Ben Stiller Is All Smiles with Ex-Wife Christine Taylor and 16-Year-Old Daughter Ella at US Open

Ben Stiller and ex Christine Taylor treated their 16-year-old daughter Ella to a tennis match at the US Open just over a year after announcing their split.

The actors took in day three of the tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The day’s matches included Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens and Andy Murray. Ella sat between her parents as they took in the action, with all three sporting bright smiles on their faces.

Stiller, 52, and Taylor, 47, announced their separation after 17 years of marriage in May 2017. The two share Ella and her younger brother Quinlin, 13. They were seen together in public last month for the first time since their split.

A source told PEOPLE that “the pair remain friendly and devoted parents to their kids.”

Christine Taylor, Ella Stiller and Ben Stiller in April 2017, the month before announcing their split Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Putting the kids first has been a priority for the stars from the beginning, with both mentioning it in their joint statement about the split.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” Stiller and Taylor said. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Stiller’s hectic work schedule helped contribute to the breakup.

“It gets hard — he has a very busy Hollywood career, and she’s been very focused on being a mom,” the insider said.

“They are a very loving family,” added the source, who didn’t expect a messy uncoupling from the pair. “[Christine] and Ben respect each other and will do anything to make sure their kids are happy.”

Stiller and Taylor, who costarred in Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder, and Zoolander 2, wed in May of 2000 in Kauai, Hawaii — with Stiller popping the question to Taylor while in rehearsals for Meet the Parents in November 1997.