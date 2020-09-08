The cast will appear together in a virtual Stars in the House event on Thursday, 14 years after the original film

Night at the Museum Reunion! Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Carla Gugino to Participate: How to Watch

Night at the Museum is about to come to life again!

On Thursday night, several stars from the hit 2006 family film will reunite for an installment of Stars in the House, the web series' 200th episode. The live event will benefit the Actors Fund and will stream exclusively on PEOPLE and PeopleTV's social media channels.

To tune in (and ask burning questions about the making of the movie!), watch the reunion event at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on PEOPLE's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, as well as PeopleTV’s Facebook and Twitter.

The reunion will be hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who have also facilitated other virtual cast reunions during the pandemic, for beloved shows like Glee, Desperate Housewives and Melrose Place on Stars in the House.

During the Night at the Museum episode, there will be special appearances from members of the Poll Hero Project, which works to register young adults as paid poll workers during the 2020 Election in November.

In Night at the Museum, Stiller, 54, played Larry Daley, a nighttime security guard at New York City's Museum of Natural History — which has exhibits that come to life after sundown, thanks to an ancient curse.

Williams' final film was the third Museum installment, in which he reprised his role of President Theodore Roosevelt. Filming wrapped in May 2014, three months before Williams died by suicide that August at age 63.

At the premiere of Secret of the Tomb that December, Stiller paid tribute to Williams, telling PEOPLE that the Oscar winner was a key component of the ensemble cast.

“I remember when the first movie happened, and Shawn said he wanted to ask Robin to play Teddy Roosevelt, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s the most brilliant idea in the world. We can’t do the movie if he doesn’t say yes,’” Stiller said at the time. “That’s really how we always felt, so he’s an integral part of this.”