Ben Stiller Steps Out with Daughter Ella, 16, Over a Year After Split from Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller had a special date by his side on Thursday night.

The actor brought along his 16-year-old daughter Ella to the premiere of the rock climbing documentary Free Solo at Lincoln Center in New York City. The father-daughter duo was all smiles as they posed on the carpet, with Stiller sweetly wrapping his arm around Ella.

Stiller and ex Christine Taylor often step out with Ella and recently caught a tennis match at the US Open in late-August. She’s also attended premieres with them before their split.

Stiller, 52, and Taylor, 47, announced their separation after 17 years of marriage in May 2017. The two share Ella and her younger brother Quinlin, 13. They were seen together in public earlier this summer for the first time since their split.

A source told PEOPLE that “the pair remain friendly and devoted parents to their kids.”

Putting the kids first has been a priority for the stars from the beginning, with both mentioning it in their joint statement about the split.