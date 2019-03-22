Ben Stiller Jokes About Admissions Scandal, Says Daughter Got a Football Scholarship to Yale

Ben Stiller is adding some levity to the college admissions scandal.

Stiller appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday while his daughter 16-year-old daughter Ella sat in the audience. And when DeGeneres asked what they were in town for, Stiller, 53, revealed that they were on a college visit to several southern California schools.

“It’s great, she is gonna go to Yale on a full football scholarship and she’s gonna major in photoshop,” Stiller joked after DeGeneres asked how the visits were going.

The joke pokes fun at some of the parents involved in the scandal who allegedly photoshopped their kids into the bodies of athletes to get them admitted on sports teams at Ivy League schools like Yale, USC, Georgetown and Wake Forest.

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among 50 people named last Tuesday in an alleged conspiracy to defraud and undermine competitive student admissions at elite colleges and universities, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to designate their daughters as recruits on the USC crew team — even though they don’t even row. The parents are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They have each been freed on $1 million bond.

Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 in a scheme to fraudulently boost her daughter’s SAT scores. The actress — who has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud — was released on a $250,000 bond after her arrest last Tuesday and appeared in a Los Angeles court on Friday.