Benedict Cumberbatch Addresses Doctor Strange’s WandaVision Cameo Rumors: 'If It Didn't Happen Then I'm Sorry'

Benedict Cumberbatch is keeping mum about rumors of a cameo role on Disney+'s WandaVision despite the finale airing nearly two weeks ago.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, the actor was asked by host Jimmy Fallon about internet speculation that he was going to make a surprise appearance on the final episode of the hit Disney+ show as Doctor Strange.

"I can feel the Tom Holland in me coming out," Cumberbatch, 44, joked of his Avengers: Endgame costar who has a history of accidentally spilling Marvel secrets.

"If it didn't happen then I'm sorry about that," the actor continued. "If it did, hell, what a lot to look forward to. But if it didn't, I don't know why."

Cumberbatch also spoke about working with WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen on the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange.

Benedict Cumberbatch, as Dr. Stephen Strange Image zoom Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange | Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Everett

"She's amazing," he said. "She's on our show and it's a very exciting next step for Wanda… and that's all I'm going to say because now I'm at home and there are microphones everywhere."

He jokingly added, "I'm not safe here."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi and is set to star Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez.

WandaVision follows Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and her fellow Avenger beau, Paul Bettany's Vision, exploring life as a married couple in suburbia, but told via classic TV sitcom tropes across several decades.

Earlier this month, Bettany, 49, who stars as Vision in WandaVision admitted he didn't think that the series would ever be as popular as it has become.

"We thought that we were going to be sort of the kooky cousin in the Marvel universe, and it's been really extraordinary," he said while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.