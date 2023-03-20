Ben Stiller Jokes People Confuse Him and Close Friend Adam Sandler 'All the Time'

Ben Stiller is giving major props to Adam Sandler, and sharing that sometimes he even gets confused for his fellow-actor friend!

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night — where Sandler, 56, received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — Stiller, 57, said with a laugh that the two "get mistaken for each other all the time."

"So, just like, in life, it's always like, 'Yo, Sandler!' So we're like sending each other videos of people like going like, 'Hey, Adam, I love you. Thank you!' " he added.

Stiller and Sandler are longtime friends and have even collaborated on several films together, including Happy Gilmore (1996), The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) and Hubie Halloween (2020).

Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler. Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

Stiller told ET that he believes Sandler's "true self comes through in his work and who he is," in the sense that it's "very honest, and in his comedy and his acting, he reveals himself. And I think people really appreciate that and connect with that."

According to the Zoolander actor, his longtime pal is also "very generous" and "sensitive."

"He reaches out so much to his fellow actors and friends. He's very supportive," Stiller said. "It's just who he is, but that's one of the things I love about him."

Calling Sandler "a great human being" in his conversation with ET, Stiller added, "I'm just very proud and happy for Adam, I think it's an amazing honor, and he's really deserving because he's an amazingly talented person."

Several of Sandler's longtime friends and costars were on hand at the Kennedy Center to toast and roast him, including Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, David Spade, Conan O'Brien, Dana Carvey and Judd Apatow.

And the love between Sandler and Stiller goes both ways. Back in November, the Hustle actor explained to the crowd at the 2022 Gotham Awards that he allowed his two teen daughters to write his speech, which mentioned Stiller, while accepting the ceremony's Film Tribute Award.

Though Sunny, 14, and Sadie, 16, were disappointed not to be at the event, they did joke about doing everything they're "not allowed to do when Daddy is home" in his absence.

"Like eat his Yodels, try on his Spanx, or — dare we say — laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies," Sandler read, with Stiller in attendance. "The last time Daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls 'The Screaming Room,' which we just call the shower, and bellowed out the phrase, 'Only the Sandman makes people laugh!' "

The Mark Twain Prize ceremony airs March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CNN.