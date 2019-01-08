Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Acted in His Showtime Series — and Later Watched It with Her Dad!

Ben Stiller had a special actress on set while directing his award-winning Showtime series, Escape at Dannemora.

The actor told PEOPLE at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday that his 16-year-old daughter Ella appeared in one of the episodes of the hit show, which won Patricia Arquette a Globe at the ceremony.

Stiller also brought along Ella as his date for the ceremony! It marked the latest red carpet outing for the pair in recent months.

“We watched it week by week together. It was the most fun, so fun,” Ella told PEOPLE of getting to catch the show with her dad as it aired live on Showtime.

“That was fun, that was my favorite part of the whole part of the process, watching week to week with her,” Stiller agreed.

“He would rewind and show me all the little tricks,” Ella added.

Ella and Ben Stiller with Patricia Arquette Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ella has become her famous dad’s go-to date recently, with the pair hitting events together several times last fall.

Stiller and ex Christine Taylor often step out with their daughter, and caught a tennis match at the US Open in late August. Stiller and Taylor, 47, announced their separation after 17 years of marriage in May 2017. The two share Ella and her younger brother Quinlin Dempsey, 13.

In a sweet Instagram post of the two, Stiller expressed his gratitude and excitement over having his eldest child by his side for the show.

“So happy to be with my beautiful daughter @ella.stiller tonight at the #GoldenGlobes!!” he captioned the father-daughter snapshot, adding, “So proud of #PatriciaArquette and her well deserved win!!! #EscapeAtDannemora”