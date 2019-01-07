Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella, 16, Joins Him on the Golden Globes Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Him'

Ella Stiller is one proud daughter!

The 16-year-old joined her father Ben Stiller on the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards Sunday. Stiller, 53, is a nominee at the evening’s award ceremony — as executive producer of the Showtime drama Escape at Dannemora (which he also directed) — and Ella couldn’t stop raving about him.

“It’s exciting,” she said of being her dad’s plus one. “I’m proud, I’m so proud of him!”

“I thought it was a fascinating story and unbelievable that a prison escape like this could happen in this day and age,” Ben said of the series. “It just seemed like it would be a great long-form story.”

Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Kena Betancur/Showtime/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Ella has become her dad’s go-to date recently, with the pair stepping out together several times over the fall.

In September, the actor brought Ella along to the premiere of the rock climbing documentary Free Solo at Lincoln Center in New York City. The father-daughter duo was all smiles as they posed on the carpet, with Stiller sweetly wrapping his arm around Ella.

Just a month later, in October, the two stepped out for a New York City screening of First Man, smiling broadly as they posed at the reception. That same week, Ella also joined her dad at the premiere of Wildlife.

Ben Stiller and daughter Ella in September Bryan Bedder/Getty

Stiller and ex Christine Taylor often step out with their daughter and caught a tennis match at the US Open in late-August. She’s also attended premieres with them before their split.

Stiller and Taylor, 47, announced their separation after 17 years of marriage in May 2017. The two share Ella and her younger brother Quinlin, 13.

A source told PEOPLE that “the pair remain friendly and devoted parents to their kids.”

Putting the kids first has been a priority for the stars from the beginning, with both mentioning it in their joint statement about the split.