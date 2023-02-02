Ben Stiller Says Appearing on His Wife's Podcast After Their Reconciliation Was 'Really Fun'

Ben Stiller joined his wife Christine Taylor on her podcast Hey Dude... The 90s Called! on Monday

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on February 2, 2023 10:52 AM
Honoree Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor pose at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2019. Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ben Stiller says his wife Christine Taylor had "never been the biggest podcast fan" before she started her new podcast.

While discussing his upcoming Super Bowl commercial with Pepsi Zero Sugar, the Zoolander star, 57, told PEOPLE that he had "a great time" recently appearing on 51-year-old Taylor's podcast Hey Dude... The 90s Called!

"Well, I got such a kick out of the fact that she was doing a podcast, because she'd never been the biggest podcast fan before," Stiller told PEOPLE about Taylor's podcast, which premiered in December.

"And I'm the one in the family who loves podcasts," the actor and Severance creator noted.

"And she said, 'I'm going to do this podcast about Hey Dude,' which has this really amazing fan base, this show from the '90s, and kind of focusing on the '90s," Stiller said. "And she's great at it, her and David Lascher, her co-host, because they were both on the show. So, for fans of the show, it's been great."

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor 'The Old Man and the Pool' Broadway Opening Night, Vivian Beaumont Theater, New York, USA - 13 Nov 2022
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Both Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000, separated in 2017 and got back together during the COVID-19 pandemic, broke into the entertainment industry in the 1990s. As a result, Stiller says they both "definitely qualify to be a part of that podcast" due to its focus on the decade.

The couple are no strangers to professional collaboration: they worked together on Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder and Zoolander 2. In their personal lives, Stiller and Taylor share two children: Ella Olivia, born in 2002, and Quinlin Dempsey, born in 2005.

"So, it's been really fun," Stiller told PEOPLE of his Monday appearance on the podcast series, joining Taylor and her cohost David Lascher. "I had a great time doing the episode, and it's fun to be a part of something new that they're just getting off the ground, and it seems to be off to a really great start."

Hey Dude... The 90s Called! features former Hey Dude costars Taylor and Lascher as they revisit their memories of working on the early '90s Nickelodeon series and other pop culture moments from the decade. The podcast is designed to "rival the feeling of taking out the cartridge from your Gameboy, blowing on it and popping it back in," according to an official series description.

Stiller's upcoming Pepsi Zero Sugar advertisement will air during Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Feb. 12.

