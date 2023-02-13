Ben Stiller Says Joining Wife Christine Taylor on Her '90s Podcast Was 'Really Fun'

Ben Stiller is opening up about the enjoyment he found in appearing on his wife Christine Taylor's '90s-themed podcast.

While discussing his Super Bowl commercial with Pepsi Zero Sugar that aired during the big game on Sunday, the Zoolander actor, 57, also told PEOPLE that he had "a great time" appearing on 51-year-old Taylor's podcast Hey Dude... The 90s Called! last month.

"Well, I got such a kick out of the fact that she was doing a podcast, because she'd never been the biggest podcast fan before," Stiller said about Taylor's podcast, which premiered in December.

"I'm the one in the family who loves podcasts," the actor and Severance director noted.

"She said, 'I'm going to do this podcast about Hey Dude, which has this really amazing fan base, this show from the '90s, and kind of focusing on the '90s," Stiller added. "And she's great at it, her and David Lascher, her co-host, because they were both on the show. So for fans of the show it's been great."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Both Stiller and Taylor — who married in 2000, separated in 2017 and got back together during the pandemic — broke into the entertainment industry in the 1990s. As a result, Stiller says they "definitely qualify to be a part of that podcast" due to its focus on the decade.

"It's been really fun," Stiller told PEOPLE of his appearance on the podcast series, joining Taylor and Lascher, 50. "I had a great time doing the episode, and it's fun to be a part of something new that they're just getting off the ground, and it seems to be off to a really great start."

The couple, who share two kids, are no strangers to professional collaboration: They worked together on the movies Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder and Zoolander 2.

Hey Dude... The 90s Called! features former Hey Dude costars Taylor and Lascher as they revisit their memories of working on the early '90s Nickelodeon series and other pop culture moments from the decade.

The podcast is designed to "rival the feeling of taking out the cartridge from your Gameboy, blowing on it and popping it back in," according to an official series description.