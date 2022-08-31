Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attend US Open Months After Revealing Reconciliation

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor appear to be going strong.

The spouses were all smiles as they were photographed during day two of the US Open on Tuesday evening, in the stands at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Stiller, 56, wore a light-blue button-up over a black T-shirt and dark slacks, while Taylor, 51, was dressed in a black top with mid-length sleeves, accessorizing with several gold necklaces.

It's at least the second tennis match the couple have taken in together since Stiller revealed in a February interview that he and his wife got back together during the COVID-19 pandemic, after separating five years ago.

The actors attended the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, in March, where they were photographed sitting side by side in the stands.

In May 2017, the couple released a joint statement to PEOPLE announcing their separation after 17 years of marriage.

But Stiller and Taylor continued to support one another and their family in the public eye, attending events with their kids — daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17 — and, at one point, holding hands during an outing to see the Pretty Woman musical in 2018.

The pair's romantic relationship was rekindled after they decided it would be best if Stiller moved back in with Taylor and their two kids during the early days of the pandemic, as it would be the only way he'd be able to see their children during lockdown.

"Then, over the course of time, it evolved," the actor told Esquire in February. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that."

"It's been really wonderful for all of us," he continued. "Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

After news of their reunion became public, a source told PEOPLE that the pair didn't date anyone else during their time apart.

"They are the kind of couple that friends hoped would get back together," said the insider. "They were never estranged. Ben just had such a busy career for years. It drove them apart a bit. They didn't spend much time together. But when they did, it was always obvious that they loved each other."

"Even after they decided to separate, they spent time together just the two of them," the source continued. "They always had fun and enjoyed hanging out. They never even dated other people after they separated."

Added the insider, "When the pandemic hit, they decided to live together with their kids. They were always very close with their kids. Both are amazing parents."