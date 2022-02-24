Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship in Pictures

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor first met while filming a 1999 TV pilot called Heat Vision and Jack, and their connection was pretty instantaneous.

"When I met her, I pretty much thought, 'That's the person,'" Stiller told Entertainment Tonight. "It was like, 'Wow, this is a great person. I love her.'"

One of their first public appearances was when they sat together at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.