’s seen sporting a bald cap and a loose button-down white shirt.

Splash News

The 120-minute series is written by James Graham, who already dipped his toes into politics with the 2015 play The Vote, centered around the 2015 general election.

“I’m so excited – not to mention a little nervous – to have this chance to try and get under the skin of what happened during that historic vote,” Graham said. “I hope by going behind-the-scenes of the campaign, we’re able to interrogate the consequences of what happened during these 8 weeks that have changed the country forever.”