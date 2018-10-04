Red Carpet Buddies! Ben Stiller and Daughter Ella, 16, Catch Two Movie Premieres in One Week

It looks like Ben Stiller and his 16-year-old daughter Ella are enjoying bonding over movies.

The two stepped out for a New York City screening of First Man on Wednesday night, smiling broadly as they posed at the reception. Ella also recently joined her dad at the premiere of Wildlife on Monday night.

Stiller and ex Christine Taylor often step out with Ella and recently caught a tennis match at the US Open in late-August. She’s also attended premieres with them before their split and has become her dad’s go-to date recently.

Stiller, 52, and Taylor, 47, announced their separation after 17 years of marriage in May 2017. The two share Ella and her younger brother Quinlin, 13. They were seen together in public earlier this summer for the first time since their split.

A source told PEOPLE that “the pair remain friendly and devoted parents to their kids.”

Putting the kids first has been a priority for the stars from the beginning, with both mentioning it in their joint statement about the split.