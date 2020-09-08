Night at the Museum Reunion! Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Carla Gugino to Participate: How to Watch
The cast will appear together in a virtual Stars in the House event on Thursday, 14 years after the original film
Night at the Museum is about to come to life again!
On Thursday night, several stars from the hit 2006 family film will reunite for an installment of Stars in the House, the web series' 200th episode. The live event will benefit the Actors Fund and will stream exclusively on PEOPLE and PeopleTV's social media channels.
Stars Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Carla Gugino, Hank Azaria and Steve Coogan are all set to appear together, 14 years after the original movie debuted in theaters. That film spawned two Museum sequels: 2009's Battle of the Smithsonian and 2014's Secret of the Tomb.
To tune in (and ask burning questions about the making of the movie!), watch the reunion event at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on PEOPLE's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, as well as PeopleTV’s Facebook and Twitter.
The reunion will be hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who have also facilitated other virtual cast reunions during the pandemic, for beloved shows like Glee, Desperate Housewives and Melrose Place on Stars in the House.
During the Night at the Museum episode, there will be special appearances from members of the Poll Hero Project, which works to register young adults as paid poll workers during the 2020 Election in November.
RELATED: Robin Williams Was 'Struggling in a Way He Hadn't Before' in His Final Film, Says Director Shawn Levy
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories
In Night at the Museum, Stiller, 54, played Larry Daley, a nighttime security guard at New York City's Museum of Natural History — which has exhibits that come to life after sundown, thanks to an ancient curse.
The film was directed by Shawn Levy and also starred Dick Van Dyke, Mickey Rooney, Bill Cobbs, Ricky Gervais, Rami Malek and Robin Williams.
Williams' final film was the third Museum installment, in which he reprised his role of President Theodore Roosevelt. Filming wrapped in May 2014, three months before Williams died by suicide that August at age 63.
RELATED VIDEO: Josh Duhamel Can Still Recite His First All My Children Scene with Elizabeth Banks
RELATED GALLERY: Cast Reunions, Social Distancing Style: See the Stars of The Good Place and More Reunite by Computer
At the premiere of Secret of the Tomb that December, Stiller paid tribute to Williams, telling PEOPLE that the Oscar winner was a key component of the ensemble cast.
“I remember when the first movie happened, and Shawn said he wanted to ask Robin to play Teddy Roosevelt, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s the most brilliant idea in the world. We can’t do the movie if he doesn’t say yes,’” Stiller said at the time. “That’s really how we always felt, so he’s an integral part of this.”
Stars in the House airs new episodes Mondays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.