Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Remain the Friendliest Exes, Attend Gala With Their Kids

Ben Stiller and his ex-wife Christine Taylor continue to spend plenty of quality time together, despite calling it quits in May 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

On Oct. 24, the couple made it a family night, bringing their daughter Ella, 16, and son Quinlin, 13, to the 2018 Project ALS Gala at Cipriani 42 in New York City. The event was celebrating the 20th anniversary of Project ALS, which funds research towards treating the disease.

The event wasn’t the first time they’ve the exes have been spotted being friendly in the past few months. In July, they were seen smiling and walking around Soho in New York, and they attended the US Open together with Ella in August.

“They are a very loving family,” an insider told PEOPLE. “[Christine] and Ben respect each other and will do anything to make sure their kids are happy.”

Indeed, when Stiller, 52, and Taylor, 47, first announced their split, they noted that their priority would always be their children.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” Stiller and Taylor said. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

RELATED: Red Carpet Buddies! Ben Stiller and Daughter Ella, 16, Catch Two Movie Premieres in One Week

The ALS event wasn’t the first time the pair have reunited for a good cause. To raise money for charity, in June the couple recreated dialogue from Dodgeball: An Underdog Story, one of the several films the actors co-starred in.

“Hello Kate, you’re looking sensual,” Stiller says in character.

“I just threw up in my mouth a little,” Taylor responds, echoing one of her memorable lines from the original film.

Stiller and Taylor, who also costarred in Zoolander and Tropic Thunder, wed in May of 2000 in Kauai, Hawaii. Stiller popped the question to Taylor while he was in rehearsals for Meet the Parents in November 1997.