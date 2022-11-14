Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Have Broadway Date Night 8 Months After Reconciling

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are stepping out together in the Big Apple.

The spouses attended the opening night of Mike Birbiglia's The Old Man & the Pool on Broadway Sunday, eight months after announcing their reconciliation.

Stiller, 56, wore a long dark coat over a blue button-up and black undershirt, black slacks and gray sneakers as he and Taylor, 51, smiled and posed for photos on the red carpet at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with their arms around one another.

The Brady Bunch Movie actress shined in an all-black midi ensemble cinched at the waist with a skinny tan belt, under a black-and-white calf-length coat. Taylor finished the look in black open-toe heels.

Stiller revealed in a February interview that he and his wife got back together during the COVID-19 pandemic, after separating in 2017.

"It's been really wonderful for all of us," he told Esquire at the time. "Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

In May of 2017, the couple released a joint statement to PEOPLE announcing they were going their separate ways after 17 years of marriage.

Stiller and Taylor continued to support one another and their family in the public eye, attending events with their kids — daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17 — and, at one point, holding hands during an outing to see the Pretty Woman musical in 2018.

This past August, Taylor and the Night at the Museum actor were photographed during day two of the US Open, in the stands at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

It was at least the second tennis match the couple had taken in together since Stiller revealed they'd reconciled. The actors also attended the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, in March, where they were photographed sitting side by side in the stands.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Are Back Together After Separating in 2017: "We're Happy"

After news of their reunion became public, a source told PEOPLE that the pair didn't date anyone else during their time apart.

"They are the kind of couple that friends hoped would get back together," said the insider. "They were never estranged. Ben just had such a busy career for years. It drove them apart a bit. They didn't spend much time together. But when they did, it was always obvious that they loved each other."

"Even after they decided to separate, they spent time together just the two of them," the source continued. "They always had fun and enjoyed hanging out. They never even dated other people after they separated."

Added the insider, "When the pandemic hit, they decided to live together with their kids. They were always very close with their kids. Both are amazing parents."