Ben Stiller Jokes People Confuse Him and Close Friend Adam Sandler 'All the Time'

"So we're like sending each other videos of people like going like, 'Hey, Adam, I love you. Thank you!' " Stiller joked to Entertainment Tonight

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 11:47 AM
Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler
Ben Stiller; Adam Sandler. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty (2)

Ben Stiller is giving major props to Adam Sandler, and sharing that sometimes he even gets confused for his fellow-actor friend!

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night — where Sandler, 56, received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — Stiller, 57, said with a laugh that the two "get mistaken for each other all the time."

"So, just like, in life, it's always like, 'Yo, Sandler!' So we're like sending each other videos of people like going like, 'Hey, Adam, I love you. Thank you!' " he added.

Stiller and Sandler are longtime friends and have even collaborated on several films together, including Happy Gilmore (1996), The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) and Hubie Halloween (2020).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ben Stiller and Mark Twain Prize recipient Adam Sandler talk before walking the red carpet during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington Mark Twain Prize Sandler, Washington, United States - 19 Mar 2023
Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler. Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

Stiller told ET that he believes Sandler's "true self comes through in his work and who he is," in the sense that it's "very honest, and in his comedy and his acting, he reveals himself. And I think people really appreciate that and connect with that."

According to the Zoolander actor, his longtime pal is also "very generous" and "sensitive."

"He reaches out so much to his fellow actors and friends. He's very supportive," Stiller said. "It's just who he is, but that's one of the things I love about him."

Calling Sandler "a great human being" in his conversation with ET, Stiller added, "I'm just very proud and happy for Adam, I think it's an amazing honor, and he's really deserving because he's an amazingly talented person."

RELATED VIDEO: Julie Bowen Says Reuniting with Adam Sandler for Hubie Halloween Feels Like "Home"

Several of Sandler's longtime friends and costars were on hand at the Kennedy Center to toast and roast him, including Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, David Spade, Conan O'Brien, Dana Carvey and Judd Apatow.

And the love between Sandler and Stiller goes both ways. Back in November, the Hustle actor explained to the crowd at the 2022 Gotham Awards that he allowed his two teen daughters to write his speech, which mentioned Stiller, while accepting the ceremony's Film Tribute Award.

Though Sunny, 14, and Sadie, 16, were disappointed not to be at the event, they did joke about doing everything they're "not allowed to do when Daddy is home" in his absence.

"Like eat his Yodels, try on his Spanx, or — dare we say — laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies," Sandler read, with Stiller in attendance. "The last time Daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls 'The Screaming Room,' which we just call the shower, and bellowed out the phrase, 'Only the Sandman makes people laugh!' "

The Mark Twain Prize ceremony airs March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CNN.

Related Articles
Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Adam Sandler Given 'Props' by Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston and More as He Receives Mark Twain Prize
Penn Badgley attends the 36th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala After Party
Penn Badgley's Toddler Recognized Him When the Actor Accidentally Turned on 'You' : 'Really Crazy'
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Adam Sandler's Wife? All About Jackie Sandler
Adam Sandler accepts the Performer Tribute award onstage during The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City.
Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Roast Him in Acceptance Speech They Wrote for His Gotham Awards Win
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal Admits 'Everybody' Pronounces His Name Incorrectly: 'People Get Confused'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Brendan Fraser accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Whale" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Encourages Actors to 'Stay in There' as He Wins at 2023 SAG Awards: 'Have Courage'
Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller during The Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's 11th Annual "Grand Slam for Children" Fundraiser - Red Carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline
Adam Sandler
'The Wedding Singer' Turns 25! What Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Have Said About Reuniting
Christopher Guest and actress Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at a Screening Of Netflix's "Mascots"
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes She's 'Forcing' Husband Christopher Guest to Be Her Oscars Date: 'Poor Guy'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bei/Shutterstock (5134392a) David Spade, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler 'Black Sheep' Premiere January 29, 1996: Los Angeles, CA David Spade, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler 'Black Sheep' Premiere Photo ® Berliner Studio/BEImages
Adam Sandler Says Performing Song for Chris Farley on Tour Still Makes Him 'So Emotional'
Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2018 in New York City
Adam Sandler's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Adam Sandler Admits Negative Billy Madison Reviews 'Stung
Adam Sandler Admits Negative 'Billy Madison' Reviews 'Stung': They Were 'So Harsh'
Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi
Brendan Fraser Recalls Landing 'Airheads' Even Though He's 'Not a Musician': 'I Don't Play the Guitar'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Jeff Cohen and Ke Huy Quan attend the premiere of A24's "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
Ke Huy Quan Reveals 'Goonies' Costar Jeff Cohen, Now a Lawyer, Handled His 'Everything Everywhere' Contract
Eddie Redmayne arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images); Julia Roberts attends the World Premiere of "Ticket To Paradise" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 7, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Eddie Redmayne Fanboys Over Julia Roberts at the 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Am Obsessed'
Matt Damon attends "Stillwater" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) George Clooney attends a photocall for "The Tender Bar" during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at NoMad London on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Matt Damon Tells Story About George Clooney Pooping in Kitty Litter Box During Kennedy Center Honors Speech