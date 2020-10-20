Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Lorraine, lately I've come to the conclusion that I don't know anything about my parents," a teenage Ben Stiller says in his audition tape

Great Scott! See Ben Stiller Audition for Marty McFly in Back to the Future

Not many would argue that Ben Stiller's film career has been lacking over the years, but it could've had a very different, DeLorean-fueled beginning.

On Monday, Entertainment Tonight shared a first look at Stiller's audition for Marty McFly — a role that famously went to Michael J. Fox — in Back to the Future, the iconic sci-fi film that turned 35 this past summer.

"Lorraine, lately I've come to the conclusion that I don't know anything about my parents," a then-teenage Stiller answers Marty's onscreen mother, Lorriane, who was played by Lea Thompson, in a 1950s flashback scene.

"Have you ever been, like, in a situation where ... well, you know you have to act a certain way but when you get there, you're not sure you can really go through with it?" Stiller, now 54, adds when asked by Lorraine why he's "so nervous."

The actor's audition footage (as well as that of stars like C. Thomas Howell, Billy Zane and Jon Cryer) is part of the Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy Blu-ray collection, which is available now on amazon.com.

The Back to the Future films follow Marty, a high-school student who teams up with eccentric scientist Emmett "Doc" Brown (played by Christopher Lloyd), who finds himself traveling into the past to correct his parents' mistakes, only to find his own future changed when he overcorrects.

Last week, PEOPLE got an exclusive look at the 4K Ultra HD release of Back to the Future in the form of Kyra Sedgwick's audition tape for the role of Jennifer Parker, Marty's girlfriend, showing the star's burgeoning talent.

Sedwick's audition involved a scene in which Jennifer urges her beau to be confident in his musical talents, saying, "But you're good, Marty — you're really good." The actress, now 55, continues, "And that audition tape of yours is great; you gotta send it to the record company."

"Chris has been a great support of our foundation and he's just been unbelievable," said Fox.

When asked what made the relationship between Doc and Marty McFly so special in the film franchise, Fox had a very simple answer: "He feels accepted with the Doc, and it's just a friendship."