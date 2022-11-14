Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Have Broadway Date Night 8 Months After Reconciling

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, who announced their reconciliation in February after splitting up in 2017, stepped out together in N.Y.C on Sunday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 10:51 AM
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor pose at the opening night of the new play "The Old Man & The Pool" at The Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center on November 13, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are stepping out together in the Big Apple.

The spouses attended the opening night of Mike Birbiglia's The Old Man & the Pool on Broadway Sunday, eight months after announcing their reconciliation.

Stiller, 56, wore a long dark coat over a blue button-up and black undershirt, black slacks and gray sneakers as he and Taylor, 51, smiled and posed for photos on the red carpet at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with their arms around one another.

The Brady Bunch Movie actress shined in an all-black midi ensemble cinched at the waist with a skinny tan belt, under a black-and-white calf-length coat. Taylor finished the look in black open-toe heels.

Stiller revealed in a February interview that he and his wife got back together during the COVID-19 pandemic, after separating in 2017.

"It's been really wonderful for all of us," he told Esquire at the time. "Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor 'The Old Man and the Pool' Broadway Opening Night, Vivian Beaumont Theater, New York, USA - 13 Nov 2022
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

In May of 2017, the couple released a joint statement to PEOPLE announcing they were going their separate ways after 17 years of marriage.

Stiller and Taylor continued to support one another and their family in the public eye, attending events with their kids — daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17 — and, at one point, holding hands during an outing to see the Pretty Woman musical in 2018.

This past August, Taylor and the Night at the Museum actor were photographed during day two of the US Open, in the stands at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

It was at least the second tennis match the couple had taken in together since Stiller revealed they'd reconciled. The actors also attended the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, in March, where they were photographed sitting side by side in the stands.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Are Back Together After Separating in 2017: "We're Happy"

After news of their reunion became public, a source told PEOPLE that the pair didn't date anyone else during their time apart.

"They are the kind of couple that friends hoped would get back together," said the insider. "They were never estranged. Ben just had such a busy career for years. It drove them apart a bit. They didn't spend much time together. But when they did, it was always obvious that they loved each other."

"Even after they decided to separate, they spent time together just the two of them," the source continued. "They always had fun and enjoyed hanging out. They never even dated other people after they separated."

Added the insider, "When the pandemic hit, they decided to live together with their kids. They were always very close with their kids. Both are amazing parents."

Related Articles
Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor attend Rafael Nadal's victory during Day 2 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2022 in Queens, New York City.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attend US Open Months After Revealing Reconciliation
Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller during The Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's 11th Annual "Grand Slam for Children" Fundraiser - Red Carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline
Christine Taylor; Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attend Indian Wells Tennis Match Following Reconciliation
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline
Amber Heard and Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
British actor Orlando Bloom and US singer/songwriter Katy Perry arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Original Series "Carnival Row" at the TCL Chinese theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline
Ben and Christine Stiller
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor 'Never Even Dated Other People' Before Rekindling Marriage: Source
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Are Back Together After Separating in 2017: 'We're Happy'
Ben and Christine Stiller
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship in Pictures
Ben and Christine Stiller
Christine Taylor Was 'There to Support' Ben Stiller After His Dad Died amid Reconciliation: Source
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline
Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot
Russell Crowe and Girlfriend Britney Theriot Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Poker Face' Premiere in Italy
Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin leave The Polo Bar
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Step Out Arm-in-Arm in NYC After Reconciliation
Evan Peters and Emma Roberts attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Relationship Timeline
Ben Stiller arrives at the celebration for Apple TV+'s "Severance" at Nobu Malibu on August 07, 2022 in Malibu, California.
Ben Stiller's Kids Act as 'Focus Group' for New 'Severance' Episodes, but Hate the Spoilers