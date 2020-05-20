Ben Stiller confirmed on May 11 that his father Jerry died at age 92 of natural causes

Ben Stiller Shares Funny Memories of Dad Jerry: From Calling Him High on LSD to the Stolen Bike Saga

Ben Stiller is retelling some of his funniest memories shared with his late father, Jerry Stiller.

The actor, 54, made a virtual appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he shared hilarious anecdotes of his time with his dad before he died earlier this month at age 92.

While Fallon shared that he was unsure if Ben would still be up to joining the show this week, the Night at the Museum star said he was eager to have the "chance to talk about [his] dad for a little bit."

After recounting with Fallon about Jerry and his late mother Anne Meara's "ridiculous" rendition of charades on The Tonight Show years prior, Ben went on to tell some of the funniest moments he shared with his dad.

The Meet the Fockers star first detailed his father's humorous reaction to his granddaughter Ella's fourth-grade play, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

"He came to see it at school and afterward I said ‘Dad what’d you think?’ And he said ‘I didn’t care for it.’" Ben laughed. "I said ‘What are you talking about?’ He said ‘Ella was great, Ella had the commitment and she was shining up there, but I didn’t feel the rest of the kids were up to it.’"

"It was so funny because it really bothered him," Ben continued.

The actor explained that his father was a "very, very supportive dad" and he was someone he could count on to watch him perform or even hunt down his stolen bike as a child.

"I had my bike stolen when I was 11 or 12 years old in Riverside Park. My dad took me to buy a secondhand bike and we were at the bike store on Amsterdam Avenue and I saw the kid who took my bike riding on my bike. I said ‘Dad, that’s the kid! That’s the kid!’" Ben shared, trying to hold in his laughter as he continued the story.

"He started running after the kid and I ran after my dad. He chased him down, the kid’s riding the bike, and he saw that my dad was running after him — like three or four blocks. The kid went into a lower level of a walk up on 86th street. My dad said ‘Wait here I’m gonna go in,' and he went in and 10 minutes go by and he doesn’t have the bike," he continued.

To this day, the actor said he will never forget what happened next.

"I said ‘what’s going on?’ He said, ‘We’re gonna let him keep the bike. He needs it. I’ll go get you another one.’" Ben recalled.

"He let the kid keep the bike because he felt bad," he said, explaining that this was just the kind of guy his father was.

Ben then shared a final memory of his father, retelling the time he called Jerry while he was high on LSD.

"When I was 16 years old, I had a friend and we experimented and tried LSD, which was the first and last time I took it — not a fun experience for me. I got freaked out, scared, and my first instinct was I’m gonna call my parents," he laughed. "I guess maybe that speaks to our relationship too."

"They happened to be in Los Angeles shooting a Love Boat episode. My parents were not really into the drug world. So I called and said ‘Dad I took some acid’ and I could just hear the silence on the other end of the phone ... and the next thing I know he says ‘It’s going to be okay’ and he starts to talk me down even though he knows nothing about drugs," the actor recalled.

He continued, "[My father] said ‘I know what you’re feeling when I was ten years old I smoked a Pall Mall cigarette and I was sick for two days.’"

Throughout the episode, Fallon laughed along at the memories, telling Ben at the end of the interview that he is always happy to have him on the show to hear stories about his legendary father.

Ben confirmed Jerry's death from natural causes on May 11 in a tweet.

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben tweeted at the time. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years."

He concluded, "He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."