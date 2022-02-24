Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship in Pictures
After announcing their separation in 2017, Ben Stiller recently revealed that he and Christine Taylor have rekindled their romance. Take a look back at their relationship in pictures over the years
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 1999
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor first met while filming a 1999 TV pilot called Heat Vision and Jack, and their connection was pretty instantaneous.
"When I met her, I pretty much thought, 'That's the person,'" Stiller told Entertainment Tonight. "It was like, 'Wow, this is a great person. I love her.'"
One of their first public appearances was when they sat together at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2000
The couple later tied the knot on May 13, 2000, in Kauai, Hawaii. Following their nuptials, the newlyweds made one of their first appearances as a married couple at the Fresh Air Fund Benefit in N.Y.C. in June.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2001
In 2001, the couple shared the screen together in Zoolander, where they played love interests.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2002
In April 2002, the two welcomed their first child, daughter Ella. A few months later, the new parents cuddled up for the cameras as they attended the world premiere of Narc in December.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2004
In December 2004, the got dressed up for a night out to celebrate Stiller's Meet the Fockers premiere in California.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2005
Before welcoming their son Quinn in July 2005, Stiller showcased Taylor's baby bump as they attended an A.L.S. Benefit Gala in his honor in May 2005.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2006
The two shared a loving look as they walked the red carpet at the 2006 ESPY Awards.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2007
Stiller and Taylor flashed each other big smiles as they attended the premiere of The Heartbreak Kid in September 2007.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2009
Taylor pulled Stiller in close as they walked the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards in January 2009.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2010
The two synced up in matching black ensembles as they attended the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2012
The couple smiled for the cameras as they attended the American Cinematheque Award Gala honoring Stiller in November 2012.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2013
The two couldn't contain their laughter as they attended a premiere for Stiller's film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty in November 2013.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2013
Stiller was joined by his wife and kids at his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in December 2013.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2014
The duo looked dapper at the UK premiere of Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb in December 2014.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2016
Stiller had his entire family by his side for the Zoolander 2 world premiere in February 2016. Taylor and their son Quinn even did his character's famous Blue Steel pose as they walked the red carpet.
A year later in May 2017, the couple announced their separation. "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor in 2019
A few years after announcing their split, the couple posed together at the 2019 Emmy Awards, where Stiller was nominated for outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special for Escape At Dannemora.
During an interview with Esquire in February 2022, Stiller revealed that he and Taylor have reconciled their relationship.
After moving back in with Taylor and their kids to be closer to each other during the pandemic, Stiller said their relationship "evolved" over the course of time. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that," he said. "It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."