Ben Stiller on Bob Saget's Close Relationship with Anne Meara, Jerry Stiller: 'He Loved My Parents'

Bob Saget shared a special bond with his friend Ben Stiller's family.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday, the 65-year-old actor spoke about the Fuller House star's relationship with Stiller's famous parents, Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller.

"Bob was incredibly respected in the comedy and acting world. He was just one of the funniest people ever," Ben told ET. "But what I really remember about him is his energy, his warmth and his outgoing, just, love that he had for people, and he was always reaching out."

The Severance director continued, "He was there for our family. He loved my parents, my parents loved him over the years."

"And that's what I take away, is the heart that he had and the way he touched so many people, which I think you felt when we lost him," Ben said. "Just a genuinely good person."

Meara and Jerry were actors and comedic partners. Jerry, perhaps known best for his role in Seinfeld, died in May of 2020. Meara preceded him in death in 2015. At the time, Saget emceed a memorial service for Meara.

Saget died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando at age 65.

Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

After Saget's death Amy Stiller, Ben's sister, posted a touching tribute on Instagram remembering the America's Funniest Home Videos alum and his relationship with her mother, particularly.

In the post, which featured an image of Saget at Meara's funeral, Amy wrote about why he was chosen to emcee the service. She noted that their friendship grew after they worked together on a TV movie he directed called Jitters and the two became "email buddies."

"He just adored her and she him. They had a very special connection. He had tears in his eyes that day and such heart. He had lost his mother whom he was close to not long before we had had lost ours," wrote Amy in the post. "But what I remembered about that day was that he was soulful and kind and genuine. I remember how sad his eyes were for not only our loss but his."