Ben Stiller on Last Days with Dad Jerry: 'His Body Was Kind of at That Point Where It Was Time'

Ben Stiller is reflecting on his final days with dad Jerry Stiller before his death.

In an interview with The New Yorker published Tuesday, Ben, 54, said that he and his sister Amy, 58, were able to spend time with Jerry before he died earlier this month at age 92.

"Just due to the fact that he didn’t have a coronavirus-related illness, and he had been ailing for a while, we were able to be with him, which I’m very, very grateful for," he said.

The Meet the Parents actor also shared how his comedian father was holding up prior to his passing.

"He was just slowing down a lot, and he was dealing with a lot of issues," he shared. "And so the last week or two were tougher for him. But he went peacefully, and he had a sense of humor, for sure, until the end."

"I hesitate to call it a sense of humor," Ben added . "He was just funny, and so he was always himself. He was almost ninety-three, and I think his body was kind of at that point where it was time."

Ben confirmed Jerry's death in a tweet on May 11. "I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," he wrote.

"He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years," the actor added. "He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry — who was most famous for for playing George Costanza’s dad in Seinfeld — lost his wife, Anne Meara, in 2015 after she had suffered multiple strokes.

Over the years, Ben spoke highly about growing up with famous parents, telling PEOPLE in 2000 that "it wasn't the typical family setup."

"We got to stay up late and go to TV studios," Ben said. "It was like this fun fantasyland."

In an interview with Lufthansa Magazine, Ben said that he learned “dedication and passion for my work” from his parents.