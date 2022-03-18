Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attend Indian Wells Tennis Match Following Reconciliation

Ben Stiller revealed he and Christine Taylor got back together in an interview with Esquire published last month

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back in the public eye.

The couple attended the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Thursday, where they were photographed sitting side by side after revealing their reconciliation.

The Meet the Parents actor, 56, revealed in an interview last month that he and his wife got back together during the pandemic, after separating nearly five years ago.

For the tennis outing, Stiller kept it casual in a navy blue polo, while the The Brady Bunch Movie star wore a bohemian maroon top, accessorizing with sunglasses and gold jewelry.

Christine Taylor; Ben Stiller Credit: Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

Stiller and Taylor's romantic relationship was rekindled after the couple decided it would be best if he moved back in with her and their two kids during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it would be the only way he'd be able to see their children during lockdown.

"Then, over the course of time, it evolved," Stiller told Esquire in February. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that."

"It's been really wonderful for all of us," he continued. "Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

Stiller and Taylor are parents to daughter Ella Olivia, 19, and son Quinlin Dempsey, 16.

Ben and Christine Stiller Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty

In May 2017, the couple released a joint statement to PEOPLE announcing their separation after 17 years of marriage.

Although Stiller and Taylor had announced their separation, they continued to support one another and their family in the public eye, attending events with their kids and at one point, holding hands during an outing to see the Pretty Woman musical in 2018.

"I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you," Stiller also told Esquire, touching on how his relationship with Taylor prog over the last two years.

"Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy," he added."'This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.' If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying 'I don't like doing that thing' is not me saying 'I don't like you.' "

After news of their reunion became public, a source told PEOPLE that the pair didn't date anyone else during their time apart.

"They are the kind of couple that friends hoped would get back together," said the source. "They were never estranged. Ben just had such a busy career for years. It drove them apart a bit. They didn't spend much time together. But when they did, it was always obvious that they loved each other."

"Even after they decided to separate, they spent time together just the two of them," the source continued. "They always had fun and enjoyed hanging out. They never even dated other people after they separated."