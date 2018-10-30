Like Father, Like Son! Ben Stiller Twins with 13-Year-Old Son Quinlin at Basketball Game

There’s nothing like father and son bonding.

Ben Stiller made sure to get some quality time with his 13-year-old son Quinlin at the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks basketball game in New York on Monday night. The duo matched in all-black outfits as they watched the Knicks hold a steady 20-point lead to win the game.

Stiller, 52, has been stepping out with his kids more recently, including enlisting Ella, his 16-year-old daughter, as his plus one to multiple movie premieres in the last few months. Ella has been posing happily by her dad’s side at premieres like First Man, Wildfire and Free Solo.

Stiller also stepped out with Ella and his ex wife Christine Taylor at the U.S. Open over the summer, and the whole family attended the 2018 Project ALS Gala together last week.

Taylor and Stiller posed with their kids and a group of other attendees at the event celebrating the 20th anniversary of Project ALS, which funds research towards treating the disease.

A source told PEOPLE recently that the former couple, who announced their separation in May 2017 after 17 years of marriage, are making the kids a priority during their split.

“They are a very loving family,” the insider said. “[Christine] and Ben respect each other and will do anything to make sure their kids are happy.”