Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter's Relationship in Pictures
Power of the Dog's Benedict Cumberbatch and theater director Sophie Hunter have made many adorable public appearances together since their wedding in 2015. From movie premieres to the Met Gala, here are the married couple's sweetest moments together through the years
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at the 2015 BAFTA Awards
A few months after Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter's engagement in November 2014, the couple walked the red carpet together at the 2015 British Academy Film and Television Awards in early February. With a wedding right around the corner, the glamorous couple looked at each other with love in their eyes.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at the Academy Awards
Just days after Cumberbatch and Hunter secretly tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2015, the newlyweds stepped out in style to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2015.
That year, Cumberbatch was nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in 2014's Imitation Game.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at the CBE Award Ceremony
Cumberbatch had Hunter by his side when he was honored by Queen Elizabeth II with the CBE (Commander of the British Empire award) for his services to the performing arts and to charity in November 2015.
Following the ceremony, the actor posed with his wife as he held up his medal at Buckingham Palace.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Premiere
Cumberbatch and Hunter hit the red carpet at the European premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.
At the time, fans believed that Cumberbatch was the voice narrating the trailer, in addition to playing one of the cloaked characters, but the actor denied those claims. "I am not the voice of the Star Wars trailer, nor am I the hooded character with the rather cool new lightsaber," he said, as quoted by the Radio Times per The Hollywood Reporter.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at Wimbledon
Cumberbatch and Hunter enjoyed an afternoon at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in June 2016.
Fans of the prestigious tennis tournament, the couple has been spotted in the stands several times thereafter seated next to A-listers including Bradley Cooper, Ellen DeGeneres, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at the Doctor Strange Premiere
Cumberbatch and Hunter stopped for pictures on the red carpet at the premiere of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Doctor Strange in October 2016. It was a big night for the actor, as he starred as the titular character.
Cumberbatch has reprised his role in various MCU films since, including the 2021 animated film What If…? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to release in May 2022.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at the Met Gala
Cumberbatch and Hunter stunned in style at the 2019 Met Gala. The couple lived up to that year's theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion, in which the actor donned a three-piece suit and cane beside Hunter in a pastel gown.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at the Venice International Film Festival
Known for keeping their relationship fairly private, Cumberbatch and Hunter showed rare PDA at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September 2021 in Italy. The lovebirds shared a kiss on the red carpet for the premiere of the actor's Oscar-nominated film The Power Of The Dog.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
Hunter supported Cumberbatch as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2022. The actor's honor marked the 2,714th star on Hollywood Boulevard in California.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at the 2022 BAFTA Awards
Cumberbatch and Hunter shared a sweet stare as they posed on the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March, where he was up for best actor for his performance in The Power of the Dog.