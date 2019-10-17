Ben Stiller and Daughter Ella Olivia, 17, Have a Broadway Night Out at Musical Opening

Image zoom Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Stiller Bruce Glikas/WireImage

It was a family night out for Ben Stiller this past Wednesday.

The actor, 53, brought along his oldest child, 17-year-old Ella Olivia, to the premiere of Broadway’s The Lightning Thief. Walking the red carpet side by side, the father-daughter pair posed for photos together on the opening night of the new musical, showing at the Longacre Theatre in New York.

Stiller shares Ella with ex Christine Taylor, along with son Quinlin Dempsey, 14. The former couple, who called it quits two years ago after 17 years of marriage, are Broadway frequenters, often spotted attending shows as a family.

RELATED: Ben Stiller’s Daughter Ella Acted in His Showtime Series — and Later Watched It with Her Dad!

Image zoom Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Stiller Gary Gershoff/Getty

In April, the four of them saw the Pretty Woman musical, stopping back stage to take photos with a few of the cast members.

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The Lightning Thief, based on Rick Riordan Percy Jackson book series, is set for a 16-week engagement.

It wasn’t Ella’s first red carpet either — the teen also joined her dad for the N.Y.C. premiere of the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo last year.

“The pair remain friendly and devoted parents to their kids,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Ben Stiller Calls Daughter Ella, 16, ‘Beautiful’ After Their Golden Globes 2019 Date: ‘So Happy’

Stiller has a close relationship with his daughter, with Ella telling PEOPLE earlier this year that she enjoys watching her father’s projects alongside him.

She described her excitement in watching Stiller’s limited series Escape at Dannemora, which he directed. “We watched it week by week together,” Ella told PEOPLE at the Golden Globes in January, which she attended with Stiller. “It was the most fun, so fun.”