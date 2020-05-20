Ben Stiller is opening up about spending his father's last days by his side in a new interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist

Ben Stiller Feels 'Very Fortunate' He Got to Be with 'Irreplaceable' Dad Jerry When He Died

Ben Stiller is honoring his "irreplaceable" father Jerry Stiller.

The actor, 54, spoke to Willie Geist for this Sunday's episode of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in which he said he was "doing OK" after his father's death earlier this month. Jerry was 92.

"It’s sad when you lose a parent. He was a great guy," Stiller said. "I do feel very fortunate right now, at this time, that we were able to be together when so many people are not able to be with loved ones, losing them and not being able to have that connection at the end."

He added, "I was fortunate enough that he could be at home, so I’m very grateful for that."

The actor and director said it was "really heartwarming to see how much he touched people, how beloved by people he was."

Stiller's comments come after dozens of stories of people not being able to be by the side of their loved ones as they die due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He was an irreplaceable person," Stiller said. "I knew that but when something like this happens you really feel it. And I know for him he loved doing what he did and he loved connecting with people."

When asked by Geist, 45, how he would remember his father the most, Stiller said, "I think of the word generous and I think of funny, truly funny and just a unique person."

"But I think that energy that he put out into the world was so pure and so him, there was so much love in that for what he did and for the people he worked with," he added. "That’s what I think when I think of him."