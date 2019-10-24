Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Step Out Together for Benefit with Daughter Ella Olivia

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor had a family night out with their 17-year-old daughter Ella Olivia on Wednesday night.

The former couple — who split two years ago after 17 years of marriage — attended the 2019 Project ALS Gala at Cipriani in New York City with their eldest child.

The trio posed together on the red carpet, locking arms and smiling for photographers.

Stiller, 53, kept it classic in a charcoal suit with a grey shirt and a dark tie. Taylor, 48, wore a purple floral dress with nude Valentino heels and gold jewelry. Meanwhile, Ella rocked a green polka dot wrap dress with gold sandals and coordinating accessories.

Last year, Stiller and Taylor attended the same event with Ella and their son Quinlin, 14. The family has long supported the cause since Stiller’s close friend, Project ALS co-founder Jenifer Estess, died in 2003 after battling ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease).

And despite Stiller and Taylor’s split, the two remain friendly and on good terms.

Announcing their break up in 2017, the former couple expressed their willingness to remain a family unit.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” Stiller and Taylor said in a joint statement at the time. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Since then, the two stars often attend events together with their kids.

In April, the family of four stepped out for the Pretty Woman musical, stopping backstage to take photos with a few of the cast members. Last summer, Stiller and Taylor were seen smiling and walking around Soho, New York, and they recently attended the US Open together with Ella by their side.

“They are a very loving family,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “[Christine] and Ben respect each other and will do anything to make sure their kids are happy.

“The pair remain friendly and devoted parents to their kids,” another source said.

The father of two also has a close relationship with his daughter, Ella telling PEOPLE earlier this year that she enjoys watching her father’s projects alongside him.

At the Golden Globes in January, she explained that she was a fan of Stiller’s limited series Escape at Dannemora, which he directed.

“We watched it week by week together,” Ella told PEOPLE at the award show event which she attended with her father. “It was the most fun, so fun.”

Just last week, the father-daughter pair attended the premiere of Broadway’s The Lightning Thief — the musical based on Rick Riordan Percy Jackson book series.

The teen also joined her dad for the N.Y.C. premiere of the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo last year.